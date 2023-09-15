Monroe Akers
Monroe Akers, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his home at Island Creek.
He was born May 27, 1939, the son of the late Doc C. Akers and Polly Akers.
He was a retired coal miner, a honey bee keeper and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Bradley; and one brother, Campbell William Akers.
He is survived by three brothers, Eugene Akers, Ermil Akers (Gertrude) and Robert Dean Akers; three sisters, Lockie Swiney, Bertha Kidd and Pauline Kidd (Roger); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Akers Cemetery at Island Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
William Biliter
William Denton Biliter, 86, of Pikeville, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Denton was a Professional Engineer for the Kentucky State Department of Highways for 42 years and retired as the Chief District Engineer for District 12 (Pikeville, Ky.) He was a member of the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Surveyors; a Kentucky Colonel; a veteran of the United States Army and of the Baptist Faith.
After retirement, he worked, as needed, for Colonial Claims as a Flood Claims Adjuster during natural disasters.
He was an avid golfer and enthusiast; a passion he enjoyed sharing with his two grandsons on and off the course.
Denton was born at Fishtrap, Oct. 8, 1936, a son of the late Kermit Biliter Sr. and Sarah Jane Justice Biliter.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Kermit Biliter Jr., Gene Roscoe Biliter and Hansel Biliter.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore Damron Biliter; one son, William Patrick Biliter, of Pikeville; and one daughter, Sabrina Biliter Campbell (Chuck), of Mountain City, Tennessee.
He is also survived by a brother, Honsel Biliter, of Pineville; a sister, Vada Huffman (Bruce), of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Donna Biliter; and two grandchildren, Matt Campbell (Alice) and Jacob Campbell; also surviving are four nephews, Curt Biliter, Chad Biliter, Hadley Huffman and Jeremy Layne Justice; and one niece, Mikale Leanne Salyers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Chuck Campbell officiating. Entombment will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana. Military Rites will be conducted at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorials be made in Denton’s memory to:
New Beginnings Church (Building Fund), P.O. Box 95, Trade, Tennessee, 37691, or, BlueGrass Care Navigators, 1783 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Ky., 40504.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Randall Bryant
Randall Bryant, 72, of Jonancy, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his residence.
A private memorial service was observed with Donnie Hall officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Madison Cheeks
Madison Hope Cheeks, 23, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bailey Funeral Home, Elkhorn City, with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackburn Cemetery, Harless Creek, Regina.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
John Frazier
John Frazier, 88, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton, Ohio.
John was born in Bearwallow, Va., April 1, 1935, to Lige and Alpha Frazier. At least that’s what we knew to be true until a copy of his birth certificate was obtained showing his date of birth as March 31. The story is the midwife didn’t record it properly as he was born past the midnight hour which would make his date of birth on April 1.
John married Dona Adkins on June 14, 1955, in Pikeville. John moved from Paintsville to Fairfield, Ohio, where he lived for the past 47 years.
John served two years in the United States Navy and worked in the coal mines of West Virginia. He spent most of his career as a truck driver and retired from driving.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dona; three brothers, Robert Frazier, Charles Frazier and Earman “ Lee” Frazier; two sisters, Anna King and Edna Patty.
John is also survived by his two children Tammie (Michael) Eads and John (Shauna) Frazier; four grandchildren, Josh (Tiffany) Eads, Brigitte (Jason) Gray, Carlos (RaJeana) Frazier and Vanessa (Justin) Bailey; 12 great-grandchildren, Austin Eads, Jacob Eads, Cora Eads, Jojo Gray, Avery Gray, Chloe Frazier, Zane Frazier, Logan Bailey, Lily Bailey, Lindsey Bailey, Lilah Bailey and Liam Bailey.
John was a loving father and grandfather. He also loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and looks forward to the day he will be reunited with those he loves in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Josh Eads and Carlos Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery in Hurricane Creek.
David Hess
David Evans Hess, 63, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1960, the son of the late Leon Hess and Mildred Blackburn.
He was a self employed contractor and a believer of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Leon Hess.
He is survived by one daughter, Misty Caudill (Owen); one son, Kyle Hess (Ashley); one brother, Greg Hess; three grandchildren, Kylie Danielle Hess, Jackson Caudill and Elijah Caudill; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Morris Blackburn Cemetery at Raccoon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joyce Meade
Joyce Marlene Meade, 60, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 31, 1963, the daughter of the late Dimple O'Quinn.
She was the wife of Tony Meade, a retired C.N.A. for Pikeville Medical Center and a member of the Full Gospel Christian Fellowship.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Terry O'Quinn; two brothers, Kevin O'Quinn and Ricky; three sisters, Tammy Farmer, Marla O'Quinn and Dana O'Quinn; and one granddaughter, Aubrey Meade.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Brandon Farmer (Kelli) and Michael Harris (Heather); one daughter-in-law, Ashley Steel; three stepchildren, James Adam Meade, Kristin Hisle and Jamie Jude (Thomas); one brother, Clayton Pruitt (Amanda); one sister-in-law, Nancy Farmer; three grandchildren, Kylie Farmer, Brantley Farmer and Rylee Harris; three step-grandchildren, Addison Meade, Tyra Spears and Austin Ryan Spears; Florence Abshire, a best friend who was just like a sister; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lucille Walters
Lucille Walters, 85, of Turkey Creek, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, with Mikey Smith officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Robin Young
Robin Young, 45, of Orchard Branch of Long Fork, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 13, 1978, to Sandra Joan Smith Holfield, of Virgie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jason O’Neal Young; and her maternal grandparents, Hayes and Ocie Smith.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Roger Johnson, of Virgie; two sons, Cody Bryan Harris and Mason Wade Case; one sister, Ocie Pinson (Wayne), of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; and nieces and nephews, Brandi Noel Skeens, Kenneth Craten Skeens and Morgan Kinsley Pinson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Family Cemetery at Raccoon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
