Susan Allen
Susan Allen, 63, of Hueysville, died Monday, Aug. 20, 2023.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ernest Campbell Jr.
Ernest Campbell Jr., 69, of Virgie, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home of Martin. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
William Fouch
William Keith Fouch, 51, of Slaters Branch, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
John Johnson
John Johnson, 57, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at UK Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jeffrey Justice
Jeffrey Justice, 62, of Harold, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Shelbiana.
Jeffrey was born in Martin, Nov. 19, 1960, a son of Lucille Adkins Justice and the late Azzie Justice Jr.
He was a retired miner and of the Church of Christ faith.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Mary Lou Justice, Marvin Justice, Leroy Justice and Jenny Jones.
Along with his mother, Lucille Justice, he is survived by one son, Dalton Jeffery Justice, of Conway, S. Car.; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Robinson and Sabrina Adams, both of Pikeville; one brother, Jeff Howell, of Toler Creek; four grandchildren, Corbin Robinson, Olivia Adams, Kaylyn Robinson and Allie Adams; and his companion, Wavelyn Robinson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Josh Allen officiating. Burial followed at the Cam Branch Cemetery in Toler Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lacreta Miller
Lacreta Miller, 73, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her home in Jenkins.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Brenda Morris
Brenda Joyce Morris, 80, of Sidney, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church with Shawn Ward officiating. Burial followed at the Morris Family Cemetery, Sidney.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Bunk” New
Woodrow “Bunk” New, 76, of Freeburn, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson.
He was born in Phelps, Jan. 5, 1947, to the late Willis Jake and Hazel “Dotson” New.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jr. New; and sisters, Angie New and Truby Stump.
Those surviving Woodrow include his daughter, Rie New; son, Brandon New; sisters, Linda and John Peters, of Ohio, Alice and Earnest, of Phelps, Georgia and Jimmy Jennings, of Ohio, and Elizabeth and Don Mclaughlin, of Pikeville; brothers, David New, of Ohio, Mike New, of Pikeville, Homer New, of Ohio, Frankie and Teresa New, of Ohio, and Jimmy and Patty New, of Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany (Jared) Wolford; great-grandchildren, Makena Wolford, Aria Wolford and Alec Wolford; special friends, Johnny Hurley, Teresa Dotson, and many others; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Woodrow was a retired coal miner working for Kencar for many years. He was of the Pentecostal faith and was baptized at Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church on August 20. His many hobbies included fishing, coon hunting and raising chickens. He enjoyed trading and was a big jokester. Woodrow was a free-spirited person and he loved everyone.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Odis Blankenship and Benny Freeman officiating. Interment will conclude at New Cemetery in Nicholas Fork of Barrenshea, Freeburn. Pallbearers will be Terry “Lurch” Stump, Shane New, David New, Michael New, Bo Daniels and Frankie New.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the chapel, with special services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Gene Phillips
Gene Harvey Phillips, beloved father, grandfather, and brother, born Oct. 6, 1947, and passed away Aug. 28, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Gene was 75, he was a resident of Pikeville, and a retired school teacher, and elementary school principal at Bevins Elementary at Big Creek.
Gene was born to Colleen Varney Phillips and Don Phillips. He was very close to his paternal grandparents, Harve Varney and Pearl Varney of Pinsonfork.
Gene was a 1965 graduate of Belfry High School where he played football and baseball and graduated in 1965. He went on to get a full paid scholarship to play football for the Marshall Thundering Herd where he played as a lineman and received a bachelor's degree in Social Studies and Physical Education.
He went on later to receive his Master's Degree in Elementary and Secondary Principalship at Morehead State University. After graduating, Gene started teaching and coaching at Johns Creek High School as an assistant coach. He went on to coach at Belfry with Coach Paul Dotson for many years and a brief stint at Williamson High School. Shortly after, becoming the principal of Bevins Elementary School for nearly 30 years. Over the years, he was involved with numerous youth sports as a coach in Babe Ruth, American Legion, and Little League sports. He was inducted in the Belfry Sports Hall of Fame in 1994, where he lettered in both baseball and football. He loved ALL his players and coaches very much and valued the times he had with ALL of them. He spoke highly of all of his players and said over the years he never coached a bad player. He loved youth sports and all the people who helped him along the way. He valued all those relationships to the heart.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Colleen Phillips; his common law wife, Sherry Lynn Atwood, of Coeburn, Va.; his brother, Dart Phillips (Darlene Wells, who passed from cancer); and his eldest son, Eric Sean Phillips.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Carlton Phillips (Jade), and their four children, Josie Marie Phillips, Jaxton Timothy Hunter, Jace Justice Hunter, and Jent Bentley Hunter, and Will and Avery Atwood, of Coeburn, Va.; a bonus son, Brandon Atwood (Angie), of Coeburn, Va.; his sister, Debbie Blackburn (Roy), of Gloucester, Ohio; his sister, Patricia Phillips Dean (Timothy), of Georgetown; and one ex-wife, Jennifer Phillips Reynolds (mother to his sons, Eric and Matthew.) He left behind a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, Dart Phillips of Meathouse; niece, Jayne Aaron Phillips, of Big Creek; nephew, Cody Richard Dean, of Georgetown; niece, Ashley Renee Dean Dixon (Josh), of Georgetown; and one great-nephew, Joshua Alan Dixon, of Georgetown. He loved all his nieces and nephews very much and was proud of all of them.
He was a beloved member of his church where he loved to learn about worshiping the Lord every chance he had.
The funeral was officiated by Dr. Paul D. Potter of the Cornerstone Christian Church of Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville. Music was performed by Denny Paul May of Cornerstone Christian Church as well. Upon the wishes of the deceased, he was cremated.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with services starting at 7 p.m. by Dr. Potter.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bucky Scott
Bucky Scott, 76, of Hardy, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Special services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, with Geoff Tackett officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the funeral home with Chris Varney officiating. Burial will follow at the Scott Family Cemetery in Ransom.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Vella Stump
Vella Marie Stump, 76, of Phyllis, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her residence.
Vella was born Monday, Aug. 18, 1947, in Floyd County, a daughter to the late Dal and Maxie Damron Mitchell.
Vella was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Stump; her parents, Dal and Maxie Damron Mitchell; one brother, Orville Lee Mitchell; and two sisters, Ruth Mosely and Virginia Hall.
Vella is survived by three sons, Mike Edward Newsome (Pamela), of New York, Bill Newsome (Michelle), of Wheelwright, and Eric Stump (Michelle), of Phyllis; three daughters, Susie Sawyers, of Millard, Lisa Buchanan, of Raccoon, and Gracie Williams, of Simpsonville; one fur baby named Bear; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Vella leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Vella Marie Stump will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Mitch Bowling and Chris Casey officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
