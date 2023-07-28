Alex Blankenship
Alex Blankenship, 47, of Pikeville, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
He was born Oct. 7, 1975, to the late Alex and Brenda Blankenship.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Shawna Blankenship; two sons, Ryan Blankenship and Tyler Blankenship, whom he loved dearly; a host of family, friends, co-workers and his brother and sister-in-law who loved him dearly.
Alex was an only child, but had many aunts and cousins who treated him like their own son. He was the most loving and giving person. He loved to make people laugh and he made the most of life.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Brother Brad Crum officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home to help cover the cost of his funeral.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
David Damron
David Reed Damron, 63, of Lexington, formerly of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 27, 1960, the son of Virginia Ethington, of Nicholasville, and Kenneth Damron, of Canada, Kentucky.
David was a disabled Army Veteran after being injured in service to our country in the Army 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Pikeville First Baptist Church.
David’s survivors include his parents; one son, Chadwick and his wife, Steffany Damron, of Pikeville; one daughter, Nikki Daniel Damron, of Lexington; one brother, Kenneth Wayne, and his wife, Fran Damron, of Jonancy; and five grandchildren.
David’s family and friends will forever miss and love him greatly.
Funeral services were held privately.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Janither Hall
Janither Hall, 69, of Osborne Fork of Indian Creek, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 31, 1954, to the late Elzie and Elsie Ray Tackett.
She was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnie Tackett and Randy Tackett; and one sister, Bonnie Tackett.
She is survived by her husband, Russell D. Hall; one son, Rayburn Hall (Pamela), of Ashland; one daughter, Melissa Joseph (Terry), of Virgie; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Tivis Caudill officiating. Burial followed at the Hall Family Cemetery, Sunny Fork of Osborne Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Jackie Johnson
Jacqueline Jackie Johnson, 62, of Long Fork, died Monday July 24, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born Dec. 19, 1960, to the late Marvin and Laura Fleming Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Stevie Johnson; and one sister, Marcella Fouts.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Johnson; two daughters, Cindy Varney (Jeffrey), of Virgie, and Lorea Mullins (Timothy), of Garrett; four sisters, Joyce Hamlin, of Pikeville, Anetta Bentley, of Virgie, Connie Johnson, of Virgie, and Nettie Johnson, of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Noah, Lily and Leah; and her special friend, Danielle Causey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Speight Church of Christ with Kevin Stewart, Eric Fleming and Brad Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Mary Ellen Johnson Cemetery, Longfork.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Sharon Justice
Sharon Gail Justice, 71, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 8, 1952, the daughter of the late William Jr. Hylton and Martha Thacker Hylton.
She was the wife of the late Danny D. Justice, a homemaker and a member of the Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Dean Hylton; and one sister, Rose Hylton Miller.
She is survived by two sons, Jamie Justice (Tammie) and Billy D. Justice (Rhonda); three sisters, Mary Parker, Joyce Bartley and Liz Smallwood; three grandchildren, Marquitta Justice, Brittany Justice and Elijah Justice; one great-grandchild, Bentley Justice; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Donnie Harris, James Justice, Marion Wright and Roger Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery, Raccoon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Jeanne Maroudas
Jeanne Maroudis Maroudas, 90, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home in Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary with Fr. Mark Elliott of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
“Buddy” Matney
“Buddy” Matney, 70, of Regina, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Grundy, Va., Dec. 21, 1952, the son of the late Nelson and Josie Matney.
He was a truck driver in the gas industry and a member of the Faith First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Katherine Matney, of Regina; three daughters, Shelly Chaney (Ron), of Shelbiana, April Bartley (Ben), of Pikeville, and Melissa Salmons (B.J.), of Grundy, Va.; three grandchildren, Jacob Chaney, Zachary Chaney and Miley Salmons; and one great-grandchild, Hadley Chaney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will continue on Friday, July 28, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Mike Matney
Mike Matney, 69, of Stone, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Eunice Miller
Eunice Miller, 97, of Lexington, formerly of Fedscreek, died Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Mt. View Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Thompson Family Cemetery, Fedscreek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Elva Norman
Elva Sue Norman, 77, of Gardner Fork, Shelbiana, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at her residence.
Sue was born in Pike County, Jan 20, 1946, the daughter of the late Foster Coleman and Inis Thacker Justice.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Pikeville Apostolic Church for many years. Sue was a homemaker and a foster parent for over twenty years.
Along with her parents, Sue was preceded in death by one daughter, Johnda Denise Justice Thacker; one granddaughter, Ava Farrah Justice; and one son in law, Scotty Adkins.
Sue is survived by nine children, David Justice (Michelle), Diana Adkins, Jody Justice (Crystal), Eric Justice, Brandon Justice, Daniel Dailey, Tessa Justice, Carmen Justice and Brayden Justice; one brother, Jimmy Goble; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Richard McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 28, at the funeral home with nightly church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
April West
April Leanne West, 30, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Jan. 4, 1993, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy “Sellards” West of Stone.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Aiverly West, of Williamson, W.Va., and Aaliyah (Dalton) Hatfield, of Blackberry; her life partner, Chad Childress, of Williamson, W.Va.; her nephews, Anderson Hatfield and Brian Hatfield; her stepdaughter, Destiny Kenner, of Williamson, W.Va.; her best friend, Brittany Kenner, of Williamson, W.Va.; and her cat she loved like a child, Damien.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dallas and Betty Sellards; her paternal grandparents, Edgar and Mary Ellen West; and her grandson, Ryder Jace Wallace.
April was the manager for the South Williamson Taco Bell and had also been a cook for Rori Pies in Stone. Halloween was April’s favorite holiday and she always got an early start decorating. She enjoyed Ghost Adventures and one of her favorite T.V. shows was “Charmed.” She recently enjoyed attending a live concert of her favorite artist, “Lil’ Wayne.” April was the sweetest, kindest soul.
She never met a stranger and was friends with everyone she ever met.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the McVeigh United Pentecostal Church, McVeigh, with Donnie Akers and Joseph Crum officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in April’s memory to Jones & West Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
