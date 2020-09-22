James Burchett
James Arnett Burchett, 86, of Rainbow Lane, Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Olive Hill, Aug. 8, 1934, the son of the late Wilford Paul Burchett and Ola Baker Burchett.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a service manager with Whayne Supply and also worked as a diesel mechanic for the company until he retired. He was a member of the Olive Hill Masonic Lodge and Shriner El-Hasa. He was also a member of the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Thompson Burchett; one grandson, Ross James McCoy; two brothers, Jolly Burchett and Gary Burchett; and two sisters, Delores Cooley and Betty Kaye Jacobs.
He is survived by three children, Danita Sullivan, Stephen Burchett (Angela) and Mia McCoy (Greg); four brothers, John Paul Burchett, Daniel Allen Burchett, Douglas Burchett and David Burchett; three sisters, Alice May Shay, Bertha Bond and Peggy Hall; four grandchildren, Paula Pruitt (Matthew), Heather Sullivan (Chad), Paul David Sullivan (Beth) and Joshua James Sullivan (Erica); seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Madyson, Kori, Kamron, Hayden, Adalyn and Wyatt; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Steven Childers
Steven Rondall Childers, 60, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his mother’s residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 18, 1959, the son of Barbara Clevinger Childers, of Ashcamp, and the late Billy Rondall Childers.
He was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church and a logger.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Cory Childers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Jarrod Ryan Childers, of Pikeville; his brother, Bryan Childers, of Ashcamp; his special uncle and aunt, Jerry Wayne and Rosemary Childers, of Ashcamp; and his caregiver, Lena Kilgore; as well as many other family members.
The family would like to give a special thank you for the service and kindness shown by Dr. Swaty Arora and staff and his caregiver, Lena Kilgore.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Edgar Sanders and Dale Senters officiating. Burial followed at the Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Doyle Cline
Doyle K. Cline, 67, of Varney, W.Va., died early Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020, at Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital (ARH), South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with James Justice officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jimmy Daugherty
Jimmy Daugherty, 80, of Phelps, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Jamboree, Aug. 28, 1940, the son of the late Dennis and Nancy “Coleman” Daugherty.
He was a coal miner and was highly intelligent with mechanical work. He loved to work on automobiles. He also enjoyed going to church and was a member of the Jamboree Church of God. When Jimmy was out and about, he was always encouraging others to go to church with him.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Jean Workman Daugherty; one son, Jimmy Douglas Daugherty (Mary Lavel), of Resaca, Ga.; three daughters, Pamela Sue Daugherty, Sharon Kay Ray (Harvey) and Connie Zean, all of Calhoun, Ga.; two brothers, Billy Ray Daugherty (Ruth), of Bean Station, Tenn., and Howard Daugherty (Geraldine), of Phelps; three sisters, Linda Daugherty, of Lexington, Lillian Blankenship (Booney), of Tennessee, and Geneva Windous, of Portland, Ore.; three grandchildren, Caleb, McKinsey and Cody; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps, with Reverend Larry Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Daugherty Family Cemetery of Beech Creek, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Palmer Hall Jr.
Palmer Hall Jr., 66, of Virgie, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born July 12, 1954 to the late Palmer Hall Sr. and Goldie Hall.
He was a self-employed welder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeff Hall; one brother, Mike Hall; and one sister, Inga Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Robinson Hall; one son, Jimmy Hall (Jamie), of Berea; one daughter, Shaundra Scalf (Stephen), of Florida; three brothers, Lester Hall and Randall Hall, both of Detroit, Mich., and Danny Hall, of Little Creek; and seven grandchildren, Tanner, Brayden, McKenna, Josh, Jasmin, Aaron and Brayden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg White officiating. Burial will follow at the Hall Cemetery, Indian Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jennifer Maynard
Jennifer Ann Robinson Maynard, 43, of Brushy Road, Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, June 23, 1977, the beloved daughter of Hayes and Janet Smith Robinson, of Brushy Road.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Mike Maynard, who took care of her until the very end; her beloved son and daughter, Dalton James Hayes Maynard and Malorie Lynn Maynard; her sweet sister, Emily Corbar (Hans), of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; her nieces, Sieri Corban, Sidney Corban and Amber Wagner; her nephew, Branch Meade; many aunts, uncles and cousins, whom she loved dearly; her dear friends, Dorena Coleman and Susie Miller; and many other loving family and friends.
She was a dedicated 3rd grade reading teacher at Mullins Elementary School and a National Board Certified Teacher. She loved her school, students and faculty. She wanted every child to succeed. She was a good Christian woman, who loved the Lord with all her heart.
Visitation will be conducted from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Mullins Family Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Henry-Taylor Cemetery, Brushy Road, Pike County. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
In response to the Covid-19 virus, all attendees are required to wear a mask or some type of face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Bobby Pennington
Bobby Gene Pennington, 67, of Goodman Hollow, Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the River Ministries Church on Vinson Street at Williamson, with Jonathan Robinette, Danny Swafford and Donnie Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Lois Reed
Lois Reed, 92, of Belfry, died Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Mike Stanley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Jim” Thacker
Jimmy "Jim" Thacker, 78, of Right Fork of Cowpen, Pikeville, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 20, 1942, the son of the late Fred Thacker and Nell Branham Thacker.
He was a retired owner and operator of Thacker Transmission at Pikeville. He was of the Jehovah Witness faith.
In addition to his parents,he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Thacker, Rayvene Thacker and Bob Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Thacker; two sons, Michael Thacker and Greg Thacker (Tammy); three daughters, Lisa Lawson (Darrin), Gina Tussey (Billy) and Pam Preston; two brothers, Eugene Thacker (Bobbie) and Raymond "Duke" Thacker (Linda); three sisters, Shirley Fields, Shelly Adkins (Dave) and Faye Taylor (Jack); seven grandchildren, April Thacker, Tasha Justice, John Justice, Austin Lawson, Bo Lawson, Chase Lawson and Austin Tussey; five great grandchildren, Arya Tackett, Jayce Justice, Jaxson Justice, Hayleigh Lawson, Brennon Justice; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Heike officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sally Wallace
Sally Jean Wallace, 79, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Landmark of Elkhorn City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born at Triplett Branch, Knott County, Oct. 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Arnold Fitch and Goldie Clemons Fitch.
She was co-owner/operator of Wallace Florist and attended the Elkhorn City Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Morris Wallace, of Elkhorn City; her sister-in-law, Anna Raye Souve, of Clinton Township, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Taulbee officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
