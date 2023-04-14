The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team is voted upon by the sports writers of the Appalachian Newspapers.

The voters are: Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

The Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, Perry Central, Hazard, Buckhorn, Letcher Central, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

Second Team

Ryan Rose        Johnson Central

Charlie Fitzer    Pikeville

Parker Davis    Tug Valley

Ronnie Samons    Floyd Central

Andrew Kidd    Betsy Layne

Landon Smith    Hazard

Josh Hughes    Pikeville

Kizer Slone        Perry Central

Braxton Keathley    Prestonsburg

Austin Slone    Johnson Central

Third Team

Ashton Davis    Tug Valley

Jake Cline        Mingo Central

Melvin McCoy    Phelps

Russ Osborne    Shelby Valley

Caleb Lovins    Shelby Valley

Jase Kinner        Paintsville

Jackson Keene    East Ridge

Andrew Bloomfield    Lawrence County

Brayden McKenzie    Martin County

Jacob McCoy    Buckhorn

Honorable Mention

Tug Valley

Buddy Marcum

Braydun Ferris

Mingo Central

Matt Hatfield

Malaki Sheppard

Ethan Thomason

Kendan Trent

Betsy Layne

Cameron Pente

Byron Tackett

Carter Parsons

Tanner Martin

Floyd Central

Eric Burke

Dawson Moore

Chris Springs

Prestonsburg

Connor Napier

Brian Halbert

Kaden Allen

Caleb Lawson

Mason Stidham

Paintsville

AJ James

Ethan Cole

Will Lauffer

Hazard

Seth Caudill

Evan Eversole

Max Johnson

David (Gus) Mullins

Perry Central

Tyler Day

Rydge Beverly

Mason McAlarnis

Dylan Knight

Trayton Woods

Carter Castle

Buckhorn

Jordan McCoy

Jacob Neace

Magoffin County

Grayson Whitaker

Zane Whitaker

Ben Lafferty

Ethan Sayer

Lawrence County

Hayden Perry

Will Lafferty

Blake Marcum

Logan Ratliff

Kaden Gillispie

Pikeville

Heath Jarrell

Ian Onkst

Shelby Valley

Ethan Sykes

Chaz Brown

Preston Johnson

Collier Fuller

Riley Phillips

Letcher Central

Kaden Adams

Paul Huff

Nigel Nichols

Peyton Dixon

Brody Boggs

Belfry

Caden Woolum

Noah Brown

Eric Daniels

Cody Erwin

East Ridge

Brad Howell

Isaiah Adkins

Zack Mason

Johnson Central

David Fink

Pike Central

Peyton Compton

Blake Adams

Peyton Owens

Phelps

Corey Turnmire

Hayden Mounts

Mikey Flemings

Jenkins

Kolby Stewart

Christopher Fields

Gavin Gibson

Aydn Hayes

