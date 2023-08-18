Donald Bevins
Donald Blake Bevins, 85, of Lick Creek, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 12, 1937, the son of the late Troy Scott Bevins and Elizabeth Kendrick Bevins.
He was the husband of Reable Williams Bevins, a retired conservation officer for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, a deputy court clerk and a member of the Lick Creek First Church of God. He also served his country honorably in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dorlis Mae Good; and one brother, James David Bevins.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Keith Blake Bevins (Amber); one daughter, Robyn Elizabeth Akers (Donnie); one sister, Shirley Grizzle; three grandchildren, Taner Woods Bevins, Lauren Blake Ray (Jonathon) and Hannah Dawn Bevins; one great-grandchild, Jaxon Ray; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Kathy Cantrell and Mike Stacy officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Casey
Charles Edward Casey, 76, a lifelong resident of Phelps, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Coleman, March 7, 1947, to the late Shorty and Sadie (Kender) Casey.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Lee Casey.
Those surviving to honor the memory of Charles include his loving wife of 55 years, Janice Casey; daughters, Patricia Ann Ketron (Keith) and Heather Renea Webb (Matthew); sister, Dixie Ann Smith (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews. Charles also leaves behind many friends, extended family and his wonderful church family.
Charles was a retired coal miner. He was the assistant pastor of Two Hands for Christ Church in Paw Paw. He loved his church family; especially going to the nursing home on Wednesday nights and sharing the gospel of Jesus. He never met a stranger and always wanted to tell everyone of the goodness of God and win souls for Heaven. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and spending time with his family.
The family would like to welcome friends at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, for a memorial service celebrating the life of Charles at Two Hands for Christ Church in Paw Paw. Ervin Dotson, Tommy Conn, Kenny Chapman and Arnold Dotson will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Clayton Slone
Clayton Thomas Slone, 48, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Clayton was born in Pikeville, Dec. 1, 1974, to the late Clayton Sr. Slone and Brenda Gail “Thacker” Slone.
In addition to both parents, Clayton was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dawn Reynolds.
Clayton is survived by his sister, Tina Arlene Slone; son, Carter Collins; his best friend, John Paul West; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Clayton may be gone from this world, but will always be held in the hearts of those who loved him.
He will be missed by all who knew and treasured him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Robbie Worrix and others officiated all services for Clayton.
Thacker Memorial extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Clayton Thomas Slone.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
