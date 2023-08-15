Mable Anderson
Mable Marie Anderson, 82, of Dorton, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Prestonsburg.
She was born in Letcher County, Jan. 2, 1941, to the late Charlie B. and Nancy Ann Wright.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry F. Anderson; her great-grandson, Charlie Aidyn Tackett; and her brothers and sisters, Lillian, Roland, Edith and Lester.
She is survived by one daughter, Sabrina Tackett (Jeff), of Dorton; one son, Lloyd Anderson, of Burlington; one brother, Rollie Wright (Larue), of Dorton; one sister, Wanda Lee Solebee, of Walkerville, Mich.; four grandchildren, Todd, Charlie, Brittany and Lloyd Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Grayson, Shelby, Aubrey, Nevaeh, Lakota and Autumn; and also her little angel, Shell Doll, who played dice with her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with family and friends officiating. Burial followed at the Precious Memories Cemetery, Blaze Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Casey
Charles Edward Casey, 76, a lifelong resident of Phelps, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring the wishes of Charles, cremation is scheduled to take place and a memorial service will be announced later.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Willow Davis
Willow Ann Davis, 5 month old daughter of Eugene Welch Davis II and Sarah Lashea Fraley, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jimmie Fraley.
Along with her loving Mommy and Daddy she is survived by her brother, Kaden Welch Davis, of Pikeville.
Willow is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Verleah Fraley, of Virgie; her paternal grandparents, Tammy and James Riley, of Pikeville, and Charles “Frosty” and Melissa Davis, of Pikeville; her paternal great-grandmother, Patsy Ann Bevins; her paternal great-grandfather, Eugene “Gene” Davis, along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins whose hearts are broken by the loss of little Willow.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Charles Daniel Fraley officiating. Burial followed at the Evergreen Place in Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patty Meade
Patty Jean Meade, 64, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Sept. 18, 1958, the daughter of the late Kermit and Omega Mae Ratliff Meade.
She was an accountant for Continental Airlines before retiring.
She is survived by one brother, Jerry Meade, of Belcher; and one sister, Glenda Childers, of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday with Ray Sayers and Plennie Gale Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery in Draffin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nolan Newcomb
Nolan E. Newcomb, 79, of Bowling Fork Road, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, April 22, 1944, the son of the late Jay and Irene Bartley Newcomb.
He was the husband of the late Martha Damron Newcomb, a retired coal miner and a member of the Caney Old Regular Baptist Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Marines.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Janie Newcomb Standifur; two brothers, James Theodore Newcomb and Robert Ervin Newcomb; one sister, Charlene Newcomb; and two grandchildren, Dakota Compton and Joshua Johnson.
Nolan is survived by one daughter, Tonya Compton (Tim); two sisters, Helen Damron (Cookie) and Aloma Hart; two grandchildren, Ashley Miller and Jason Johnson; several great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Robbie Osborne, Jerry Overstreet, Jimmy Dale Sanders, Logan Kiser and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Ray
Robert Cecil Ray, 94, of Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his residence.
Cecil was born in Pikeville, Aug. 29, 1928, a son of the late Johnny and Roxie Ratliff Ray.
He retired as Public Works Director of City of Pikeville and could still tell you where every water line in Pikeville was, how big the line was and where the cut off valves were because he had a hand in installing every line. He was a member of the Pike County Rescue Squad, Pikeville Volunteer Fire Department and board member of Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leahdane Justice Ray, on Aug. 6, 2012; eight brothers, Adron Ray, Ed Ray, Millard Ray, George Ray, Harold Ray, Jack Ray, Allard Ray and Elmer Ray; and one sister, Garnet Marie Cole.
He is survived by one son, Johnny Ray (Beverly), of Greenup; and two daughters, Sheliah Ann Logan (Phillip) and Lisa Forsyth (Kenny), all of Pikeville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin after 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home with Will Stepp officiating. Entombment will follow in the York Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Scott
Patricia Jean Scott, 83, of Hardy, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Roger Mullins officiating. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Arminda Stanley
Arminda Stanley, 95, of Sunbury, Ohio, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her residence.
The viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, with singing and visitation only. No services will be held.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Dix Fork Church. Elder Stoney Blackburn will read the obituary and oversee the service using Elder Richard Staton, Elder Holbart Hamilton and Elder David Lester. Burial will follow at the Blackburn Cemetery, with dinner to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Travis Tackett
Travis Cole "Bub" Tackett, 43, of Esco, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
He was born July 8, 1980, to Rickey and Molly Cole Tackett of Esco.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leon Tackett; and his maternal grandparents, Rell and Pearl Cole.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Ricka Ratliff (James), of Esco; one niece, Melynn Tackett, of Shepherdsville; paternal grandmother, Martha Jo Tackett, of Long Fork; and several uncles, aunts and cousins that he loved dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Dolph Kelly officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E Young Cemetery in E. Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Wallace
John Glenn Wallace, formerly of Dorton, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, due to the effects of a respiratory illness.
He was a teacher and later principal at Dorton High School. He was pastor of the Dorton United Methodist Church for several years. After he retired from the Pike County school system, he completed several stints as a temporary principal and teacher; most notably at Christ Central School in Pikeville.
In his spare time, he also wrote several poems, which he read to family and the congregation at the Dorton United Methodist Church. He lived in Dorton most of his life, and for the past two years had been a resident at Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility in Pikeville. He was a member of the N.E.A., the Pike County Teachers Association and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and a beloved member of his community.
John Glenn Wallace was born on March 24, 1936, a son of the late John Ferrell Wallace and Dorothy Mae Horne Wallace.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Gene Wallace and Edward Wallace; and one sister, Betty Boston.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice (Johnson) Wallace; two sons, John Glenn Wallace II (Sharon Henry), of Acworth, Ga., and Stephen Joel Wallace (Madeleine Ocola), of Dunn Loring, Va.; two grandchildren, Jessica Wallace Gray (Michael) and Rebecca Michelle Wallace; and one great-grandchild, Beckham Wallace Gray.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Tim Swanston officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
Excerpt of poem by Glenn Wallace:
Bridge
I see a bridge, and then I know
There is some place that I can go
If there’s no bridge, I’d have to stay
In the place I am today.
A covered bridge, as you well know
Can protect you as you go
But some won’t cross a bridge for fear
That they just can’t get to there from here.
From here to heaven that is true
Except for what God chose to do
He sent His son to make a way
For us to live with Him some day.
The greatest gift of God’s great love
Was make a way to go above
Because of God’s great love and care
We now can get from here to there.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.