Mabeline Akers
Mabeline “Ray” Akers, 77, passed from this life to be with the Lord, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Mabel was born in Pike County, Sept. 9, 1945, to the late Walter and Lena “Maynard” Ray.
In addition to both of her parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Woody Mack Akers; siblings, Rosie Lee Hall, Roy Ray, Eddie Ray, Annie Marie Mullins, Wilma Jean Smith, Josephine Gross and Shirley Williams.
Mabel is survived by her devoted daughters, Pamela Michelle (Timbo) Newsome, Kimberly Denise (Bebo) Thacker and Lisa Renee Akers; grandchildren, Zachary Akers, Dustin Hamilton, Samantha Thacker and Erica Tackett; great-grandchildren, Addilyn Paislee Thacker, Jack Levi Tackett and Peyton Everlee Thacker; siblings, Katherine Bartley, Billie Sue Meade, Jacqueline Stanley, Linda Lou Huffman, Walter Ray and Andrew J. Ray; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mabel was loved and treasured by many. She was a fighter who possessed a generous heart. She loved well and was well-loved.
She will remain in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with James Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
Thacker Memorial extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mabeline Akers.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mable Anderson
Mable Marie Anderson, 82, of Dorton, died Tuesday, Aug.8, 2023, in Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Pearl Brown
Pearl Elkins Brown, 93, of Lick Creek, W.Va., died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 28, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Leslie Fields
Leslie Fields, 60, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Bob” Gilliam
Robert Leigh “Bob” Gilliam, 96, of Forest Hills, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in South Williamson, Oct. 20, 1926, the son of the late Marion Williams Gilliam and Mary Barber Gilliam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Marc Gilliam; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Gilliam; a sister, Peggy Tice; and two brothers, Marion Gilliam and David Gilliam.
Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dora Chadwick Gilliam; four sons, Robert “Tad” Gilliam Jr., Tom Gilliam, Matthew Gilliam (Sherri) and Marion "Mernie" Gilliam (Patty); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cora and Frank Allara; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was a 1943 graduate of Williamson High School. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and was on a train to the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill., on his 18th birthday. He went to quartermaster school in Gulfport, Miss., and later shipped out to Guam where he served on a PCE-898 ship.
In the fall of 1946, Bob began his college education at West Virginia University. He graduated in 1951 with a degree in electrical engineering. He returned to Williamson and joined his father in the operation of West Virginia Engineering Company, supporting the coal mining industry.
Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson. He was a past president of the Williamson Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Mountain Club and the Tug Valley Country Club. He was an avid reader, golfer and tennis player, as well as a fan of West Virginia University sports. He also enjoyed word games and perhaps most importantly, he taught his sons and many others to “string.”
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Staci Gilliam who was a constant source of help and assistance in her grandfather's care over the past several years.
Memorial services were held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson with Reverend Dale Carey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson, 29 West Sixth Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661, or, a favorite charity.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shirley Hurley
Shirley Ann “Blankenship” Hurley, 75, of Stopover, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring the wishes of Shirley, cremation will be held. No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Patsy Keen
Patsy Jean Keen, 73, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Blankenship Cemetery, Harolds Branch, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Terry Keene
Terry Wayne Keene, 63, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 28, 1960, the son of the late Joe Keene and Jacqueline Adkins Keene.
He was the husband of Mary Justice Keene, a retired coal miner and a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Keene; one brother, Joe Keene Jr.; and one nephew, Joe Keene III.
Along with his wife, Terry is survived by two sons, Billy Wayne Keene and Terry Wayne Keene II; four brothers, Bo Keene, Jimmy Keene, William Keene and Paul Keene; two sisters, Denise Keene and Sherry Keene; five nephews, Bradley Keene, Tyler Keene, Dylan Keene, Garrett Keene and Ethan Keene; three nieces, Angela Keene, Karra Tackett and Lucyann Tackett; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Dorton United Methodist Church with Johnny Vanover and Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Keene Family Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nolan Newcomb
Nolan Newcomb, 79, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Audrey Nunemaker
Audrey Tackett Nunemaker, 84, of Elizabethton, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1938, to the late Toy and Frona Vanover Tackett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nunemaker; her stepson, Steve Nunemaker (Rosemary); one grandchild, Brandon Nunemaker; eight brothers, Randall Tackett, Raymond Tackett, Russell Tackett, Walter Tackett, Jimmy Tackett, Obie Tackett, Lonnie Tackett and Marlow Tackett; and four sisters, Sadie Rose, Doris Mullins, Patty Johnson and Lora Tackett.
She is survived by one son, David Nunemaker (Kim), of Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Pearl Little, of Bypro, and Becky Wilson, of Virginia; a special brother-in-law, Phillip Tackett; four grandchildren, Ashley Brooke Little, Savannah Noel Nunemaker, Brooklyn Audrey Nunemaker and Stephanie Ramey; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Pilgrims Prayer Church with Daryl Newsom officiating. Burial will follow at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Cabin Fork of Dorton.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Aug. 11, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vivian Swiney
Vivian Swiney, 82, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Travis Tackett
Travis Tackett, 43, of Esco, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.