“Judge” Evans
Frelon “Judge” Evans, 91, of Fairview Addition, Williamson, W.Va., died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
At Frelon’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary, Inc., of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Virgie Ison
Virgie Carroll Ison, 81, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, June 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Thomas and Sheba Yates Carroll.
She was a sales clerk at Watson’s Department Store for 18 years and a member of Vogel Day Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lovell Lowell Ison, on Dec. 22, 2020; and also by two brothers, Ermal Ray Carroll and James Lee Carroll.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory Lee Coleman (Sondra), of Cowpen, and Joseph Thurman Coleman, of Ivel; one daughter, Tiffany Suzanne Coleman, of Broadbottom; one brother, Russell Dean Carroll, of Holley, Michigan; and one sister, Girdale Lawson of Pikeville.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Brittany Leann Neeley (Aaron), Wes Pugh (Destiny), Daric Pugh (Kaitlin), Dylan Coleman and Seth Pugh; and four great-grandchildren, Maggie Neeley, Josephine Neeley, Elizabeth Neeley and Julia Pugh.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with Dennis Love officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.
Honoring Virgie by serving as pallbearers will be Wes Pugh, Daric Pugh, Dylan Coleman, Seth Pugh and Tommy Carroll.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Sammy” New
Samuel Anderson “Sammy” New, 69, of Stopover, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at his home.
Sammy was born in South Williamson, April 3, 1954, the son of the late James and Ermal Faye “Hurley” New.
Sammy was a retired surface miner. He was a friend to many. He loved all things Harley Davidson and working on his bikes. He also loved horses and passed that love on to his son and grandchildren. To know Sammy was to love him and he was loved by so many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Merinda Robinson.
He is survived by his only son, James Andy Dotson (Amanda), of Kimper; three grandchildren, Caleb Dotson, Owen Dotson and Drew Dotson; two sisters, Judy Boyd (Bill), of Phelps, and Diane New (Michael Varney), of Phyllis; one brother, Roscoe New, of Michigan; and a host of many extended friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Reverends Denny Land and Mike Smith officiating. Interment followed at the Frank Robinette Cemetery in Stopover.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brian Phillips
Brian Keith Phillips, 51, of Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Brian was born to the late Larry and Billie Smith Phillips in Pikeville, on Oct. 2, 1971.
In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Phillips. Brian is survived by his loving children, Courtney Harley (Mikey), Alyssa Wright (Gage) and Hunter Phillips; two grandchildren, Owen Harley and Payslee Harley; one brother, Eddie Phillips (Shonna); two special friends, Chris and Ginger Allen; and also a host of other family and friends.
Brian will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Robinette
Wanda Faye Robinette, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Trinity of Mingo Nursing Facility in Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Church of God Acts 20:28 in Nolan, W.Va., with Reverend Eugene Preece officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Lana Thompson
Lana Gayle Thompson, 74, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
