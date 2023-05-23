Pike Central 5, Shelby Valley 4
PRESTONSBURG — Pike Central held on to defeat Shelby Valley 5-4 in the opening round of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament on Sunday, May 21.
Following the win, Pike Central advanced to the semifinals of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament. The Hawks improved to 19-11 after edging the Wildcats.
The loss eliminated Shelby Valley from the 15th Region Baseball Tournament. The Wildcats exited the 2023 high school baseball season 15-17.
Pike Central pitcher Cameron Shearer claimed the win on the mound.
Shelby Valley hurler Samuel Brown was stuck with the pitching loss.
Pike County Central scored first and never trailed. The Hawks set the tone early, plating five runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Peyton Compton (one hit, one RBI), Blake Hager (one hit) and Isaac Blankenship (one RBI) each provided a lift at the plate for Pike County Central in its one-run win.
Bryce Bentley (two hits, three RBIs), Caden Justice (one hit, one RBI) and Riley Newsome (one hit) each contributed at the plate for Shelby Valley in the region tournament game.
In the other opening round games in the 15th Region Baseball Tournament, it was Paintsville 6, Lawrence County 0; Pikeville 10, Belfry 0 (5 innings) and Johnson Central 10, Floyd Central 4.
Pike Central was matched up against Johnson Central in the semifinals of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 22.
Pikeville 10, Belfry 0
The opening round of the 15th Region Tournament wasn’t much of a test for the Pikeville Panthers. They defeated the Belfry Pirates 10-0 in just five innings.
Things started out well for Belfry and it looked like the Pirates had a chance to hang with the Panthers for a minute.
The Pirates’ Jonah Adkins forced a three-and-out in the opening frame to keep Pikeville off the scoreboard.
That wouldn’t last long however, as the Panthers got down to business in the bottom of the second inning.
Jeb Wilkerson doubled on a fly ball to score Dylan Thompson and Noah Jarrell to put the first runs up for Pikeville, making it 2-0.
It was a long inning for Belfry’s defense, and by the end of the second it was Pikeville solidly on top 6-0.
The Pirates continued to struggle on offense while allowing another run in the bottom of the third to make it 7-0.
On the mound they couldn’t find their mojo either, trying out three different pitchers throughout four innings with all three giving up hits.
Another three run inning in the bottom of the fourth made it 10-0 giving Belfry one more shot in the top of the fifth.
The top of the fifth saw Noah Brown fly out and the Pirates followed up with two strikeouts to end the game and with it their season.
Bash Ryan pitched relief for the Panthers and gave up no hits in the shutout of the Pirates.
Dylan Thompson got the win for the Panthers going 3.2 innings and allowing no hits while walking one and striking out six.
Belfry ends its season with a record of 19-15.
Pikeville moves on to face Paintsville in the semi-finals.