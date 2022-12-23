The Pikeville Invitational Tournament championship game was set Thursday night as Pikeville and Harlan each made way to the Pikeville Invitational Tournament championship game.
The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Day 2
PIT semifinals
Pikeville 74,
Perry Central 70
Pikeville looked like it was ready to put the game away as Heath Jarrell opened the fourth quarter with a three to give the Panthers a 64-43 lead with 7:35 to play.
But looks can be deceiving.
Perry Central rallied back and made it a close game down the stretch.
After falling behind by 21, Tayton Woods knocked down a three and Dylan Knight added a basket on the Commodores’ next possession to cut the lead to 64-48.
Woods followed with a three as the lead shrank to 13 (64-51) with 5:57 left to play.
The Panthers stopped the bleeding momentarily as Charlie Fitzer scored with 5:42 to push Pikeville’s lead to 66-51.
Tyler Day fired back with a three for Perry Central at the 5:32 mark.
Beverly helped the Commodores get back in the game. First he knocked down a three with 4:44 left to play. He followed it with a steal and a basket; he was fouled on the shot and he made the free throw for the three-point play to cut the lead to 68-60 with 3:48 left.
Perry Central wasn’t done.
Day added a pair of free throws with 3:34 left to cut the lead to 68-62.
Needing a basket, Pikeville put the ball in the hands of Rylee Samons.
Samons was fouled on a shot; he split the free throws to push the lead to 69-62.
Woods was fouled on a three with 2:00 left. He made two of three as the lead was cut to 69-64.
Fitzer answered with a basket for Pikeville as the Panthers held to a 71-64 lead.
Woods then fired in another three as he helped Perry Central cut the lead to 71-67.
Samons followed by knocking down to big free throws for Pikeville with just 24 seconds left.
Perry Central fired in one last three as Day knocked down the triple with 18 seconds left to cut the lead to 73-70.
Samons split a pair of free throws with just 11 seconds left to shut the door on the Commodores.
Samons led the Panthers with a double-double. Samons scored 26 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out five assists and had a block. He was four of eight from the three-point line. Fitzer also had a double-double for the Panthers. Fitzer scored 23 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, blocked five shots and had a steal. Jarrell added 15 points, seven assists, three steals and three rebounds. Josh Hughes had a great game with eight points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal. Eli Johnson added two points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Panthers were 29 for 48 (60.4 percent) from the field and knocked down nine of 17 (52.9 percent) threes on the night.
Beverly led the way for Perry Central. Beverly scored a team-high 22 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out six assists and added five steals. Woods followed with 18 points on four for seven shooting from three-point range. Day finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Knight added eight poitnts and six rebounds. Kizer Slone added seven points. Mason McAlarnis added three points, while Carter Castle chipped in with two.
Perry Central finished the game 28 for 61 from the field (45.9 percent).
The Commodores forced Pikeville to turn the ball over 15 times. Perry Central also outscored Pikeville 14-6 on second chance points.
Fitzer opened the game with a basket and Samons followed with a three as the Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
Samons knocked down his second three of the game with 4:09 left as Pikeville’s lead grew to 14-8.
Samons hit his third three with 1:43 left in the first as the Panthers’ lead jumped to 21-10.
Beverly hit a buzzer beater for Perry Central to cut Pikeville’s lead to 23-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Pikeville controlled the lead during the second quarter as Fitzer scored late in the first half to give the Panthers a 40-26 halftime lead.
Beverly opened the third with a basket, but Samons fired back with five straight as Pikeville took a a 45-28 lead.
Pikeville held a 61-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville was scheduled to host Harlan in the PIT championship.
Harlan 83,
Bracken County 67
Bracken County trailed most of the game, then the Polar Bears scored midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead.
Harlan eighth-grader Trenton Cole fired in two threes to get the lead back.
That was enough to fire the rest of the Green Dragons up as Harlan picked up an 83-67 win over Bracken County.
Two top-tier scorers squared off as Harlan’s Kyler McClendon and Bracken County’s Blake Reed shared the court.
McClendon walked out with a game-high 27 points, six rebounds and four assists; plus the win.
Blake Reed finished with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Harlan had some other big performances besides Kyler McClendon.
Jae den Gist scored 19 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and had two steals. Kaleb McClendon added a double-double as well. Kaleb McClendon scored 14 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out two assists. Cole finished with 13 points on four of five shooting from three-point range. Will Austin added eight points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds. Matthew Pennington added two points.
Harlan out rebounded Bracken County 52-26.
The Green Dragons were 25 for 62 (40.3 percent) from the floor on the night and 10 for 30 (33 percent from three-point range.
Besides Blake Reed, Devante Jefferson scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds. Cayden Reed and Chase Archibald each scored 10 points. Austin Norton chipped in with two.
Loser’s bracket
Pike Central 100
Teays Valley 96
(Overtime)
Pike Central trailed Teays Valley by as much as 17 before rallying back behind Jaden Stewart’s 41 and Jaylan Rigdon’s 33 points to pull out an overtime win.
Pike Central outscored Teays Valley 36-20 in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.
Pike Central outscored Teays Valley 11-6 in overtime to pull out the win.
Stewart led the way for the Hawks with a game-high 41 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. He was five of 16 from three-point range. Rigdon also had a double-double. Rigdon pulled down 11 rebounds, dished out eight assists, blocked a shot and had four steals to go along with his 33 points. Peyton Compton and Blake Adams each scored eight points for the Hawks. Isaac Reynolds scored six. Cam Stafford and Brad Billiter each scored two points in the win.
The Hawks were 37 for 86 from the field (44 percent). Pike Central was 10 of 32 from three-point range (31.3 percent).
Alex Starcher led the way for Teays Valley with a team-high 29 points. Kris Lin followed with 27 and Richard Fu scored 24. Colten Brock added 12 and Keeton Terry added four.
Ashland Blazer 74,
Paul Dunbar 70
Former Pikeville great Murray Garvin couldn’t get a win on his second day of the PIT as his Dunbar squad fell to Ashland Blazer 74-70.
Ashland standout Zander Carter led the way for the Tomcats with a game-high 23 points and six rebounds. Tucker Conway followed with 18 and Rheyce Deboard added 17. Asher Adkins and Tristin Davis each added eight points in the win.
Nick Spalding led the way for Dunbar with a team-high 21 points. Max VanDyke followed with 17 points and Mason VanDyke added 12. Benjamin Haggard scored seven and Cade Hilt scored six. Tyler Gadd scored four and Jaden Stewart added three.
Ashland Blazer was scheduled to take on Pike Central Thursday in the PIT.
The tournament got underway Tuesday afternoon and the opening day had plenty of highlights and excitement.
Game 1
Perry Central 56,
Pike Central 54
Perry Central escaped with a 56-54 win over Pike Central in the opening game of the Pikeville Invitational Tournament Tuesday afternoon.
Escaped is the key word.
Perry Central held a 48-40 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pike Central roared back as Jaylan Rigdon and Jaden Stewart helped the Hawks open the fourth on an 11-2 run to open the fourth. Rigdon scored seven points and Stewart scored four during the run.
Perry Central stopped the bleeding as Rydge Beverly scored with 2:14 left to play to put the Commodores on top 52-51.
Rigdon answered with a pair of free throws for the Hawks as Pike Central jumped back on top 53-52 with 2:03 left.
The Hawks added to the lead as Peyton Compton split a pair of free throws with 1:10 left to play to push Pike Central’s lead to 54-52.
Dylan Knight scored with 45 seconds left for Perry Central to tie the game up at 54-54. Tyler Day then came up huge with a steal and he was fouled with just 6.6 seconds left to play. He knocked down both free throws to give the Commodores a 56-54 lead.
Pike Central had a really good shot to send the game to overtime, but the Hawks couldn’t get a last second layup to fall.
Knight led the way for the Commodores with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds. Kizer Slone followed with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal. Day added eight points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Trayten Woods added seven points and Beverly scored five. Mason McAlarnis chipped in with two.
Both teams shot the ball well during the game. The Commodores finished 24 for 45 (53.3 percent), while the Hawks were 20 for 40 (50 percent) from the field.
Stewart led the way for the Hawks. Stewart scored a game-high 23 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three assists, came up with two blocks and two steals. Rigdon finished with 18 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one block. Compton finished with eight points and three steals. Cam Stafford added three points and Issac Reynolds added two points.
Perry Central opened the game with a 7-2 run.
Pike Central fought back and held a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rigdon didn’t score for the Hawks during the first quarter.
Stewart opened the second with a basket and then followed with a three to push the Hawks’ lead to 19-15 with 6:42 left in the first half.
Beverly fired in a three of his own to cut Pike Central’s lead to 19-18 with 6:26 left in the first half.
McAlarnis scored to put Perry Central up 20-19 with 5:32 left in the first half.
Stewart scored to put the Hawks up 26-24 with 3:04 left in the first half.
Perry Central ended the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 30-26 lead into the halftime break.
The Commodores extended their lead in the third as they held a 48-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Perry Central advanced to take on Pikeville in the PIT semifinals on Wednesday night.
Game 2
Pikeville 78,
Teays Valley 30
If you were cold Tuesday afternoon, you weren’t standing near Pikeville’s Rylee Samons.
Because Samons was on fire.
He was raining threes against Teays Valley as he knocked down 11 total threes to set a boys’ basketball school record.
He ended his night with a big dunk before heading to the bench for good in the third quarter as well.
Samons finished with a game-high 35 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Panthers. Samons was 11 for 16 (68.9 percent) from three-point range.
Samons opened the game with back-to-back threes as the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Heath Jarrell followed suit and knocked down a three of his own with 5:10 left in the first quarter as Pikeville held a 9-5 lead.
Samons fired in his third three with 3:20 left and followed it with his fourth three at the 2:40 mark as Pikeville’s lead grew to 19-5. His fifth three followed soon at the 2:14 mark.
Five threes in a quarter is pretty good, right?
Samons wasn’t finished.
He hit No. 6 with 1:35 left to play in the first quarter and No. 7 with 1:05 left in the first.
The Panthers held a 28-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Samons went back to work in the second quarter. He knocked down three No. 8 with 4:07 left in the first half and three No. 9 with 2:35 left to play in the first half.
Samons hit nine first half threes.
Jarrell fired in his second three with 47 seconds left in the first half.
Pikeville held a 50-15 lead at the halftime break.
How did Samons open the third quarter of play? With his 10th three of the game.
His 11th and boys’ school record followed with 6:11 left to play.
Samons had a huge dunk with 4:05 left to play before making his exit from the game.
Piekville went on to the big win.
Besides Samons, Jarrell finished the game with nine points and seven assists for the Panthers. Charlie Fitzer had six points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Eli Johnson finished with six points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals. Mason Wells scored five points. Josh Hughes added four points. Brayden Belcher, Cole Slone and Kade Belcher scored three points apiece. Will Rowe and Jacob Rogers each scored two.
Pikeville shot a lights out 56.9 percent (29 for 51) from the floor during the game. The Panthers were 17 for 31 (54.8 percent) from three-point range.
Alex Starcher led the way for Teays Valley with a team-high nine points. Richard Fu followed with eight. Keeton Terry added five points and seven rebounds. Colten Brock and Kris Lin each scored three points. Ayden Arthur chipped in with two points.
The Panthers advanced to take on Perry Central in the first game of the PIT semifinals Wednesday evening.
Game 3
Harlan 80,
Ashland Blazer 63
Harlan’s energy and pressure were just too much for Ashland Blazer Tuesday night in the third game of the PIT.
Harlan stayed close to Ashland and only trailed the Tomcats 36-34 at halftime.
The Green Dragons finished the game strong outscoring Ashland Blazer 46-27 in the second half.
Kyle McClendon led the way for the Green Dragons scoring a game-high 31 points. He was six for 11 from three. Jae dyn Gist scored 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Gist had a big dunk in the third to held swing the momentum in Harlan’s direction.
Kaleb McClendon added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Green Dragons. Will Austin added eight points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Cox chipped in with two points.
Harlan shot 55 percent from the field on the game (32 for 58). The Green Dragons were 10 for 20 from three-point range (50 percent).
Ashland was hot as well as the Tomcats shot 50 percent from the field during the game (27 for 64). The Tomcats were eight of 21 (38.1 percent) from three-point range.
Sophomore standout Zander Carter had an outstanding game for the Tomcats. Carter finished with a team-high 26 points and four steals. Rheyce Deboard followed with 20 points. Tucker Conway added six points and Tristin Davis had five. Tyson LaLonde and Caleb Clarke each scored two points.
Harlan advanced to take on Bracken County in the PIT semifinals.
Game 4
Bracken County 74,
Paul Laurence Dunbar 68
Blake Reed lit the scoreboard up for 41 points, but a late steal led to an easy basket in the final seconds and helped Bracken County pick up a 74-68 win over Dunbar in the PIT.
Reed finished the game with 41 points, four rebounds and four steals. He was 12 for 20 from the floor and five for 10 from three-point range. Blake Reed was a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Cayden Reed followed with a double-double. He scored 15 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. Chase Archibald and Austin Norton each scored six points in the win. Devante Jefferson added four points and six rebounds. Colin Combess added two points.
The game was back-and-forth the entire way.
Bracken County led 17-14 after the first quarter of play.
Dunbar cut the Polar Bears’ lead to 33-31 at the half; Bracken County had built up a double digit lead at one point in the first half.
The game was tied at 48-48 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Former Pikeville great Murray Garvin Coaches Dunbar, but couldn’t get a win in his return home.
Nick Spalding led the way for Dunbar with a team-high 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Max VanDyke added 21 points and five assists. Mason VanDyke added nine points and Cade Hilt scored eight. Tyler Gadd scored four points and Benjamin Haggard chipped in with two.
Bracken County advanced to take on Harlan in the PIT winner’s bracket.