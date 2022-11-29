Pikeville had a season to remember last year.
The Panthers won the All “A” Classic state championship and followed with a 59th District championship and 15th Region title.
Pikeville played eventual state champion George Rogers Clark close before ending its season with a 31-3 record.
This season the rest of the 59th District and 15th Region will be trying to knock off the Panthers.
Shelby Valley might be the best team suited in the district because the Wildcats returned all of its guys from last season.
The Wildcats have a lot of talented players and coming off of a 16-win season, they’re hoping to come out on top at the end of the season.
East Ridge will be young this season, but the Warriors will be talented.
The question might be how long does it take the talent to learn how to play winning basketball?
At Jenkins, the Cavs played tough last season and will look to build on that going into this season.
Jenkins will try and find its way into the mix of things as well when it comes to the district tournament.
Pikeville — There will be a lot of familiar faces gone from last season. The Panthers lost four starters and some key bench players who were seniors.
But Rylee Samons is back and that by itself is a lot more talent than most teams have to start with.
Samons is arguably the top returning player in the region and one of the top returning players in the state.
He has size and can shoot from deep.
Samons will have to take on a leadership role, but that shouldn’t be a problem for the talented southpaw.
Samons has already signed to play college basketball at Tennessee Tech University for John Pelphrey next season.
But this season, Samons wants to find himself back on the Rupp Arena floor when his high school career ends.
Samons scored nearly 16 points per game and pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game last season. The lefty knocked down 87 for 190 threes last season (45.8 percent).
Who else does the Panthers have besides Samons?
To start, Heath Jarrell.
Jarrell probably got the second most amounts of minutes of the guys returning to this year’s team. Jarrell averaged 5.2 points per game last season. He shot 30 percent from three-point range.
Eli Johnson transferred in from Menifee County. Last season at Menifee County, Johnson led his team with 22.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.
Pikeville will also look to play junior big man Charlie Fitzer this season. Fitzer is a big body and he has good skills. He has been working on getting stronger in the offseason. If he can get it together, he could be a force inside this season.
EB Walters is another player who has been working hard and could see minutes inside this season. Walters plays hard and has great size, he just has to get experience on the varsity level.
Ian Onkst, Carter Hurley and Cam Roberts are all on the roster entering the season. Roberts has got more varsity time in the past than the other two, but the other two got some good minutes during summer ball this season. Onkst has great length and could have an immediate impact. Hurley and Roberts will both be trying to earn playing time at the guard spots. Will Rowe and Josh Hughes will also be in the mix for the Panthers.
Sophomore Mason Wells could see playing time as well as well as Jacob Rogers and Brayden Reed.
Pikeville has a ton of talent.
They are just young.
But they can build around Samons and should be in the mix to earn a district and region crown this season.
Pikeville is scheduled to open the season Monday, November 28 at home against Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m.
Shelby Valley — Last season was supposed to be a rebuilding season at Shelby Valley.
Thing is, nobody told the Wildcats.
The young bunch came together and finished with a 16-10 record.
Shelby Valley was knocked out of the first round of the 59th District Tournament thanks to East Ridge and had to watch as the 15th Region Tournament went on.
The Wildcats are hoping last season will help them improve even more this season and be in the mix for both a district and region title.
Shelby Valley pretty much returns its entire roster.
The only difference is that the Wildcats will have five seniors on their roster this season.
Seniors Chaz Brown, Preston Johnson and Caleb Lovins all started last season.
Brown scored 9.8 points per game last season. Brown led the Wildcats making 44.1 percent of his threes last season Johnson added 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. Lovins scored 8.5 points per game and pulled down a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game.
Collier Fuller will return for his junior season as well. Fuller led the team in scoring last season as he scored 10.7 points per game. Fuller shot 35.4 percent from three-point range last season.
Add in junior guard Russ Osborne, Riley Phillips and Ethan Sykes to the mix and the Wildcats look to be loaded on paper.
Osborne will start the season on the bench, though thanks to a broken collar bone against Middlesboro late in the football season. Osborne averaged 8.6 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. He can shoot and his outlet passes are deadly for a fast team that likes to get up and down the court.
Phillips averaged 7.5 points per game last season and he was a threat from three-point range as he shot 43 percent from three.
Sykes will return as a freshman for the Wildcats. Sykes averaged 5.7 points per game last season. He can shoot from outside, but can create off the dribble for himself or his teammates.
Shelby Valley will try to keep improving and once they get healthy, the Wildcats will try to make a run at the district and region titles this season.
Many people think that the Wildcats are one of the top two or three teams in the 15th Region before the season starts.
Shelby Valley will open the season Friday, December 2 at home against Phelps at 7:30 p.m.
East Ridge — The Warriors lost nearly all of its starters from last season.
East Ridge lost four of its five starters from last season.
The Warriors will have a new look this season, but there is still talent on the team.
Gone are Eli Sykes, Isaac Woods, Jonathon Mills and Eli Rose.
Braxton Stanley returns as the only starter from last year. Stanley averaged 10.8 points per game and shot 42.2 percent from long range. He will be the Warriors’ leader this season.
Brad Howelll returns and he got time off the bench last season. Howell scored 3.5 points per game last season. Zack Mason also got playing time last season as he averaged 2.1 points per game.
Isaiah Adkins could see an extended role.
Seniors Landon Robinson and Brady Kendrick could see time as well. Keaton Puckett could find playing time as well as Gunner Ward and Carter Damron.
Freshman Jackson Keene could have an immediate impact as well. Keene was a talented middle school player last season and has potential to be one of the top players in the region by the time his high school career is over. Keene is athletic and will get minutes this season.
Keene could be one of the top freshman in the region by the end of the season and maybe the state.
Look for East Ridge to have a different look this season.
Last season, the Warriors liked to play a mix of inside and outside basketball, but without Eli Sykes and Eli Rose, the Warriors may want to speed the game up and try and play faster.
East Ridge has a lot of potential this season, the Warriors just don’t have a ton of experience coming back at the varsity level.
If East Ridge can figure it out, the Warriors have enough talent to make some noise in the 59th District and the 15th Region.
East Ridge will open the season Tuesday, November 29 at home against Twin Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Jenkins — Jenkins played hard last season, but the Cavs didn’t have as much success as they would’ve liked in Winston Lee’s first year as Head Coach.
The Cavs finished with a 7-22 record.
Jenkins five seniors off of last year’s squad. Top scorer’s Isaiah Adams and Austin Johnson Johnson both graduated.
Dylan Tackett averaged 7.6 points per game and he is not listed on the Cavs’ roster this season.
Kolby Stewart is the top returning scorer and rebounder coming back. Stewart averaged 5.7 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game last season.
Stewart will look to take on an even bigger role this season.
Adyn Hayes, Trevor Davis and Matt Morris are all back on the roster this season.
Dakota Johnson will be back and could have more playing time this season.
Jenkins will have to have guys to figure out and fill in roles this season.
The Cavs don’t have a lot of scoring returning.
Jenkins will try and find a way to close the gap and compete with the other tough teams in the district.
The Cavs will open the season, Wednesday November 30 at Twin Valley at 8:00 p.m.