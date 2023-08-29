Tony Chapman
Tony Chapman, 61, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Tony was born in Pike County, March 5, 1962, to the late Curt Chapman and Lurlie Marie Chapman Barton.
Tony was the husband of Darlene Yates Chapman. He was disabled, but loved working on cars so much that he was called the “Motor Master.”
Tony was of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Caleb Chapman; one sister, Phyllis Young; and two brothers, Donald Chapman and Linton Chapman.
In addition to his wife, Tony is survived by two sons, Tonnie "TJ " Chapman Jr. and Billy Chapman (Stacey); three daughters, Peggy Smith (Joe), Tiffany Blair (Devin) and Mary Beth Coleman (Foster "Jr."); one sister, Brenda Perrigan (Jim); several half brothers and sisters, Terry, Curt Russell, Bridgette and Patricia; several nephews and nieces; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with James “Ed” Justice, Tim Anders and others officiating. Burial followed at the Chapman Cemetery located in Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patrick Howard
Patrick Howard, 85, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2023.
The family will observe a private memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tommy McClanahan
Tommy McClanahan, 69, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
He was a retired Battalion Chief and EMT with Pikeville City Fire Department and he was a volunteer firefighter for years prior.
Tommy was born in Pikeville.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy McClanahan II; along with his son, he was preceded in death by his parents, James (Red) and Bessie McClanahan; and his brother, Larry McClanahan.
He is survived by his children, Rachel McClanahan Adkins (Kenneth), of Harold, Amy McClanahan Ratliff (William), of Shelbiana, Eric McClanahan (Jennifer), of Shelbiana, James Ryan McClanahan (Tawnya), of Dorton, and Adam McClanahan (Steven), of Louisville.
He is also survived by his five grandsons and five granddaughters, Silas Ratliff, Tyler Adkins, Jacob McClanahan, Noah McClanahan, Ethan McClanahan and Dasila Buck McClanahan, Delaney McClanahan, Chloe McClanahan, Maddie McClanahan, and Lily Ratliff.
Tommy was loved by friends and family.
He took great pride in his many years of service with the City of Pikeville. He made many, many lifelong friendships with his fellow firefighters. He also enjoyed having a good time, a good laugh and riding his Harley Davidson.
Tommy will be greatly missed and always loved by his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel, and also after 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the McClanahan Family Cemetery in Millers Creek. Members of the Pikeville Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dianna McCoy
Dianna Lynn McCoy, 67, of Virgie, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born Dec. 10, 1955, to the late Simon Peter Smith and Elizabeth Napier Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Deneise Smith; and one brother-in-law, Arnold Coleman.
She is survived by her husband, Leon McCoy, of Virgie; one son, Jordan Tyler McCoy (Jessica), of Frankfort; two daughters, Lois Ann Bonn (Chris), of Virgie, and Jamie Lee Hall (Jimmy), of Waco; one brother, Bob Smith (Debby), of Whitesburg; one sister, Debbie Coleman, of Virgie; four grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Spears (Logan), Rachel Caroline Johnson, Elizabeth Grace McCoy and Connell Joseph McCoy. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery in Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kenneth Robinson
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Kenneth "Jaws" Robinson on Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 83, following several weeks in the hospital. Although a failing heart took him from this world, his loving heart will forever touch those he loved and his community.
He was born in Pike County, May 2, 1940. Kenneth is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Billie Joyce Robinson, married 61 years.
He was a proud and amazing father to Mark Neil Robinson and wife, Kristen; grandfather to their children, Stevianna and husband, Austin Anderson, with baby Owen Luke yet to be born; and grandson, Kyle (Megan) Blackburn. He was a steadfast and loving brother to Katie Clevenger, host of nieces and nephews. Kenneth is survived by two great-nieces, Lauren and Emma Kate.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving parents, Eunice and Lee Robinson; and brother, Harold Blake Robinson.
Kenneth will also be missed by numerous other family members and friends, including many he extended his loving care to that admiringly looked to him as a second father including, Mikie Lawson and Bryan Childers.
Kenneth served his community with great pride and care in his wrecker service/garage for 55 years. No one quite knew the wrecker business like "Jaws" and likely no one could have loved a career more than Kenneth loved his wreckers.
As the years passed, he could be seen sitting in that garage daily, though his age proved to take a bit more time just getting from his pickup to his seat inside. It was a place friends and family could drop in for a friendly smile and happy spirit. Even children loved visiting Kenneth and many wonders of that garage whether it be Halloween candy or just old chains and tools to explore with Kenny offering a "let him play" or "let him have it."
He was also known to have some snacks that he would share.
He was a Pike County Magistrate for 16 years and loved all the friends he made performing that service to his community. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Good Ole Boys Car Club.
Please join the Robinson family in honoring the memory of this fine man of character and love to all he knew at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum located in Shelbiana. Masonic Rites were held Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Phyllis Smith
Phyllis Mae Smith, 81, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Phyllis was born April 22, 1942, to the late Joe and Belva Lamb McCoy, in Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Estill Smith; two daughters, Christina King and Beverly Mae Smith; one sister, Ruth Yates; five brothers, Eugene McCoy, Harold McCoy, Raymond McCoy, Ronald McCoy and L.D. McCoy; one grandchild; and one son-in-law, Kermit Ray Williams.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Kellie (Greg) Kennard, Ruth Williams, Pamela Smith, Freddie Smith, Vernon (Michelle) Smith and Jimmy Parsons; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lucy McCoy and Pauline McCoy.
Phyllis was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Bud Crum officiated all services for Phyllis.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Elena Thomas
Elena Rashae Thomas “Lainey,” of Pinsonfork, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson.
She was born Aug. 3, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, the daughter of Adrieanna Adkins and Ryan Thomas. She was only 22 days old.
Elena was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Barbara Thomas; uncle, Kevin Thomas; aunt, Crystal Waters; and sissy, Diana Thacker.
In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Jonah Thomas, of Matewan, W.Va.; great-grandparents, William and Anna Queen, of Pinsonfork; grandparents, Justin and Leann Clark, of Pinsonfork; aunts and uncles, Lavada and Cody Stepp, of McAndrews, Johnny and Morgan Wolford, of Pinsonfork, and Bryan Adkins, of Pinsonfork; and a host of extended family and friends.
Elena loved to watch tv even though she had no idea what she was watching. She loved to lay on her Papa’s belly and her many cuddle sessions with mommy. She loved her Paci and her panda bear. Elena made the biggest impact on our lives in just 22 days. She was so loved and will be missed every single day.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the McVeigh Pentecostal Church with Pastor Joseph Crum officiating. Interment will follow at Thomas Family Cemetery in Middle Fork in Ransom.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the church with special services at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
James Worrix
James Worrix, 59, of Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 13, 1964, to the late Edgar and Hazel Little Worrix.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by in death by one son, Nathan Worrix; five brothers, Edgar Eugene Worrix, Earl Clyde Worrix, Charles Edward Worrix, Tracy Worrix and Johnny Worrix; and four sisters, Virginia Cook, Judy Worrix, Sandra Looney and Sammie Daughtery.
He is survived by his wife, Maretta Taylor Worrix; one son, James Patrick "Anky" Worrix, of Pikeville; one brother, Kenneth Worrix, of Elkhorn Creek; two sisters, Pauletta Keathley, of Toler Creek, and Sharon Sawyers, of Grapevine; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery in Phyllis.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
