Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Showers early will become a steadier rain overnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early will become a steadier rain overnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.