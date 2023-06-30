Belfry has released the bracket for the 49th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic Tournament.
The Mountain Schoolboy will undergo a format change this season. The Mountain Schoolboy hasn’t been in a tournament format in years, but that will change this season.
Usually the Mountain Schoolboy has a number of schools participating and some teams may play each day, while others may play one or two games only.
This format will take eight teams and let them play it out and with a loser’s bracket guarantee that each team participating will play three total games, but there will be a tournament winner this season.
It will be the same format as the Pikeville Invitational Tournament.
Dec. 28
GAME 1 - 2:00 p.m. Paintsville vs. Teays Valley (WV)
GAME 2 - 4:00 p.m. Menifee County vs. Avon (IN)
GAME 3 - 6:00 p.m. Floyd Central vs. Seton LaSalle (PA)
GAME 4 - 8:00 p.m. Belfry vs. Holmes
Dec. 29
GAME 5 - 2:00 p.m. LOSER GAME 2 VS. LOSER GAME 3
GAME 6 - 4:00 p.m. WINNER GAME 2 VS. WINNER GAME 3
GAME 7 - 6:00 p.m. LOSER GAME 1 VS. LOSER GAME 4
GAME 8 - 8:00 p.m. WINNER GAME 1 VS. WINNER GAME 4
Dec. 30
**Times are TBA to accommodate traveling teams. If a traveling team is in either championship, their game may be the 2pm or 4pm game to allow daylight to travel. **
GAME 9 - LOSER GAME 5 VS. LOSER GAME 7 (7th Place Game)
GAME 10 - LOSER GAME 6 VS. LOSER GAME 8 (3rd Place Game)
GAME 11 - WINNER GAME 5 VS. WINNER GAME 7 (Consolation Championship)
GAME 12 - WINNER GAME 6 VS. WINNER GAME 8 (Championship)