ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley and East Ridge got into a shootout Tuesday night in 59th District play.
But Caleb Lovins play inside for the Wildcats turned out to be the difference in Shelby Valley’s 74-67 win over the Warriors.
East Ridge knocked down 11 threes on the night. Shelby Valley hit eight threes of their own.
Lovins scored 18 points and controlled the inside play for Wildcats in the win.
The opening quarter saw the Wildcats light up the three-point line. Russ Osborne knocked down three threes, while Ethan Sykes and Chaz Brown both knocked down a three in the opening quarter of play. East Ridge freshman Jackson Keene knocked down two first quarter threes of his own, but the Wildcats held a 24-17 lead after the first.
Carter Damron opened the second quarter with a three for the Warriors to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 24-20.
Preston Johnson answered with a basket for the Wildcats. Lovins followed with an inside bucket. Lovins then split a pair of free throws with 5:16 left in the first half to push the Wildcats’ lead to 29-20.
Brad Howell fired in a three for East Ridge, but Osborne answered for the Wildcats. Braxton Stanley then answered for East Ridge with a basket. Isaiah Adkins then followed with another basket for the Warriors to cut the lead to 31-27 with 3:11 left in the first half.
Brady Kendrick knocked down another three for East Ridge and then Howell added a basket with 2:09 left in the first half as the Warriors cut the Wildcats’ lead to 33-32.
Shelby Valley fired back with a pair of free throws by Sykes and Johnson added a three with 1:34 left in the first half to push the lead back to four (38-34).
Stanley answered with a three for East Ridge with 1:20 left in the first half.
Shelby Valley held a 40-39 halftime lead.
Keene opened the third quarter with a three for East Ridge. The three gave the Warriors a 42-40 lead; it was their first lead of the game.
Johnson answered with a three for Shelby Valley as the Warriors lead didn’t last long. Lovins and Osborne followed with back-to-back baskets as the Wildcats lead grew to 47-42 with 5:31 left in the third. Osborne followed with a steal and layup as Shelby Valley’s lead ballooned to 49-42.
Shelby Valley kept the pressure on as Brown came up with a steal and a basket with 3:59 left. Sykes followed with a basket at the 3:08 mark as Shelby Valley’s lead grew to 11 (55-44).
The Warriors didn’t quit, though and went back to the old reliable — a three pointer — this time Zack Mason knocked down the triple with 2:27 left in the third.
Sykes hit a late three as Shelby Valley held a 60-50 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Sykes opened the fourth with a steal and layup; he was fouled on the play. Sykes made the and-one with 7:44 left to play to push the Wildcats’ lead to 63-50.
Sykes led the way for Shelby Valley with a team-high 19 points. Lovins followed with 18. Osborne scored 16 points and Johnson also reached double figure scoring with 12. Brown added seven and Bruce Coleman chipped in with two.
Keene wouldn’t let East Ridge just go away, though. The standout freshman knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:23 left to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 68-59. He followed with a three with 1:48 left to play as the lead shrank to 68-62.
Shelby Valley followed by hitting six of eight free throws in the final 90 seconds of the game to seal the win.
Keene did hit a buzzer-beating three to set the final score at 74-67.
Keene had an outstanding game leading all scorers with a game-high 21. Howell followed with 15 for the Warriors. Stanley added nine. Adkins and Damron scored six points apiece. Mason added five, while Kendrick scored three. Dylan Burdine chipped in with two.
Shelby Valley (13-6) was scheduled to take on 59th District foe Jenkins Thursday night. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Betsy Layne at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
East Ridge (10-9) was scheduled to host Magoffin County Thursday night. The Warriors are set to visit Phelps at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.