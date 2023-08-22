“Granny” Blankenship
Katherine “Granny” Blankenship, 59, of Pikeville, formerly of Stopover, departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the home of her son.
She was born in Phelps, Nov. 23, 1963, a daughter of the late Charlie and Hazel “Casey” Wolford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Blankenship; daughter, Joyce “Shorty” Blankenship; and brother, Israel Wolford.
She leaves to honor her memory one son, Billy Estep (Ericka), of Belfry; three brothers, Sel, Duffy and Bug; three sisters, Beula Mae, Becky and Gearline; nine grandchildren, Jaysin, Devin, Sean, Joseph, Austin, Autumn, Curt, Ashley and Skylah; and seven great-grandchildren, Addilien, Caylus, Calem, Karver, Henry, Danille and Rebecca.
Katherine loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were the joy of her life. She loved sitting outside on her porch and she enjoyed watching tv.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Interment followed at Whispering Hills Cemetery, Camp Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Bobby Goff
Bobby Gene Goff, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Phelps.
He was born Monday, Dec. 13, 1965, in Pike County, a son to Kimbul Goff and Emogene (Kiser) Thacker.
He was a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Kimbul Goff and Emogene (Kiser) Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Worrix) Goff, of Raccoon; two sons, Kimbul Gene Goff, of Raccoon, and Lonnie Reynold (Lisa), of Pikeville; two daughters, Jacqueline Coleman, of Pikeville, and Lonzetta Potter (James Grizzle), of Kimper; four brothers; five sisters; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Bobby Gene Goff will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Mark Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Worrix-Combs Cemetery,
Raccoon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Joyce Hatfield
Joyce Marie Hatfield, 65, of Sidney, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Don Varney officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
John Horton
It is with a sad and broken heart that we attempt to write the obituary of our husband, father and grandfather, John Louis Horton.
John was born Oct. 28, 1963, in Jacksonville, Florida. He passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Loretta "Boots" Burke; and one brother, Cloyce Horton.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Toni Hopson Horton; two sons, John Christian "Chris" Horton (Courtney), of Cynthiana, and Shaun Louis Horton (Kassi), of Colorado; one granddaughter, Addisyn Horton, of Ft. Carson, Col.; one special brother-in-law, Johnny D. Hopson (Veronica), of Dorton; a host of friends and co-workers whom he considered his brothers; as well as a host of family, neighbors and classmates.
John loved to tinker in his garage. He loved his family and enjoyed horses, motorcycles and fixing up and painting old cars. He was quite talented at painting vehicles.
He will be missed and was loved by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Pilgrim Prayer Old Regular Baptist Church with Daryl Newsom and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Horton Family Cemetery, Brushy Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
