Linda Adams
Linda Lou Adams, 57, of Myers Towers, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Emma Akers
Emma Lee Howell Akers, 73, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Emma was born Nov. 3, 1949, the daughter of the late Noble Howell and Betty Howell. She was the wife of the late Ray Akers, a retired respiratory therapist for Pikeville Medical Center for over 35 years and a member of the Amazing Grace Worship Center.
In addition to her husband and parents, Emma was preceded in death by one son, Brian Matthew Akers; one sister, Lou Verde "Birdie" Howell; and one brother, Leslie Howell.
Emma is survived by one son, Daniel Akers (Diane); two brothers, Orville Howell and Levi Howell; one granddaughter, Lauren Alexus Carroll; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Brothers in Christ officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Sept. 8, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Tater” Burke
Annette "Tater" Burke, 89, of Shelby Gap, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 11, 1933, to the late Jeff and Edna Baker Cantrell.
Tater spent all of her life making sure her kids, grandkids and anyone that walked into her home had a full belly before they left. If you asked anyone who knew her, they would tell you she made the best food and certainly the best kraut and peanut butter rolls on Elkhorn Creek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Carl Burke; six brothers; and three sisters.
She and Lacy had three sons, Jeff Burke (Wilma), of Pikeville, Roger Burke, of Shelby Gap, and David Burke (Tara), of Virgie; four grandchildren, Randy Burke (Kristy), of Pikeville, Kristina Burke, of Lexington, Cameron Burke, of Shelby Gap, and Chelsea Green (Joshua), of Jonancy; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lorene Ramey and Barbara Watson; and one brother, Eddie Ray Cantrell.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Edgar Sanders and others officiating. Burial followed at the Cantrell Cemetery in Elkhorn.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Cassie Bentley
Cassie Bentley, 72, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Margaret Ellis
Margaret Sue Ellis, 84, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Gainesville, Georgia.
She was born Oct. 29, 1938, to her mother, Mable Canada Kelly.
She was the wife of the late Michael Ellis, a homemaker and a member of Joe's Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband and mother, Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd LeGette; one son-in-law, Fred Rodriguez; and four siblings, Foster, Jerry, Charlotte and Shelby.
Margaret is survived by three children, Robin Rodriguez, Lloyd LeGette (Debbie) and Kimberly (Noel) Kearney; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randall Parsons officiating. Burial followed at the Ellis Cemetery, Joes Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Estep Jr.
James Orville Estep Jr., 61, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 7, 1961, the son of the late Orville Estep and Sarah Catherine Caudill Estep.
He was the husband of Joann Estep and a retired coal miner and truck driver for Clyde Bentley Trucking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dickie Estep.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Alisha Hamilton (Casey), Kelly Burkhart (Allen Sizemore) and Heather Estep; one stepdaughter, Angela Jones (Billy); one sister, Kathy Estep; three brothers, Bobby Estep, Jackie Estep (Doris) and Billy Smallwood; seven grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Neil Coleman and Roger Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Estep Cemetery at Three Mile.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Betty Hall
Betty Fay Hall, 72, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Leshia Keene
Leshia Annette Keene, 60, passed from this life to be with the Lord, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Leshia was born in Pikeville, Dec. 14, 1962, to the late Virgil and Thelma Huffman.
In addition to her parents, Leshia was preceded in death by her sisters, Teresa Karen Huffman, Wanda Sue Damron and Brenda Kay Adkins; nephew, James (J.J.) Perkins Jr; and brother-in-law, Sam Damron.
Leshia is survived by her devoted sons, Michael Keene and his wife, Kaylin, and Ryan Keene and his wife, Kristin; sister, Donna Keene and her husband, Darrell; brother, Paul Huffman and his wife, Rose; as well as a devoted host of loving family and friends. Although everyone is missing you today, we know you will forever remain in our hearts. It was her sweet and compassionate soul showing everyone this world full of wonder.
She will be forever cherished and missed by all.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Coleman Family Cemetery in Shelbiana. Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiated over all services for Leshia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Vicki Lewis
Vicki Lynn Lewis, 52, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born April 10, 1971, the daughter of the late Patsy K. Raines and Tony Hopkins.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church.
She is survived by her soul mate, John Lewis; her son, Jonathan Warren Lewis; her sister, Kanetta Bartley; her brother, Michael Raines; her grandchildren, Victoria Marie Lewis and Adeline Grace Lewis; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church with Levi Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Henry Taylor Cemetery in Brushy Fork of Johns Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tivis Newsome
Tivis E. Newsome, affectionately known as “TR”, of Richmond, formerly of Penny Road, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Richmond.
Tivis was born June 23, 1955, to the late Charlie and Ruthie Newsome of Penny Road.
By trade, Tivis was a miner, a carpenter/drywaller, and a pretty darn good mechanic.
Having a mechanical mind suited him well as he had owned three service stations/car washes in his lifetime and worked independently and with his family in construction. One of his favorite hobbies/pastimes was trading knives and watches and he would usually work that into any conversation with, "What are you trading on?"
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Teddy, Jonas, Millard and Scottie; and one sister, Mindy Fleming.
Tivis was married early in life to Mickey Darlene Glenn Newsome and to this union were born his surviving children, Darlene Nicole Newsome Hulberg (Jeremy) and Bradley Tivis Newsome (Tammie); two grandchildren, Gavin Cade Hulberg and Ashton Blake Hulberg; three sisters, Clara Bartley, Brenda Kiser (Don) and Carolyn Harmon (Arnie), all of Pike County; one brother, Randy Newsome (Lesley), of Morehead; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tivis was a known jokester, prankster and had a sneaky side in which everyone would end up laughing at his antics. But he also had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone he encountered. Even the nurses in charge of his care in the hospital noted in his last couple weeks on earth, he was one of the sweetest people that they had ever taken care of. In his last few days, he was still trying to play pranks on them to get them to laugh. While being prepared to be moved to Hospice, he still had it in him to "thank them" for their care.
In 2016, Tivis left Pike County to be cared for by his children and graciously taken into the home of Mickey Newsome, who remained his lifelong friend and helped with his care, so that he could be with his children and grandchildren. While there, he was compassionately cared for by his long-term caregiver and friend, Tammie Campbell, whom he adored. The kids and grandchildren feel blessed by the generosity of Mickey and the care of Tammie for allowing them extra time with their dad and papaw.
He was loved and his presence will be missed by all those who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Logan Kiser and others officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Leslie Rife
Leslie Bruce Rife, 71, of Greeneville, Tenn., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
He was born May 6, 1952, to Lawrence and Gladys Rife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristina Rife Boggs of Cocoa, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Rife; his daughters, Kay Rife Thompson (Thomas), of Pikeville, and Carrie Rife (Rick), of Greeneville, Tenn.; his son-in-law, Andrew Boggs; his grandson, Colin Boggs, of Cocoa, Fla.; his siblings, Bonnie Hackney (Ron), Phillip Rife (Patricia), Allen Rife, Johnny Hylton (Dorothy) and Tom and Ruby Thompson; along with a host of family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church, 6718 Elkhorn Creek, Elkhorn City, Ky., 41522. Burial will follow at the Moore-Thompson Cemetery in Ashcamp.
Visitation will begin at the church at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Dannie Tackett
Dannie Kay Tackett, 76, of Lenexa, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Homegoing services were held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Penwell Gabel Cremation & Receptions with Scott Fuller officiating.
Obituary courtesy of Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
John Vance
John Franklin Vance, 79, of Hardy, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the memorial services to begin at 7 p.m, on Friday evening, Sept. 8, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson.
Freda Whitt
Freda Mae Whitt, 57, of Phelps, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Honoring her wishes, cremation followed. Burial will be held later at Whitt Cemetery in Beech Creek, Jamboree.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
