Arlene Blackburn
Arlene Mae Blackburn, 85, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Larry Dean Blackburn officiating.
Burial will take place at 12 noon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Ohio.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Donna Burchett
Donna Lynn Burchett, 62, of Taylor Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Sunday, Oct. 9, 1960, a daughter of the late Joseph Tracy Morris and Gladys Slone Morris.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Tracy Morris.
She is survived by her mother, Gladys Slone Morris, of Raccoon; one son, John Clay Burchett, of Lexington; two sisters, Tonya May, of Pikeville, and Angie Mullins, of Raccoon; and one grandchild, Vada Burchett.
She leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Matthew May nd Jack Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Slone Cemetery, Chimney Fork, Raccoon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Roger Caudill
Roger Dale Caudill, 60, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his residence.
Roger Dale was born in Pikeville, April 5, 1963, a son of Roger Vanover and Nancye Yost.
He was a schoolteacher, landlord, construction contractor, lover of all animals, a 1987 graduate of Morehead State University and a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancye Yost.
He is survived by his father, Roger Vanover, of Lexington; one son, Cameron Flatt, of West Virginia; one daughter, Sara Alexandra Isbell, of Pikeville; one brother, Christian Caudill (Toni), of Pikeville; one sister, Shawn Caudill, of Pikeville; and four grandchildren, Eden Flatt, Cayden Flatt, Samuel Flatt and Huxley Dotson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Larry Keene officiating. Entombment followed in the Whispering Woodlands Mausoleum at R.H. Ratliff Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Buddy” Matney
“Buddy” Matney, 70, of Regina, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Grundy, Va., Dec. 21, 1952, the son of the late Nelson and Josie Matney.
He was a truck driver in the gas industry and a member of the Faith First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Katherine Matney, of Regina; three daughters, Shelly Chaney (Ron), of Shelbiana, April Bartley (Ben), of Pikeville, and Melissa Salmons (B.J.), of Grundy, Va.; three grandchildren, Jacob Chaney, Zachary Chaney and Miley Salmons; and one great-grandchild, Hadley Chaney.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jimmy Mullins
Jimmy Mullins, of Dorton, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at UK Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Barbara Preece
Barbara Fouch Preece, 79, of Belfry, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Helvey and Rev. Jimmy Stanley officiating. Burial followed at the Fouch Cemetery, Slaters Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Regina Runyon
Regina Sue Runyon, 43, of Brushy Road, Varney, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at her residence.
Regina was born Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1979, a daughter to Danny Joe Younce and Tammy Sue Branham.
Regina was a secretary for a coal company and a member of the Buckfield Freewill Baptist Church.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Danny Joe Younce, her stepmother, Mary Mullins Younce, and her mother, Tammy Sue Branham; and two brothers, Scottie Hall and Chris Kinney.
Regina is survived by her husband, Adam Runyon; one daughter-at-heart, Morgan Hall; four brothers, B.J. Kinney, of Pikeville, Cody Kinney, of Alabama, Howard Hall, of Floyd County, and Shawn Hall, of Floyd County; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Regina leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Regina Sue Runyon will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Bruce Sawyers officiating. Burial followed at Runyon-Maynard Cemetery, Piso, Varney.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Tommy Sherpinskas
Tommy Sherpinskas, 54, of Freeburn, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Cremation has taken place and no services are currently scheduled.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps offset the expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
