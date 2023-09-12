Linda Adams
Linda Lou Adams, 57, of Myers Towers, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Ohio, March 30, 1966, to the late Daniel Smith and Sarah Duncan Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Adams.
She is survived by one son, Jimmy Smith, of Franklin, Ohio; one daughter, Danielle Adams, of Robinson Creek; and one sister, Judy Adkins.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Cassie Bentley
Cassie Louise Bentley, 72, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Speight, Oct. 14, 1950, to the late Curtis and Elizabeth Bentley
Fouts.
She was a member of the Church of Christ for 58 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Bentley; two brothers, John Fouts and Tommy Fouts; and one sister, Lorita Jackson.
She is survived by one son, Kermit Bentley II (Kim), of Jenkins; two daughters, Jewel Bentley, of Virgie, and Janet Miller (Rodney), of Virgie; two brothers, Paul Fouts (Karen), of Virgie, and Jerry Fouts (Teresa), of Virgie; one sister, Anita Bentley, of Virgie; five grandchildren, Rodney Miller (Shanda), Satin Baisden (Randall ), Alyssa Rose, Payton Rose and Brody Miller; and three great-grandchildren, Easton Miller, Asher Miller and Jackson Baisden.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley Cemetery at Orchard Branch Cemetery, Left Fork of Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Herman Coleman
Herman Lloyd Coleman, 66, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Pikeville.
Herman was born July 9, 1957, the son of the late Lloyd Coleman and Katherine Zimmerman.
He was a retired carpenter and was of the Pentecostal Faith. He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one niece, Jessika Ralynn Ewer; and one great-niece, Joy Nichole Ewer.
Herman is survived by one sister, Pamela Lynn Coleman Ewer and her husband, James Ewer; four nephews, Jarrad Ewer, Josh Ewer, Jordan Ewer and Joe Ewer (Alicia); two great-nephews, Elijah James Ewer and Isaiah Mathew Ewer; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rose Deskins
Rose Marie Deskins, 68, of Hinesville, Ga., formerly of Pikeville, passed peacefully from this life at her home on Sept. 4, 2023, surrounded by family.
Rose was born in Pikeville to the late Kenneth and Barbara Deskins on July 26, 1955.
Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Edmonds Jr.; and grandson, Austin Tyler Sanford.
Rose is survived by her spouse, Renita Miller Deskins; children, James Allen Chaney II, Kristin (Brian) Hurley and Brent (Carrie) Miller; brother, Jerry (Jeannie) Deskins; sister, Shannon Deskins; grandchildren, Matt (Sage) Parks, Maddlin (Simon) Kinney, Haley Parks (Carlos Rodrigrez), Hunter Chaney, Kenny Chaney, Jasmine Chaney, Conner Chaney, Janey Brown, Jacob Miller, Ian Miller and Landry Miller; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Rose Kinney, Octavia Marie Kinney, Palmer Destiney Ozzy Parks, Edith Bryant, Zenyda Bryant and soon to be baby girl Rodriguez.
Rose loved with her whole heart and always put the needs of others before her own. She will be missed dearly, but has left her family and friends with a lifetime of memories they will cherish for the rest of their lives.
Funeral services for Rose were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Gary Slone officiating. Entombment followed at the Isaac Thacker Memorial Mausoleum at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
Thacker Memorial extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Rose Deskins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roger Elswick
Roger Allen Elswick, 49, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn city.
Authelia England
Authelia Fern England, 72, of Pikeville, departed this life for her heavenly home on Sept. 7, 2023, in the loving care of her family in Pembroke, Virginia.
She was born in Grundy, Va., Aug. 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Dewey Lester and Hazel Justice Lester.
Authelia lived her best life for family and especially enjoyed times with Donna Lynn at live music events, sharing laughter with friends, and creating cherished memories with her grandchildren. She also loved the peaceful waves and digging her toes into sandy beaches, as well as watching birds from her back porch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pomerine England Jr.
Left to cherish her memory to their hearts are her son, Timothy Paul Bevins (Shauna), of Austin, Texas; daughters, Anita Jo Bevins (Eric Langston), of Pembroke, Va., Donna England, of Pikeville, and Amy England, of Pikeville; grandchildren, Vincent Rainn Lackey, Gabrielle Gibson, Torin Bevins, Tristan Bevins, Talen Bevins, and Tate Bevins; brother, Tony Lester (Nora), of Versailles; and a sister, Linda Church (Roger), of Mooresburg, Tennessee.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at the Garfield House in Pikeville on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Please join the family in fellowship to share stories and precious memories.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Authelia’s name to: The Hospice Foundation, https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kendall Funeral Home of Pembroke, Virginia.
Betty Hall
Betty Hall, 72, of Douglas Parkway, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Wise County, Va., Nov. 21, 1950, to the late Taulby Sturgill and Lula Baker Sturgill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Clyde, Kenneth, Elmer, Keith and Darrell; and one sister, Maudie Miller.
She is survived by one son, Michael Hall; two daughters, Lisa Hall and Kimberly Lara; one brother, Jimmy Sturgill; one sister, Gladys Coleman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Keith Collins officiating. Burial followed at the Dewey Cemetery, Pound, Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Billy” Harmon II
William Va "Billy" Harmon II, 62, of Belfry, died Wednesday, Sept 6, 2023, at Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
At Billy's request there will be no services. His wish to be cremated will be honored. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Randy Howell
Randy Lee Howell, 56, of Betsy Layne, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Powell County.
Randy was born on Monday, Aug. 14, 1967, in Pike County, a son to George Howell and Loraine (Simpkins) Howell.
Randy was a coal miner and a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, George Howell and Loraine (Simpkins) Howell; and one brother, George Donald Howell Jr.
Randy is survived by one son, Shane Case, of Zebulon; one brother, Richie Howell, of Tram; two sisters, Carolyn Rogers (Michael), of Betsy Layne, and Tammy Case Rasnick (Jerry), of Virginia; and one grandchild, Bellamey Case.
Randy leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Brad Williamson officiating. Burial followed at Bevins Cemetery, Road Fork, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Robert Morton
Robert Morton, 55, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at the Alleghany Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Mitchell Mullins
Mitchell Mullins, 60, of Neon, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 27, 1963, to Paul Mullins, of McRoberts, and the late Shelby Jean Little Mullins.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Robin Maggard Mullins; one son, Coty Mullins (April), of Georgetown; one daughter, Katelyn Smith (Tyler), of Whitesburg; two grandchildren, Colt Mullins and Ripp Mullins; one sister in-law, Sherrie Wilder (John), of McRoberts; and one nephew, Jarred Wilder (Kayla), of Payne Gap.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Moores Chapel in McRoberts with Gabriel Burns and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Whitesburg.
Visitation will be held at the chapel after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with services nightly beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
James Murphy
James Michael Murphy, 68, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Murphy Cemetery, Phyllis.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Barry Parsons
Barry Parsons passed from this life and went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 7,
2023, at the age of 65.
He was a friend to all who knew him, his small frame belied a huge heart that shone through his smile, his laughter and his friendship.
Barry is survived by one son, Shane Parsons and his wife, Gloria, and their son, Jerick, of the Philippines; and a daughter, Elizabeth Parsons, of Lexington. He is also
survived by one brother, Jimmy Parsons and his wife, Karen, of Pikeville, Benita Ojan, of Virgie, Dorothy Strawser, of Lexington, and Brenda McGough (Steve), of Middlesbrough; as well as a host of many nieces and nephews whom he loved as he did his own children.
Barry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Debi; and his parents, James Homer and Betty Parsons, both of Virgie.
Barry was born on June 4, 1958, to James and Betty, the youngest of five children.
He attended school in Virgie, although he could be found sleeping under bushes and scaring his siblings more often than not. Barry's true passion in life was helping others. That was seen with his mission work through Virgie Baptist Church, of which he was a lifelong member. World Changers was his calling and he helped so many people and found so much joy in this. These missions took him throughout the United States, as well as his home county, where he made countless friends and amazing memories, all while spreading the word of the Lord.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his beloved Virgie Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Spears Family Cemetery where he will rest
peacefully alongside his beloved wife.
All who loved him and knew him are encouraged to attend and share a “Barry Tale,” of their own.
In lieu of flowers, his children and family ask that donations be made to Virgie Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joshua Rhodes
Joshua Robert Rhodes, 47, of South Williamson, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Alabama.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Christ Temple Church in Williamson, W.Va., with Elder Thomas Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Judith Stewart
Judith Kay Stewart, 77, of Thomasville, N.Car., died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Joshua Stump
Joshua Matthew Stump, 50, of McAndrews, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at his residence.
Following his wishes, there will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Ruthie Tackett
Ruthie Marie Spears Tackett, 44, of Kimper, formerly of Paintsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Paintsville ARH.
Ruthie was born Nov. 3, 1978, in Johnson County, the daughter of the late Roy Tackett and Versie Castle Tackett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved companion and fiancee, David Hull; and her sister, Faye Tackett.
She is survived by her sons, Joe Jackson and Carl Perkins, both of Paintsville; her daughter, Becky Hoyd (Tim), of Pikeville; her brother, Troy “Buddy” Tackett, of Paintsville; her granddaughters, Jasmine and Isabella; her best friend, Brenda Lawson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ruthie was known for being exceptionally kind and generous. She took joy in helping others and had a soft spot for those struggling in life, as she had struggled herself. Always ready to offer up a smile and compassion, she enjoyed spending time with those she considered friends. Family was very important to her, especially her granddaughters.
Per her request there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
Christopher Thacker
Christopher Joseph Cain Thacker, 27, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
He was born Sept. 16, 1995, the son of Rhonda Lee Combs and Penny Tennille Thacker.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Penny Tennille Thacker; and his grandmother, Billie Ann Thacker.
He is survived by his partner, Rebekah Pinson; his children, Addisyn Reese, Natalie Tennille and Christopher Chase Thacker; three brothers, Malachi Ray Thacker, Wesley Jason Williams and Freddie Roy Wallace Jr, one sister Aubrey Grace Thacker, grandfather, Bobby Ray Thacker and his wife, Devon; and a host of special uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and other relatives that loved him and will miss him dearly.
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Ramona Triplett
Ramona Kaye Triplett, 66, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Hazel Vance
Hazel Gaynell Vance, 86, of Paynesville, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Family Worship Center, Jolo, West Virginia. Burial will follow at the Perry Vance Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
