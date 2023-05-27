Belfry falls to Lawrence County
PRESTONSBURG — Lawrence County’s bats wouldn’t stay quiet long Monday night in the 15th Region semifinals against Belfry.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 5-1 win over the Lady Pirates to advance to the 15th Region championship against Johnson Central Wednesday night.
The Lady Golden Eagles entered the contest looking for its fourth straight region championship.
The game was scoreless through the first two innings, but that changed in the bottom of the third.
Taylor Blevins hit a leadoff single for Lawrence County to start the third inning off. Shelby Blevins followed with a sacrifice bunt to move courtesy-runner Emalynn Kitts all the way to third on the play. Shelby Blevins’ bunt went to third and with some heads-up and aggressive base running, Kitts motored her way to third.
That set up Abby Maynard. Maynard laid down a suicide squeeze to third. The throw came home, but Kitts was safe on the play as Lawrence County jumped out to the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs weren’t finished in the inning, though.
With one on and one out, Bree Jones walked. Allie Triplett followed with a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position. Maynard scored the second run on a passed ball to push the lead to 2-0 after two innings of play.
Lawrence County went back to work in the bottom of the fourth.
With one out, Gracie Preece singled. Nelson followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 3-0.
The Lady Bulldogs added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
With one out, Jones singled to get things going. Triplett grounded out, but moved the runner into scoring position. Danielle Crum followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0. Feltner reached on an error allowing another run to score.
Belfry didn’t quit.
The Lady Pirates got a run back in the top of the sixth.
Myra Bevins hit a leadoff single to start things and reached second on an error. Natalie Fite grounded out, but helped Bevins advance to third.
Pitcher Molly Fahm followed with an RBI double to cut the lead to 5-1.
But that was as close as Belfry could get as the Lady Bulldogs held onto the 5-1 win.
Taylor Blevins got the win for Lawrence County. She tossed seven innings of work and gave up one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out three.
Fahm was hit with the loss. She tossed six innings of work and gave up five runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks, while striking out seven.
Fahm also led the Lady Pirates at the plate with the double. Bevins and Sydney Stafford added singles.
Belfry finished the season with the 60th District championship and a 20-12 record.
Shelby Valley knocked out by JC
PRESTONSBURG — Johnson Central will be looking for its fourth straight 15th Region championship Thursday night.
The Lady Golden Eagles got their spot in the 15th Region championship with a 7-1 win over Shelby Valley in the semifinals Monday night at StoneCrest. The Lady Golden Eagles picked up a 13-5 win over Lawrence County to capture the 15th Region championship.
Johnson Central jumped out to an early lead and kept the pressure on the entire game.
Mayson Delong opened the bottom of the first inning with a single. With one out, Randi Delong walked to put two runners on.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, Keylee Blair hit a two RBI double to put the Lady Golden Eagles on top 2-0.
Johnson Central added another run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Mayson Delong doubled to get Johnson Central going. Addyson Burchett followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.
Shelby Valley got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning; in odd fashion.
Johnson Central catcher Mayson Delong was called for catcher’s interference on three-straight Shelby Valley at-bats to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Emily Adkins stepped to the plate. Johnson Central walked Emily Adkins as she got an RBI walk on the play to cut the lead to 3-1.
Johnson Central pitcher Maddie Vaughn got out of the jam as she struck out a batter, got a pop out to second and a ground out to third to get out of the inning without further damage and to keep the lead in tack.
The Lady Golden Eagles got the run back in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Mayson Delong walked; she stole second to get into scoring position. That paid off as Burchett followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-1.
Johnson Central put the game away in the bottom of the sixth.
With one out, Carrigan Ratliff doubled to get the Lady Golden Eagles going. With two outs, Mayson Delong followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 5-1. Mayson Delong stole second again and Burchett followed with another RBI single as the lead grew to 6-1.
Randi Delong stepped to the plate and drove the ball to center for an RBI double to push the lead to 7-1 and put the game on ice.
Vaughn got the win on the mound for the Lady Golden Eagles. She tossed all seven innings of work and gave up one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out nine.
Lindsay Reed, Makenna (Josie) Adkins and Lillian Blackburn each singled for Shelby Valley.
Emily Adkins was charged with the loss as she tossed five and 2/3 innings of work; she gave up seven runs on 10 hits and three walks,. Blackburn threw 1/3 of an inning she struck out the only batter she faed.
Shelby Valley finished the season with a 21-9 record.