Jeffrey Billiter
Jeffrey Paul Billiter, 61, of Shelbiana, passed from this life Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Jeff was born in Pikeville, April 9, 1962, to the late Paul David and Dorothy Merlin “Justice” Billiter.
Jeff was preceded in death by both parents, Paul and Dorothy Billiter; brothers-in-law, Todd Prater and David Prater; and father-in-law, Kenis Palmer Prater.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Donna Billiter; son, Anthony David Robinson; in laws who were more like siblings, Steve Prater and his wife, Dorothy, Kim Parker, and Belinda Prater; mother-in-law, Juanita Prater; his special baby girl, Enzley Parker; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
To know Jeff, was to love Jeff.
Jeff was a loving husband, cherished father and devoted friend.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Billy Compton and Bud Crum officiated the service for Jeff.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
Larry Blackburn
Larry Dean Blackburn, 68, of McAndrews, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service is scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Earnest Keen
Earnest Dean Keen, 83, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at his residence.
Earnest was born June 12, 1940, the son of the late Tom Keen and Thelma Damron Keen.
He was the husband of Maryann Faye Williams Keen, a retired coal miner and a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Earnest was preceded in death by five brothers, Everett, Lester, Kermit, Chester and Lonnie Keen; and four sisters, Mary Black, Johnlene Justice, Phyllis Newsome and Linda Neeley.
In addition to his wife, Earnest is survived by three children, Tammy Webb (Keith), Thomas Keen (Francis) and Ruby Totten (Paul); one sister, Judy Blake; six grandchildren, Melissa, Travis (Gabby), Nathan, Chris (Destiney), Taylor (Dalton) and Lakyn; eight great-grandchildren, Devin, Jada, Akasha, Elias, Sydney, Brendon, Rylie and Merrick; a special friend and neighbor, Mikka Davenport; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Jean Mullins
Imogene “Jean” Mullins, 81, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was born May 9, 1942, to the late Marvin and Lexie Osborne Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Charles Mullins who was like a brother to her.
She is survived by her husband, Homer Kennel Mullins; two sons, Perry Mullins (Jo), of Virgie, and Wendell Mullins (Farrah), of Virgie; three daughters, Connie Neal (Shane), of Lexington, Deanna Mullins, of Virgie, and Missy Berry (Chris), of Evansville, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Hayley, Brandon, Jordan, Casey (Cassie), Braxton, Jessie (Milea), Brett, Gage, Christopher, Jared and Gavin; two great-grandchildren, Cam and Myles; and fur baby, Mandy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug 4, 2023, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Jerry Damron and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Nelson Mullins Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Jimmy Mullins
Jimmy Mullins, 71, of Cabin Fork of Dorton, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in Beefhide, Oct. 16, 1951, to the late Creed and Martilla Calhoun Mullins.
He was a kind soul who would do anything for anybody.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Valerie Mullins; one brother, Columus Mullins; and his wife, Mildred Mullins.
He is survived by one sister, Marie Jones, of Shelby Gap; two nieces, Tammy Brown (Richard), of Whitesburg, and Rosa Wiggins (James), of Jenkins; along with other nieces and nephews; one son, Scotty Lewis, of Somerset; one grandson, Cody Lewis (Sierra), of Somerset; two great-grandchildren, Cianna Lewis and Riley Lewis; one stepson, Whitaker Smith MD (Lauren), of Seymour, Tenn.; two step-grandchildren, Savannah Smith and Dylan Smith; a special friend, Cleda Fields; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Gary Hall officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Homer Parsons
Homer David Parsons, 61, of Harold, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Homer was born in Pikeville, Dec. 1, 1961, to the late Henry and Arpha Herrington Parsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wendall Parsons.
Homer is survived by his loving wife, Mary Mullins Parsons; six children, Jessica Pinion (John), Crystal Parsons (David), Lisa Roberts (Joshua), David Parsons, Chris Parsons (Kandy) and Curtis Parsons; one sister, Martha Gail Coleman; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three nephews, Jason, Justin and Joseph Coleman; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services for Homer were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Homer Hill Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
Tony Slone
Tony Slone, 88, of Kimper, passed away from this life Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Tony was born June 11, 1935, to the late Mack and Elizabeth “Adkins” Slone in Pikeville.
In addition to both parents, Tony was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Hazel Slone; sons, Tony Slone and Tommy Slone; sisters, Clarcy Bowman and Ellen Slone; and brothers, Ransom Slone, Nathaniel Slone and Ernest Slone.
Tony is survived by his loving children, Betty Hunt, Cecil Slone, Josephine Taylor (Howard) and Anna Slone; grandchildren, AJ Slone (Bre), Belinda Welch (Ricky), Tony Hunt (Rachel), Wayne Slone, Elizabeth Williamson (Alex), Tamsie Robinette (Wes), Brady Slone (Sam) and Rachel Hunt; great-grandchildren, Drevan Slone, Ransom Williamson, Ryker Slone, Bronson Slone, Griffin Robinette, Emmitt Slone and Gracen Lester; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Tony was a loved father and a cherished grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Tony will be held Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Cedar Bottom Old Regular Baptist Church, Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
Timothy Spears
Timothy Scott Spears, 56, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.
Scott was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 11, 1966.
He resided on Greasy Creek, in Pike County, Ky., and attended Millard High School, Class of 1984.
He had a very mechanical mind, and was proud to have completed his journeyman license as an HVAC technician prior to his disability.
Scott could fix anything, loved woodworking, enjoyed cooking and working on puzzles. He loved people and would help anyone that was in need.
He will be remembered as a loving devoted husband, son, brother and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elster Clayton Spears; mother, Janice (Artrip) Spears; and a brother, Alfred Clayton Spears.
He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Robin (Long) Spears; a stepdaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Steele, of Ocean City, Md.; his biological mother, Jean Werderitch, of Danville, Ky.; three stepchildren from his previous marriage, Kirsten, Colin and Patrick Harrod; six siblings, Marlene Guffey ( Dennis), of Round Lake Beach, Ill., Sheila Gail Scianna (John), of Grand Rapids, Mich., Ken Spears, of Peru, Ind., April (John) Moon, of Holly Springs, N.Car., Roxanne Terrell, of Danville, Ky., and Cynthia Knutson, of Reno, Nev.; his mother-in-law, Joyce Fefel, of Frankford, Del.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Scott's memory to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org.
Agnes Thacker
Agnes Faye Madden Thacker, 85, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Agnes was born in Pikeville, Oct. 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Peter and Stella Yates Madden.
She was a secretary for a heating and cooling company and of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Thacker; three brothers, Jack Madden, Berlin Madden and David Madden; and three sisters, Loretta Adkins, Nancy Younce and Patty Madden.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Stevens and Patty Svarczkopf, both of Pikeville.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brian Stevens, Amanda Dotson, Kali Gerace (David) and Kristen Svarczkopf (Ryan Norton); and also five great-grandchildren, Abigail Dotson, Taylor Collins, Kennedy Stevens, Josephine Gerace and Madden Gerace.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Essie Wilburn
Essie Mae Wilburn, 68, of Pikeville, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 2, 1955, the daughter of the late Jessie Blackburn and Linda Essie Compton Blackburn.
She was the wife of Morlyn Wilburn, a retired nurse at Pikeville Medical Center for over 35 years and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Eric Morlyn Wilburn; one daughter, Ella Miller (William); one brother, Lester Blackburn; three sisters, Rita Smith, Lucille Justice and Avanell Bethards; two grandchildren, Linda Elizabeth Miller and Ava Marie Miller; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with President Tim Caldwell officiating. Burial followed at the Adams Blackburn Cemetery, Spring Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
