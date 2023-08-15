The Pike County Junior Conservation Board attended the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts annual banquet/conference in Bowling Green on Sunday July 9.
According to a statement from the Pike County Conservation District, the Junior Board was awarded the Junior Conservation Board of the Year Award for their dedication and hard work. They received a plaque and a check for $500 for future projects.
The Junior Board, the statement said, has done community service projects, helped the Conservation District with tree seedling wrapping and giveaways, packed out garden seeds and the garden seed giveaway, set up the garden tower at the Annual Seed Swap, set up at the Farmer’s Market and let kids in attendance decorate cups, fill them with dirt, and plant seeds to take home.
The board hosted day camps for kids 5-7 years old for a fun day of learning about recycling, trees, leaf printing, tree cookies, visit a virtual dairy farm and made homemade ice cream, learned about mushrooms, bear awareness, along with other craft activities and games. Built raised garden bed at the Assisted Living, participated in the Trunk or Treat, hosted, planned, and decorated a banquet for award winners of the Art & Writing Contest and Scholarship winners. The Junior Board took up donations for personal care items for flood victims. The Junior Board took names from the angel tree from the nursing home at Christmas and purchased gifts.
The Pike County Conservation District awards seniors who have participated in the group for 2 years or more with a $250.00 scholarship and a graduation cord.
New members are always welcome. Grades 8 to 12th. August 30th, 2023, 3:45 to 5:30 at the Pike County Conservation District Office, 115 Zebulon Heights, Pikeville, will be the annual back to school kickoff to welcome new members. We have food, games so everyone can get to know each other along with going over the bylaws and expectations for the new year. Come join our group. Find us on Facebook Pike County Conservation District to keep up with the happenings.
The Junior Conservation Board gives students the opportunity to learn how to conduct professional meetings, earn community service hours, learn to work together as a team, host camp days, community service projects, plan activities and other events.