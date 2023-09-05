Annette Burke
Annette Burke, 89, of Shelby Gap, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
“Janie” Caudill
Jane “Janie” Marie Blackburn Bentley Caudill, 73, of Regina, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Janie was born in Pikeville, Jan. 5, 1950, a daughter of the late James and Joyce Blair Blackburn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Alan Blackburn and Clarence Edward Blackburn; and one sister-in-law, Rita Blackburn.
Janie was a cosmetologist and salon owner operator, Jane and Associates Hair Design at Harless Creek. She was a national educator for John Paul Mitchell Systems for 26 years, a hairdresser for 50 plus years, and an educator for the Kentucky Board of Cosmetologists. She was a member of the Faith First Baptist Church.
Janie is survived by her husband, Robert Lawrence Caudill; three sons, Larry Dwain Bentley, of Harless Creek, James Todd Bentley (Teresa), of Harless Creek, and Patrick “Packy” Bentley (Robbi), of Kimper;one brother, James Blackburn, of Harless Creek; and one sister, Judi Casalino, of Regina. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Terrah Justice (T.R.), Toddra Pavlik (Ben), James Tyler Bentley, Cassie Bentley, Abbie Bentley and Sawyer Bentley; six great-grandchildren, Gracie Justice, Lainey Justice, Emilee Jane Justice, Colt Pavlik, Emma Pavlik and Harper Bentley; and one great-great-grandson on the way.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the Faith First Baptist Church with Randy Bentley and Gary Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Cemetery, Harless Creek Road, Regina. Tyler Bentley, T.R. Justice, Ben Pavlik, Austin Adkins, Rich Adkins, Chris Adkins, Kyle Taylor and Kane Taylor served as pallbearers. James Todd Bentley, Larry Dwain Bentley, Patrick Bentley, James Blackburn, Freddie Blair and Colt Pavlik served as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Hatler Collins
Hatler D. Collins, 57, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 19, 1966, to the late Maurice Ray and Arinda Bryant Collins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Williamson Collins; two brothers, Greg Collins and Edgary Collins; three sisters, Karen Hopkins (Joe), Betty Collins and Hazel Collins Fitch; a host of nieces and nephews; two nieces whom he thought of as his own children, Rain and Amelia; and his faithful sidekick, Lucy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newman Cemetery in Hi Hat.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Ellis
Margaret Ellis, of Gainesville, Ga., formerly of Pike County, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
John Johnson
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, John Darrin Johnson born on March 23, 1966, graduated from this life and entered his heavenly body.
Those he left behind will eagerly tell you what an amazing, loving, and talented man he was: his son, Cody; daughter-in-law, Brandy; grandson, Lucas; and soon to arrive twin granddaughters.
John was a devoted father and grandfather.
His loving parents, Victor and Lois Johnson, will forever grieve until they meet again. His wife, Brenda; stepsons, Rodney and Brian McIntosh; his step-granddaughter, Jenna McIntosh; his forever family in Michigan; his brother, Randall Johnson and spouse, Karen (Randy was the most loving and caring older brother to him.); his sister, Dana Johnson-Burke and husband, David Burke (They shared their secrets, dreams, and much laughter.); also, a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins that made our family whole.
John's hobbies included writing and art. He was the creator of Mad Hatter Cartoons and Murphy's World comic strip. He also illustrated three children's books that will be published soon. John worked at Technicolor, Ryder and most recently as a supervisor for Xenith.
John passed away surrounded by his loving family. To know him was a blessing.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating. Burial followed at Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lacreta Miller
Lacreta Gay Hall Miller, 73, of Jenkins, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her residence.
Lacreta was born Nov. 7, 1949, the daughter of the late Elmer Holbrook and Dorothy Hall Holbrook.
She was the wife of the late Ralph Miller, a retired nurse for Letcher County Golden Years Nursing Home and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lacreta was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Hall; one brother, Norris Holbrook; and one sister, Wanda Cone.
Lacreta is survived by three sons, J.D.Hall (Jennifer), Bruce Hall and Jason Hall; 10 grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
There will be a private family memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tivis Newsome
Tivis Newsome, 68, of Penny, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Richmond.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Blake Norman
Blake Cecil Norman, three month old infant son of Curtis Norman and Heather Dawn Miller, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Blake was born May 19, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of Curtis Norman and Heather Miller.
Blake was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Sid Adkins; his aunt, Sandra Norman; and his uncle, Cecil Norman Jr.
He is survived by his loving parents, Curtis Norman and Heather Miller; his brother, Riyan Leviticus Norman; his paternal grandparents, Cecil Norman and Barbara Benson, both of Pikeville; his maternal grandparents, Linda Miller, of Pikeville, and Rondal Miller, of Lexington; and his maternal great-grandmother, Loretta Adkins, of Pikeville. Blake is also survived by his aunts, Haley Miller, Mylee Miller and Barbara Norman; and his uncles, Leonard Mullins and Tony Mullins.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
William Stevenson
William Edgar Stevenson, “Pa Willie”, 78, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Majestic, Aug. 5, 1945, a son of the late Edgar and Bithie Smith Stevenson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by three brothers, Grover, Sidney and Clifford (Straight) Stevenson; and one sister, Della Mae Stepp.
William leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 57 years, Georgia Stevenson; two sons, Marcus Stevenson (Conzetta), of Phelps, and Allen Stevenson, of Kimper; one daughter, Pamela Stevenson (Bobby Burge), of Georgetown; one brother, Harold Stevenson (Opal); one sister, Eula Faye Casey; six grandchildren, Will Stevenson, Cory Stevenson, Katie Biliter, Jacob Stevenson, Alex Stevenson and Wesley Loudermilk; eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Logan, Josie, Jace, Jude, Brystol, Nova and Luke; and a future granddaughter, baby girl Stevenson.
William was a proud member of the UMWA. He retired from Kentland Elkhorn Coal Co. He was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He liked to hunt and loved gardening and riding his four-wheeler. The joys of his life were his children and grandchildren.He was a positive role model and had several friends that he always encouraged and influenced in their lives.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Ervin Dotson, Michael Casey and Freddie Coleman officiating. Interment followed at the Blue Springs Cemetery in Ransom. Aaron Biliter, Wes Loudermilk, Alex Stevenson, Jacob Stevenson, Will Stevenson , Cory Stevenson and Mike Stevenson served as pallbearers. Kevin Casey served as an honorary pallbearer.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brandon Welsh
Brandon Tyler Welsh, 32, of Eaton, Ohio, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Sidney, Ohio.
Brandon was born Sept. 5, 1990, the son of Sandie Bentley Gooslin and the late John Brandon Welsh.
He was a semi truck driver.
In addition to his mother, Brandon is survived by three children, Ashlynn Welsh, Andrew Welsh and Charlotte Welsh; one sister, Alyse Gooslin; two brothers, Blaine Welsh and Noah Welsh; his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Lattimer Welsh; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
