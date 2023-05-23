Fite’s homerun pushes Belfry past Paintsville
PRESTONSBURG — Auto correct likes to call Belfry’s Natalie Fite — Natalie Fire.
It’s hard to change that because she is on fire.
The Belfry catcher followed her 60th District game-winning hit with an early two-run home run that helped power the Lady Pirates to a 4-2 win over Paintsville in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament Sunday at StoneCrest.
Pitcher Molly Fahm is also on fire this postseason as well.
Farm had another dominating performance in the circle helping the Lady Pirates get the win.
Fahm got the win on the mound as she tossed seven innings of work and gave up two runs (none earned) on six hits and a walk, while striking out 10 batters.
Fahm was seven strikeouts short of 300 on the season. She got that and three more.
Belfry got going in the bottom of the first inning.
Myra Bevins got things started by drawing a leadoff walk for the Lady Pirates.
That’s when Fite stepped to the plate and hit a line drive to center. It was just high enough to leave the yard and give Belfry an early 2-0 lead.
The Lady Pirates got going again in the bottom of the third inning.
Fahm hit a leadoff single and Maykaylin Meade followed with a single of her own. Belle Howard grounded out, but it advanced both runners into scoring position. That was big as Alexia Bevins followed with a two RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
Paintsville got a run back in the top of the fourth. Laney Bledsoe double to start things off; it was her second straight double of the game. Ashley Wells followed by being hit-by-a-pitch. With one out, Molly Music reached on an error allowing Bledsoe to score and cut the lead to 4-1.
The Lady Tigers added another run in the top of the sixth.
With one out, Wells reached on an error. Maggie Music followed with a single to put runners on first and second. With two outs, Kelsey Nusspickel added an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-2.
Bledsoe was hit with loss in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She pitched six innings and gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out six batters.
With the win, Belfry (20-11) advanced to Monday night’s 15th Region semifinals against Lawrence County. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Paintsville finished the season with a 12-22 record.
Lady Panthers fall to Lawrence County
PRESTONSBURG — Lawrence County picked up an 11-1 win over Pikeville in six innings Sunday afternoon in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.
Pikeville ended the season with a 15-20 record.
With the win, Lawrence County (26-12) advanced to the 15th Region semifinals to take on Belfry. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
The 15th Region Softball Tournament championship will take place at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at StoneCrest.
Pikeville opened the game with back-to-back hits by Cassidy Slater and Caroline Brown, but a pop out, a strikeout and fielder’ choice followed as the Lady Panthers left two base runners stranded to start the game.
Lawrence County’s Bree Jones hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning to get the Lady Bulldogs going. With one out, Danielle Crum hit a sacrifice fly RBI to score Jones and give the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Kensley Feltner followed with a single, but Pikeville got out of the inning as Lexie Akers struck out Gracie Preece to get out of the inning.
Lawrence County got going again in the bottom of the third inning as Jones reached on an error to lead things off. Allie Triplett followed by reaching on an error after a bunt. With two outs, Preece hit a two RBI single to push the lead to 3-0. Abby Nelson followed by reaching on an error allowing another run to score to push the lead to 4-0.
Pikeville got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Molly Coleman laid down a bunt and reached first on an error. After a double-play, Slater singled for the second time in the contest to put two runners on. Brown followed by hitting a double off the fence. It looked like it was gone, but somehow it stayed inside the fence; Slater scored to cut the lead to 4-1.
Lawrence County answered in the bottom of the sixth. Feltner walked to lead things off. Preece followed with a single. Nelson reached on an error to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Feltner scored on a wild pitch. Taylor Blevins hit a sacrifice fly RBI to center to push the lead to 6-1.
The Lady Bulldogs added five runs in the top of the sixth to end the game via 10-run mercy rule.
Blevins got the win on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs. She tossed six innings and gave up one run on five hits and five strikeouts.
Brown led Pikeville with an RBI double and a single. Slater added a pair of singles and scored a run. Shana Ray also added a single.
Lady Cats cruise past Floyd Central
PRESTONSBURG — Shelby Valley rolled to a 14-0 win over Floyd Central in just five innings of play Sunday in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at StoneCrest.
Pitcher Lillian Blackburn tossed a no-hitter through the four innings of work.
Shelby Valley was led by Kyra Looney at the plate. Looney just missed a home run and settled for a double. She finished the game with a double, a pair of singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Lindsay Reed finished with a double, a single, three RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Fleming added three singles for the Lady Wildcats. Elaina Tackett added a pair of singles and two RBIs.
Shelby Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play.
The Lady Wildcats followed by scoring four more runs in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth.
With the win, Shelby Valley (21-8) advanced to the 15th Region semifinals at StoneCrest against Johnson Central (25-9) Monday evening. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Floyd Central finished the season with a 10-17 record.
Pike Central falls to Johnson Central
PRESTONSBURG — Johnson Central trailed Pike Central the entire game, until the bottom of the sixth inning.
That’s when Randi Delong struck for the Lady Golden Eagles.
Abbie Stambaugh hit a leadoff single to get Johnson Central started in the sixth. Mayson Delong followed with a double to right to score Stambaugh and cut the lead to 4-2. Addyson Burchett followed with a single to put two runners on.
That’s when Randi Delong stepped to the plate and with one swing, changed the game as she hit a three-run home run to put Johnson Central in front 5-4.
The Lady Golden Eagles added two more runs in the inning and held onto a 7-4 win over Pike Central.
With the win, Johnson Central (25-9) advanced to the 15th Region semifinals against Shelby Valley (21-8) Monday evening at StoneCrest. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Pike Central finished the season with a 26-12 record.
After the Randi Delong home run, Johnson Central added two more runs in the sixth.
Maddie Vaughn followed with a single and Josie Dials reached on an error.
With two outs, Carrigan Ratliff reached on an error allowing two more runs to score to push the lead to 7-4.
Pike Central got on the scoreboard first.
In the top of the second with one out, Livia Sanders doubled to get things going. Jaycie Stanley followed with a single to score Sanders and give Pike Central a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Hawks kept the momentum going in the top of the third.
Taylor Hannah reached on a leadoff single to get things going for the Lady Hawks. Abigail Hess followed with a single and Emalie Tackett walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, pitcher Chloe Hannah helped her cause with an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0.
That was the only run the Lady Hawks could muster as they left the bases loaded to end the inning.
Pike Central went back to work in the top of the fourth. With one out, Hannah May singled. With two outs, Abigail Hess walked and Emalie Tackett followed with a walk to load the bases once again.
Chloe Hannah followed with an RBI walk to push the lead to 3-0.
Pike Central couldn’t get anymore runs across as Johnson Central made a pitching change. Keylee Blair relieved Vaughn of pitching duties. Blair got the final out of the inning as Pike Central held onto the 3-0 lead.
Johnson Central got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth.
Mayson Delong hit a leadoff single. With one out, Randi Delong stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI double to score Mayson Delong and cut the lead to 3-1.
Pike Central got the run back in the top of the sixth.
Abigail Hess hit a leadoff single to get Pike Central going. With one out, Chloe Hannah advanced Abigail Hess into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Then Cailyn Holbrook delivered an RBI single to push the lead to 4-1.
Blair picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Golden Eagles. Blair tossed three and 1/3 innings of work and gave up one run on seven hits and no walks, while striking out five batters. Vaughn got the start in the circle and tossed three and 2/3 innings. She gave up three runs on six hits and five walks, while striking out five batters.
Pike Central’s Chloe Hannah suffered the loss. She tossed six innings and gave up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and no walks, while striking out eight batters.