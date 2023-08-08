Robert Adkins
Robert Lee Adkins, 58, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Robert was born in Pikeville, April 12, 1965, a son of the late Radford Lee Adkins and Aretta Justice Adkins.
He was a coal sampler.
On Sept. 22, 1990, he married the love of his life, Eugeina Colleen Abshire Adkins. She survives with their two sons, Nicholas Kyle Adkins, of Pikeville, and Shadrick Neal Smith, of Fedscreek. He is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Hamilton and Ersie Hamilton (Jackie), all of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Owsley Church of God. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Archie Anderson
Archie Anderson, 70, of Elkhorn Creek, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 16, 1953, to the late Gene and Guessie Johnson
Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Anderson, Ira Anderson and John Anderson; and two sisters, Sally Anderson Wright and Vonda Gene Anderson.
He is survived by two brothers, Joseph Anderson and Roger Anderson; one sister, Rita Anderson Riddle; one special niece, Dolly Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A memorial service was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Hall
& Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jonn Baker
Jonn Darrell Baker, 48, of Ocala, Fla., died Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Florida.
He was born Aug. 27, 1974, to the late Hubert Baker Sr. and Mavis Eileen Stewart Baker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Paul Baker; and one sister, Sandra Rae Baker.
He is survived by two brothers, Hubert Baker Jr., of Ocala, Fla., and Randy Baker, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; two sisters; Deanna Etheredge (Rusty), of Ocala, Fla., and Karen Baker, of Ocala, Fla.; along with a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Whitaker Cemetery in Whitaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sandra Carroll
Sandra Jean Burgess Carroll, 63, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her residence.
Sandra was born in Pikeville, Feb. 16, 1960, a daughter of the late George Washington Burgess and Pearl Irene Irick Burgess.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Owsley Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Burgess, John Burgess and Joe Burgess; and three sisters, Marzella Ratliff, Irene Phipps and Fannie Ratliff.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Carroll; one son, Timothy Ray (Lori), of Winchester; one daughter, Jessica Tackett (Anthony), of Harold; and her fur baby, Cookie.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Brittany, Colby, Kassie, Kayla, Kenzie, Destiny, Haley and Skyylar; three great-grandchildren, Maddie, Jersee and Tynzlee; and one sister, Billie Dean Patrick (Benny), of Tram.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with Eddie Overstreet and Jimmy Williamson officiating. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Amanda Gross
Amanda Lee “Abshire” Gross, 41, of Mount Sterling, formerly of Pikeville, passed from this life Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Mandy was born in Pikeville, to Shirley “Bryant” Abshire and the late Roger Abshire, Feb. 26, 1982.
Mandy is survived by her cherished husband, Dieb Gross; devoted mother, Shirley Abshire; loved children, Kiera Grace Gross, Paul Anthony Lewis, and Kaleb Scott Gross; and caring siblings, Greg Tackett, Melissa Gillespie (Mike), and Teresa Bryant.
The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of Mandy shall never pass away. Although Mandy is no longer with us here now, she shall forever remain in the hearts of every person that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Matthew Craft officiating.
Thacker Memorial extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Amanda Gross.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Justice
Ruby Jean Billiter Justice, 79, of Harold, entered into eternal rest Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 1, 1944, a daughter of the late Bradley and Myrtle Thacker Billiter.
Ruby was a retired teacher, member of the Pike County Teachers Association, a Kentucky Colonel and more importantly, she was a Christian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Madonna Jean Justice; six brothers, Richard Billiter, George Billiter, Frank Billiter, Bradley Billiter Jr., Clarence Ray Billiter and Hobert Billiter; and two sisters, Emma B. Coleman and Lizzie May.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband, Donnie Gene Justice; her daughter, Jeanna Marie Justice, of London; one brother, Bobby Billiter, of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Joyce Faye Justice, of Bronson, Fla., and her grand dogs, Steve and Molly. She is also survived by a very large host of other family and friends
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with Tim McCoy and Andy Keaton officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jack May
Jack May, 82, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at his residence.
Jack was born in Pike County, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1940, a son of the late Joseph Earsel and Evelyn Essie (Ball) May.
Jack was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired as a CPA .
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by one son, Scott Anthony May; and one sister, Lillian Thacker.
Jackie May is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Francis (Osborne) May; one son, Doug May, of Shepherdsville; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Arnold, Robert "Bob" and Virgil "Randy" May, all of Raccoon; two sisters, Shirley West and Mary May, both of Raccoon; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He will be sadly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with James Ed Justice officiating. Burial followed at the May/Morris Cemetery, Raccoon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Casey” Polly
Kenneth James Chayne “Casey” Polly, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Big Stone Gap, July 1, 1985, the son of Karma Renea Polly and Kenny Ray Kelly.
He worked in the forestry and carpentry business.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Chanceton Ryan Polly; grandmothers, Evelyn Polly and Patricia “Dolly” Kelly; sister, Kendra Polly; along with Robert Mick Ward, Hunter Hopkins, Sherry Polly and Tara Polly; and special family and friends.
Memorial services were held Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Scarlett
Charles Enard “Chuck” Scarlett, 71, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Prestonsburg Health Care Facility.
Charles was born in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 23, 1951, the son of the late Virginia Ellen and Eugene Scarlett.
He was an army veteran and a retired coal miner.
His wife, Kathlene “Kat” Akers Scarlett, preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2023; along with the previous death of their two sons, Coy Allen Scarlett and Carl Eugene Scarlett; and his sister, Mary Scarlett.
Chuck was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mr. Scarlett has two granddaughters, Alexis Danielle Scarlett and Allison Scarlett, both of Stanville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Sam Crawford officiating. Military honors were conducted by Betsy Layne Chapter 169 Disabled American Veterans. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mark Salyer
Mark Douglas Salyer, 69, of Virgie, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Mark was born May 14, 1954, the son of the late Luther Salyer and Verta Potter Salyer.
He was the husband of Valerie Bentley Salyer. He retired in 2015 as a WalMart associate for over 25 years and was a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by one daughter, Allison McKenzie Salyer; his twin brother, Mike Salyer; his niece, Megan Salyer; his mother-in-law, Inez Bentley; his brother-in-law, Shannon Bentley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson, Don Tackett and Shawn Burgraff officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley Family Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Mitchell” Spartman
Charles Mitchell Spartman, 53, of Mt. Sterling, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at his residence.
Mitchell was born June 21, 1970, to the late Charles E. Spartman and Maudie Adkins Spartman.
He was a teacher with the Montgomery County School system and a member of the Little Beaver Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry W. Spartman. Mitchell is survived by a brother, Craig Spartman (Sheila), of Mouthcard; a nephew, Josh Spartman (Whitney); great-nieces, Sophia Spartman and Paxton Spartman; and great-nephew, Bentley Spartman, all of Regina; a brother-in-law, Aaron Skaggs, of Morehead; and a special friend, Antonia Burgess.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Bailey Funeral Home with Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed at Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Viola Stewart
Viola Newsom Stewart, 101, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her loving Pastor Randy Bentley.
Viola was born Dec. 11, 1921, the daughter of the late George W. Newsom and Bessie Edith Howell Newsom.
She was the wife of the late Frank Stewart, a homemaker and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her husband and parents, Viola was preceded in death by three sons, James Stewart, Harold Stewart and Freddie Stewart; one son-in-law, Morgan Smith; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Stewart; one granddaughter, Lucinda Kay Stewart; one great-grandson, Garrett Vansickle; three brothers, Robert Lee Newsom, Foyster Newsome and Burton Hobson; one sister, Vadna Newsom Elliott; and one infant sister, Elizabeth Newsom.
Viola is survived by one son, Gary Stewart; three daughters, Margaret Stewart Smith, Mary Stewart (David) Howell and Deborah Stewart (William) Cortes; two daughters-in-law, Rena Stewart and Joyce Stewart; two heart adopted daughters, Pam Bartley Smith and Sandra Duncan Little; one sister, Opal Ruff; five brothers, John Hobson, Kenneth Hobson, Donnie Hobson, Joe Hobson and Larry Elliott; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; a special friend and roommate at Landmark Nursing Home, Brenda Ratliff; and a host of loving friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Bentley and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nathan Worrix
Nathan Kyle Worrix , 37, of Robinson Creek, died Sunday, July 30, 2023.
He was born August 17, 1985, to James and Maretta Taylor Worrix, of Elkhorn City.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Trista Worrix; three sons, Aiden Kyle Worrix, Jayden Trenton Worrix and Zaiden Alexander Worrix, all of the home; and one brother, James Patrick "Anky" Worrix, of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with David Taylor and Mike Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Justice Family Cemetery in Phyllis.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.