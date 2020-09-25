Glen Blankenship
Glen Dale Blankenship, 90, of Lower Johns Creek, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 7, 1929, the son of the late Thomas G. and Lillian Runyon Blankenship.
He was a logger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Blankenship; three brothers, Thomas, Willis Oliver and Willie Blankenship; and one sister, Anna Lou Lafferty.
He is survived by two sons, James Morris Blankenship, of Millers Creek, and Jackson Wayne Blankenship (Carrie), of Georgetown; three daughters, Daisy M. Blair (Rodney) and LouVonda Jean Adkins, both of Florida, and Alice Ratliff (Billy), of Zebulon Highway; nine grandchildren, Tammy Hildbrandt, Bridget Bresser, Miranda Fields, Stormie Adkins, Dr. Travis Ratliff, Dr. Todd Ratliff, Eric Blankenship, Samantha Cline and Jordan Blankenship; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Stacy Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Blankenship Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
David Leedy
David Leedy, 50, of Hardy, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at U.K. Healthcare Center, Lexington.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 13, 1969, the son of the late Elmer James “Ebb” and Amy Williams Leedy.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Clinton, James Harold, Steven Elmer and Arnold “Bill” Leedy; and three sisters, Sarah Stump, Norma Jane Gamble and Amy Elizabeth Leedy.
He is survived by two children, Christopher Leedy and Jacob Leedy; two grandchildren, Keyona Goff and Justin Goff; two brothers, Arthur C. Leedy, of Sidney, and Larry G. Leedy, of Stone; five sisters, Sally Mundy (Jeff), of Ohio, Mary Farley Daniels (Donny), of Lebanon, Jacqueline Robinson (Michael), of Pikeville, Sylvia Varney (Phillip), of Tennessee, and Shirley Shafar (Malik), of Colorado; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Ward and Shawn Ward officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
Bill McCoy
Bill McCoy, 83, of Talbott, Tenn., died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
He was a native of Pikeville where he graduated from Pikeville High School and attended Pikeville College.
He enjoyed living on Cherokee Lake waterfront with his wife, Ruth, since 1979. His favorite pastime was patrolling the neighborhood in his U. T. golf cart. He retired in 1999 from Flav-O-Rich Dairies, Knoxville, Tenn., where he was employed as an account manager for several years. He was employed by Flav-O-Rich, formerly Foremost Dairies and Farmbest Dairies, in several positions, including sales rep and branch manager, in Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bill (William Albert) McCoy; his parents, Myrtle and Hi McCoy; his sisters, Gay McCoy Spencer, Joyce McCoy Tackett and Jeanette McCoy Robinson; his brothers, Loris, Bob and Challen McCoy; his brothers-in-law, Eddie and W. C. (Bill) Fraley; and his sister-in-law and her husband, Beth and Wade Christian.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth Fraley McCoy; his daughter, Kim McCoy Glenn (Dan); his daughter-in-law, VaLena McCoy; his two grandchildren, Jason and Elizabeth; his three great-grandchildren, Keyton, Conner and Dailey; his special niece, Pam Robinson; several other nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Cathy Sexton (Gary); his brother-in-law, Baker Fraley (Mary); his sister-in-law, Jean Fraley; and several members of his wife’s family.
Bill will be cremated and buried beside his son, parents and sister, in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alder Funeral Home of Morristown, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Senior Center of Morristown, 841 Lincoln Ave, Morristown, TN 37813.
The guestbook may be signed at www.alderfuneralhome.com.
Gordon Potter
Gordon Potter,90, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Ashcamp, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 16, 1929, the son of the late John Morgan Potter and Spicy Damron Potter.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a coal operator for Potter’s Brothers Mining, G. P. Coal Company and Marathon Coal Corporation. He was a member of the Little Trimble Old Regular Baptist Church, Elkhorn Creek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Gordon Thomas Gilbert; one great-grandchild, Kaelyn Grace Mullins; six brothers, Quay Potter, Clemont Potter, Allison Potter, Alvin Potter, Reed Potter and Johnny Potter; eight sisters, Lou Tucker, Myrtle, Goldie Cochran, Maxie Salyers, Mae Epling, Mary Kentucky Potter, Christine Fowler and Gladys Potter.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Belcher Potter; three daughters, Maxie Carol Mullins (Doug), Debra Lynn Potter and Judy Daryl; two grandchildren, Racheal VanHoose (Will) and Scott Mullins (Regina); and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Teddy Honaker, Barry Lucas and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Potter Cemetery, Elkhorn Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, September 25, at the funeral home, with special services Friday and Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Grace Ramey
Grace Sayers Ramey, 94, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Lick Creek, Aug. 25, 1926, the daughter of the late John D. and Anna Abshire Sayers.
She was a teacher for the Pike County School System and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ and the Retired Teacher Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan “Bill” Ramey; five brothers, Ferro Sayers, James Vaughn Sayers, Merrill Sayers, Phillip Reed Sayers and Denton Sayers; and three sisters, Holly Belle Williams, June Blackburn and Lynette Case.
She is survived by two sisters, Cassie Hagerman, of Elkhorn City, and Marcia Ratliff, of Belcher; and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at the Ramey Cemetery, Beaver Creek, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Rhonda Smith
Rhonda Smith, 71, of Varney, W,Va., died Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 23, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with John George officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home, with a special singing service beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday and a special service beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Sammy Williams
Sammy Junior Williams, 75, of Clay City, formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Pike County, May 14, 1945, a son of the late John Williams and Draxie Marrs Williams.
He was a retired coal miner from Republic Steel Coal, Inc., and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Crystal Renee Williams Collins; three brothers, James Williams, Bobby Williams and Ira Williams; and two sisters, Maxine Hill and Elva Spears.
He is survived by two sons, Sammy Keith Williams (Kristina) and Jeffery Bill Williams; one brother, Dock Edward Williams; one sister, Faye Keene; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a special companion, Marcia Connie Williams; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Chris Keene officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
