Steven Allen
Steven Eric Allen, 50, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Steven was the husband of Sandy Newsome Allen, vice president of operations at Community Trust Bank, and a believer of Christian faith.
He was born Dec. 26, 1972, the son of Molly Ruth Gibson Allen and the late John Henry Allen.
In addition to his wife and mother, Steven is survived by one daughter, Ashley Allen; three brothers, Larry Allen, Gary Allen and Greg Allen; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billy Cline
Billy Ray Cline, 65, of Virgie, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 15, 1958, to the late Earl Cline and Thelma Cline Brown.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Rose.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Meade (John), of Virgie; two grandchildren, Courtney Meade and Bentley Meade; along with a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bo Rogers officiating.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, July 7, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Carol France
Carol Sue France, 66, of Caney, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 24, 1957, to the late Elmer "Footie" Roberts Jr. and Edna Ruth
Osborne Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Dewayne France.
She is survived by three brothers, Rodger Dale Roberts, of Caney Creek, Kenneth Ray Roberts (Cheryl), of Lancaster, Ohio, and Donald Edward Roberts (Sandy), of Caney Creek; one sister, Anna Louise "Cricket" Hamilton (Denver), of Booker Fork; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy Damron, Donald Ray Davis and others officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bear” Grigsby
Theodore Jerome “Bear” Grigsby, 64, of Red Creek, Pikeville, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, Feb. 24, 1959, the son of the late Sylvester and Dorothy Jones Grigsby. His stepfather, Claude Grigsby, also preceded him in death.
Bear had worked as a welder.
Mr. Grigsby’s survivors include his wife, Toni Ann Combs Beaver; three sons, Teddy Grigsby, of Bradenton, Fla., Theodore Grigsby, of Lotts Creek, and Michael Combs, of Red Creek, Pikeville; two daughters, Jennifer Renee Grigsby, of Lotts Creek, and Alyssa Collins, of Red Creek, Pikeville; five brothers, Orbie Grigsby, of Lotts Creek, Terry Grigsby, of Lotts Creek, Tim Grigsby, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Tony Grigsby, of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Travis Grigsby, of Lexington; one sister, Jenny Helen Caudill, of Lotts Creek; six grandchildren, Deliana Combs, Luca Jerome Grigsby, Tim Grigsby, Brynlea Grigsby, Harley Grigsby and Haley Grigsby; one great-grandchild, Braxton Dean Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home with Grace Fellowship Church officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Christine Kendrick
Christine Thacker Kendrick, 82, passed from this life to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Christine was born in Pikeville, May 1, 1941, to the late James and Draxie “Thacker” Thacker.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, George Kendrick; brothers, Willard Thacker, Jessie Thacker, Ival Thacker and Paris Thacker; and sisters, Maye Dean Hall and Irene Epling.
Christine is survived by her niece, JoAnn Wallace and her husband, Joey; brothers, Allen Thacker and Willard Thacker; sister, Fannie Adkins; special great-niece, Rachel Bolden; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Christine was a lifelong member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist.
Christine was very much treasured and loved.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Christine will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Brother Jim Patton will officiate over all services for Christine.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ransey Pinson
Ransey Allen Pinson, 62, of Grassy Branch, Raccoon, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Thursday, Sept. 15, 1960, a son to the late Manuel Pinson and Catherine (Maynard) Pinson.
He was a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Pinson.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy "Patty" Thacker Pinson; three sisters, Billie Lewis (Jeff), of Tennessee, Dana Gay Boyd (Dewey Lee), of Tennessee, and Janice Smith, of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Taylor Cemetery, Raccoon.
Visitation will continue Friday, July 7, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
David Sanford
David Lee Sanford, 65, of Pikeville, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Fremont, Ohio, July 25, 1957; a son of the late Rebel Nell Elswick.
David was a security manager.
David Lee Sanford proudly served in the United States Army.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susanne Else Margot Eberth Sanford.
David is survived by his son, Marcus David Sanford, of Danville; his daughter, Jessica Friedel (Morgan) Williamson, of Canada; five grandchildren, Lillian Sanford, Hunter Pinion, Emery Williamson, Peyton Williamson and Colton Williamson; and one sister Patsy (Wally) Bevins, of Pikeville.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
