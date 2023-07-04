Carol France
Carol Sue France, 60, of Caney Highway, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Peggy Meade
Peggy S. Meade, 72, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born Aug. 20, 1950, to the late Lonzo and Virgie Collier Johnson.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dannie Meade; six brothers, Marley Johnson, Wade Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Benny Johnson, Sammy Boyd and Lonzo Johnson Jr.; and four sisters; Cosette Burke, Joyce Bentley, Patricia Ann Johnson and Mary Sturgill.
She is survived by her companion, Dave Silcox, of McClure, Va.; one son, Dannie Chuck Meade (Andrea), of Jackhorn; one daughter, Franka Adams (Jason), of Jackhorn; two sisters, Agnes Bentley, of Deane, and Sharon Jackson (Kenny), of Virgie; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Katie) and Dalton; two special grandsons, Jesse and Connor; one great-grandchild, Rhiannon, who held her Gran Gran's heart.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Rick King officiating. Burial followed at the Meade Cemetery in Jackhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Doris Vanhoose
Doris Ann Wade Vanhoose, 94, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Riverview Healthcare Center in Prestonsburg.
Doris was born in Abingdon, Va., Feb. 11, 1929, a daughter of Rought and Pearl (Garrett) Wade.
She was a retired Walter P. Walters Insurance Agency accountant and a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of the Virginia College of Business, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of the Pikeville Woman’s Club.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Blake Vanhoose; one grandchild, Tracy Lynn Vanhoose; one brother, Gene Wade; and two sisters, Mary Bordrick and Sarah Sirginnis.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Werner (Dale) and Sherry Stephens (Mike), all of Raleigh, N.Car.; one son, Joe Dan Vanhoose (Denise Burgy), of Pikeville; and one stepson, Richard Vanhoose, of Pikeville.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jenny Compton, Travis Stephens, Richard Stephens, Robert Stephens, Bianca Burgy-Vanhoose, Alex Burgy-Vanhoose, Zachary Burgy-Vanhoose, Kelly Halcomb, Shane Vanhoose and Max Vanhoose; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Zachary Burgy-Vanhoose officiating. Entombment followed in the York Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
