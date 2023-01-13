The 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals are set.
After three nights of play, Martin County, East Ridge, Pikeville and Shelby Valley are the final four teams left trying to earn the right to go to Richmond in the All “A” Classic state tournament.
Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Martin County and East Ridge will kickoff the semifinals at 6:00 p.m., while Pikeville and Shelby Valley will battle it out at 7:30 p.m. in the final semifinal game.
Wednesday
Pikeville 81,
Betsy Layne 60
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons is the key for the Panthers right?
Normally, Samons is Pikeville’s top scoring option, but Wednesday night in the 15th Region All “A” Classic, he was the No. 3 option.
Pikeville’s Eli Johnson and big man Charlie Fitzer stepped up and had great games scoring the ball for Pikeville.
Both guys did more than score too as Johnson had to guard Betsy Layne’s top scorer Brady Robinson, while Fitzer blocked and altered shot-after-shot and pulled down rebound-after-rebound.
Johnson scored a game-high 29 points, while Fitzer followed with 27.
Samons still did his part for the Panthers as he added 18 points on the night.
Johnson opened the game with Pikeville’s first five points. His three at the 6:42 mark of the first quarter gave the Panthers a 5-2 lead over the Bobcats.
Josh Hughes came up with a nice basket off of an assist from Samons as the Panthers’ lead grew to 7-2.
Betsy Layne cut the lead to 7-6 after a pair of free throws from Andrew Kidd with 5:27 left in the first quarter.
Pikeville answered as Johnson knocked down a basket and then, Fitzer scored on back-to-back baskets for the Panthers. Johnson followed with another three at the 3:17 mark to push Pikeville’s lead to 16-6.
The Panthers held an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
Johnson scored 12 first quarter points for the Panthers.
Hughes opened the second with a basket for Pikeville as the lead grew to 20-8.
Carter Parsons answered with a three for Betsy Layne to cut the lead to 20-11.
Pikeville’s Heath Jarrell answered Parsons three with a three of his own to push the lead to 23-11 with 6:33 left in the first half. Samons followed with a basket and he added the and-one to push Pikeville’s lead to 26-11 with 5:55 left.
Kidd fired in another three for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 26-14 with 5:42 left.
Johnson knocked down a three for Pikeville with 3:15 left in the second quarter to push the Panthers’ lead to 35-17.
Pikeville held a 37-22 halftime lead.
Parsons opened the third with a three for the Bobcats to cut Pikeville’s lead to 37-25.
Fitzer answered as he pulled down an offensive rebound and he scored on the putback to give the Panthers a 39-25 lead.
Betsy Layne responded with two straight baskets to cut the lead to 10 (39-29) with 6:24 left in the third.
Johnson fired in another three with 6:06 left in the third as Pikeville jumped ahead 42-29.
The Johnson three sparked a 10-0 run from the Panthers as Pikeville held a 49-29 lead after a basket from Samons with 4:45 left to play in the third.
Pikeville held a 62-46 lead entering the final stanza of play.
Robinson scored with 4:04 left for the Bobcats to cut Pikeville’s lead to 68-57.
Pikeville answered with a 13-3 run to end the game.
With the win, the Panthers advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Friday night against Shelby Valley at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Robinson led the way for Betsy Layne with a team-high 22 points. Parsons followed with 15 and Kidd had 12. Grayson Hall scored five. Byron Tackett, Cameron Pente and Tanner Martin each scored two points for the Bobcats.
Shelby Valley 43,
Prestonsburg 33
Defense was the name of the game for Shelby Valley Wednesday night in the 15th Region All “A” Classic as the Wildcats knocked off Prestonburg 43-33.
The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead early.
Russ Osborne knocked down a triple with 4:12 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead. Caleb Lovins followed with a basket as Shelby Valley went up 9-3.
Prestonsburg answered as Grant Varney knocked down a shot and then Connor Napier split a pair of free throws with 3:04 left to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 9-6.
Osborne answered with back-to-back baskets and Collier Fuller knocked down a three late in the quarter to help the Wildcats end the first on a 7-0 run and take a 16-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
There wasn’t much scoring in the second quarter by either team.
The Wildcats had threes from Fuller and Ethan Sykes and outscored the Blackcats 7-6 to take a 23-12 lead into the halftime break.
Prestonsburg opened the second half with a three by Braxton Keathley and Brian Halbert added back-to-back baskets as the Blackcats cut the Wildcats’ lead to 23-19.
Preston Johnson answered with two straight threes for Shelby Valley as the Wildcats lead jumped to 29-19 with 5:17 left.
Shelby Valley held a 37-24 lead after three quarters of play.
Prestonsburg’s Mason Stidham opened the fourth with a basket to cut the lead to 37-26.
Fuller answered with a basket for the Wildcats at the 4:17 mark to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 37-26. Stidham scored again for Prestonsburg with 5:24 left, but Osborne answered for Shelby Valley with 5:05 left to play as the Wildcats hung to a 41-28 lead.
Stidham followed with a three with 4:45 left to play, but Lovins answered with a basket for the Wildcats with 4:24 left as Shelby Valley held a 43-31 lead.
Prestonsburg added two free throws in the last four minutes, but couldn’t score any field goals.
The Wildcats missed three front ends of a one-and-one down the stretch, but their defense held to help Shelby Valley move on to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena against Pikeville at 7:30 p.m.
Osborne led the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 15 points. Fuller and Johnson each added eight points. Sykes scored five and Lovins had four points and eight rebounds.Chaz Brown added two points and Riley Phillips scored one.
The Wildcats were 17 for 42 (40.5 percent) from the field. Shelby Valley was six for 20 (30 percent) from three-point range and three for six (50 percent) from the free-throw line.
Stidham led the way for the Blackcats with a team-high 10 points. Halbert added eight. Varney scored five and Napier added three. Keathley scored three and Jacob Slone added three as well.
Tuesday
Martin County 70,
Paintsville 51
Paintsville was looking for revenge against Martin County after last week’s 40 point loss (97-47) to the Cardinals.
The Tigers didn’t get their revenge, but they did cut losing margin in half as Martin County walked away with a 70-51 win over Paintsville in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The two teams battled in the first half as Martin County held a 30-24 halftime lead.
Paintsville’s Connor Fugate scored with 5:28 left in the first quarter to give the Tigers an early 3-2 lead. Ethan Cole scored for the Tigers to push the lead 5-2.
With the game tied at 8-8, Martin County’s Luke Hale knocked down a three to put the Cardinals on top 11-8. Hale followed with a basket and Blake Maynard as the Cardinals’ lead jumped to 15-8.
Fugate stopped the run with a basket with 26 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 15-10. Jase Kinner knocked down a deep three to beat the first quarter buzzer and cut the lead to 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
AJ James opened the second with a three for Paintsville to give the Tigers a 16-15 lead.
Martin County answered with seven straight points to take a 22-16 lead with 5:20 left.
Fugate fired back with a basket and Cole added a bucket as the Tigers continued to hang in.
Fugate came up with a steal and a basket with 2:23 left in the first half to cut the Martin County lead to 26-22.
Martin County held a 30-24 lead at the break.
The Cardinals opened the third quarter with six straight points to take a 36-24 lead.
Kinner knocked down a three to cut the lead to 36-27 with 5:53 left in the third.
Brayden McKenzie and Jacob Sturgell followed with baskets for Martin County to push the lead to 40-27.
Hale need the third in style with a steal and a dunk for Martin County to give the Cardinals a 52-36 lead.
The dunk was the nail in the coffin for Paintsville as the Tigers couldn’t get back into the ball game after that.
Martin County’s lead grew to 68-48 with 1:52 left after Hale knocked down a three. Dray Duff followed with a basket as the lead grew to 70-48.
Kinner knocked down a three in the final seconds for Paintsville to set the game’s final scoreboard.
Martin County had four players reach double figure scoring. Hale led the way with a game-high 23 points. Duff followed with 14 points. Sturgell and McKenzie each scored 12 points. Matthew Linville added four and Peyton Davis scored three. Blake Maynard added two.
Kinner led the way for Paintsville with a team-high 31 points. He knocked down five threes on the night for the Tigers. Fugate followed with 16 points. Cole and Brock Woods each scored six points. James added five and Ethan Wood added one point.
Martin County advanced to Friday night’s All “A” Classic semifinals against East Ridge at 6:00 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
East Ridge 86,
Jenkins 72
Braxton Stanley had a game.
He scored a game-high 39 points in the Warriors’ 86-72 win over Jenkins in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Stanley was 16 for 24 from the field. He was three for eight from the three-point line and he knocked down all four of his free throw attempts.
Stanley also had four rebounds in the win.
The Warriors also advanced to Friday’s 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena against Martin County.
Freshman Jackson Keene opened the scoring for the Warriors by knocking down a three to give East Ridge an early 3-2 lead over the Cavs.
Jenkins’ Adyn Hayes fired back with a three and Kolby Stewart scored after pulling down an offensive rebound to put the Cavs out front 9-7 with 5:14 left in the first quarter.
Hayes knocked down another three to give Jenkins a 14-10 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors fired back as Brad Howell knocked down back-to-back buckets to tie things up at 14-14, but Jenkins answered as Christopher Fields scored after pulling down an offensive rebound to put the Cavs back in front 16-14 with 2:57 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors answered as Stanley scored on a breakaway layup. Keene followed with a layup of his own and a three as the lead grew to 21-16 with 1:22 left. Stanley followed with back-to-back baskets as the Warriors’ lead grew to 25-16.
Stewart scored in the final seconds of the first to cut East Ridge’s lead to 25-18 at the end of the first quarter.
Keene scored 10 first quarter points for the Warriors, while Stanley followed with nine.
Mason Webb opened the second quarter with a three for the Cavs to cut the lead to 25-22.
Stanley answered with a basket with 6:29 left in the first half. He then came up with a steal and knocked down a 15-foot jumper to push East Ridge’s lead to 29-22.
Stanley wasn’t finished, though. He came up with a steal and another breakaway layup. He added another basket with 3:57 left to push the East Ridge lead to 33-26.
Jenkins answered with five quick points, but Keene knocked down a three 1:10 left in the first half to push East Ridge’s lead to 36-31. Gunner Ward followed with a pair of free throws as the Warriors lead jumped to 38-31.
Stanley had one more shot in him during the first half. He came up with the ball and raced down the court. He got the shot off right before the halftime buzzer and made it to put the Warriors up 40-31 at the break.
Stanley scored 10 points in the second quarter to push his point total to 19 points in the first half.
Jenkins opened the third with four quick points to cut the East Ridge lead to 40-35.
Isaiah Adkins followed with back-to-back baskets for East Ridge. Then Stanley added a basket with 6:03 left to push the Warriors’ lead to 46-35.
Hayes stopped the bleeding for Jenkins with a pair of free throws at the 5:50 mark to cut the lead back to single digits (46-37).
Stanley answered with a three and another bucket as the Warriors took a 51-37 lead with 4:43 left in the third.
Howell knocked down a late three to give East Ridge a 65-47 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Carter Damron and Howell opened the fourth with back-to-back threes to push East Ridge’s lead to 70-53.
The Warriors kept the lead at double digits the rest of the way.
Stanley hit four late free throws to seal the win for the Warriors.
Besides Stanley’s game-high 39 points, Keene followed with 13. Adkins added 11 and Howell scored nine. Zack Mason, Ward and Damron each scored four points. Keaton Puckett added two.
The Warriors finished the game 35 for 64 (54.7 percent) from the field. East Ridge was eight for 29 (27.6 percent) from three-point range. East Ridge made eight of nine (88.9 percent) free throws on the night.
Hayes led the way for Jenkins with a team-high 17 points. Stewart followed with 16 points and nine rebounds. Fields added a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Brayden Sexton scored eight points and Webb added seven. Trevor Davis added six and Gavin Gibson scored four.
Jenkins was 30 for 64 (46.9 percent) from the floor. The Cavs knocked down six of 18 (33.3 percent) threes on the night and was six for 13 (46.2 percent) from the free-throw line.
Monday
Pikeville 77,
Phelps 18
The defending 15th Region All “A” Classic and defending All “A” Classic state champion Pikeville Panthers opened their 2023 All “A” Classic campaign with an overwhelming 77-18 win over Phelps Monday evening at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville’s Charlie Fitzer opened the game with a layup. Josh Hughes followed with a steal and layup for the Panthers. Eli Johnson added a basket to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead.
Phelps got on the board when Mason Prater scored with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
Pikeville followed as Fitzer scored back-to-back baskets. Hughes added three with 3:58 left in the first as the lead grew to 13-2.
Phelps answered as Corey Turnmire knocked down a three and Melvin McCoy knocked down a basket to cut the lead to 13-7 with 3:02 left in the first.
Pikeville ended the first quarter on an 11-1 run.
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons got on the scoreboard to open the second quarter. Fitzer followed with a basket and Samons knocked down a three with 6:23 left in the first half as Pikeville’s lead jumped to 31-8.
Samons followed with five more points before making his exit.
Pikeville opened the second quarter on a 16-0 lead before Phelps’ Hayden Mounts scored to stop the run at the 3:37 mark.
The Panthers held a 48-12 lead at the halftime break.
Fitzer led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 18 points. Johnson followed with 12 points and Samons reached double figure scoring with 10. Ian Onkst added eight points. Hughes scored seven. Will Rowe scored six. EB Walters and Mikey Hager each scored four points. Mason Wells, Brayden Bolden and Kade Belcher each scored two points.
Prater led the way for Phelps with a team-high seven points. McCoy followed with four and Turnmire added three. Mounts and Reece Norman each scored two points.
Pikeville advanced to take on Betsy Layne in the 15th Region All “A” Classic Wednesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.