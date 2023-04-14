The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team is voted upon by the sports writers of the Appalachian Newspapers.
The voters are: Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.
The Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, Perry Central, Hazard, Buckhorn, Letcher Central, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
Second Team
Ryan Rose Johnson Central
Charlie Fitzer Pikeville
Parker Davis Tug Valley
Ronnie Samons Floyd Central
Andrew Kidd Betsy Layne
Landon Smith Hazard
Josh Hughes Pikeville
Kizer Slone Perry Central
Braxton Keathley Prestonsburg
Austin Slone Johnson Central
Third Team
Ashton Davis Tug Valley
Jake Cline Mingo Central
Melvin McCoy Phelps
Russ Osborne Shelby Valley
Caleb Lovins Shelby Valley
Jase Kinner Paintsville
Jackson Keene East Ridge
Andrew Bloomfield Lawrence County
Brayden McKenzie Martin County
Jacob McCoy Buckhorn
Honorable Mention
Tug Valley
Buddy Marcum
Braydun Ferris
Mingo Central
Matt Hatfield
Malaki Sheppard
Ethan Thomason
Kendan Trent
Betsy Layne
Cameron Pente
Byron Tackett
Carter Parsons
Tanner Martin
Floyd Central
Eric Burke
Dawson Moore
Chris Springs
Prestonsburg
Connor Napier
Brian Halbert
Kaden Allen
Caleb Lawson
Mason Stidham
Paintsville
AJ James
Ethan Cole
Will Lauffer
Hazard
Seth Caudill
Evan Eversole
Max Johnson
David (Gus) Mullins
Perry Central
Tyler Day
Rydge Beverly
Mason McAlarnis
Dylan Knight
Trayton Woods
Carter Castle
Buckhorn
Jordan McCoy
Jacob Neace
Magoffin County
Grayson Whitaker
Zane Whitaker
Ben Lafferty
Ethan Sayer
Lawrence County
Hayden Perry
Will Lafferty
Blake Marcum
Logan Ratliff
Kaden Gillispie
Pikeville
Heath Jarrell
Ian Onkst
Shelby Valley
Ethan Sykes
Chaz Brown
Preston Johnson
Collier Fuller
Riley Phillips
Letcher Central
Kaden Adams
Paul Huff
Nigel Nichols
Peyton Dixon
Brody Boggs
Belfry
Caden Woolum
Noah Brown
Eric Daniels
Cody Erwin
East Ridge
Brad Howell
Isaiah Adkins
Zack Mason
Johnson Central
David Fink
Pike Central
Peyton Compton
Blake Adams
Peyton Owens
Phelps
Corey Turnmire
Hayden Mounts
Mikey Flemings
Jenkins
Kolby Stewart
Christopher Fields
Gavin Gibson
Aydn Hayes