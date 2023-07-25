Alex Blankenship
Alex Blankenship, 46, of Caney Creek, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, due to injuries from an automobile accident.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Billy Epling
Billy Jack Epling, 95, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Landmark of Elkhorn.
Billy Jack was a member of Elkhorn City First Church of God.
Billy Jack was born in Grassy, Va., Nov. 3, 1927, to the late Jimmy Epling and Roma Looney Epling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Reed Epling; four brothers, Thomas, Jimmy Jr., John Henry and Reed Epling; as well as four sisters, Opal Williams, Orva Wild, Ruby Little and Norma Epling.
Billy Jack is survived by his son, Ben Epling (Teresa), of Elkhorn City; twin sister, Betty Matney, of Little Beaver; grandchildren, Mandy Lindsey, Misty Bowen, Matthew Epling, Nicholas Epling, Billy Mike Epling and Bemedji Epling; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Reed, Lucy, Ashlyn, Landon, Brody, Penny, Colton, Lane and Cecilia.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Scottie Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Epling Family Cemetery, Breaks, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Elkhorn City First Church of God, P.O. Box 900, Elkhorn City, KY, 41522.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
This is a paid obituary.
Janither Hall
Janither Hall, 69, of Osborne Fork of Indian Creek, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Phyllis Johnson
Phyllis Johnson, 76, of Shelby Gap, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH.
She was born Aug. 1, 1946, to the late Arsley and Hazel Bentley Johnson.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pandora Johnson, Zella Faye Johnson, Bettie June Johnson, Odell Stewart, Maewood Johnson and Willow Johnson Bumgardner Makarweicz; and her brothers, Gary Douglas Johnson, Dewis Johnson and Milo Johnson.
She is survived by two brothers, Ricky Johnson (Angela), of Shelby Gap, and Arsley Johnson Jr. (Wanda), of Virgie; one sister, Deremia Osborne (the late Bill), of Lexington; along with a host of loving family, friends and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Pleasant Johnson Cemetery in Virgie.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Ethel Kiser
Ethel Mae Kiser, 72, of Caney, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, with her loved ones by her side.
She was born in Virgie, June 1, 1951, to the late G.C. and Thelma (Mercer) McCown.
She was married to Ellis Reed Kiser on March 6, 1976. They spent 47 amazing years together where their love for each other only grew stronger each day.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Ellis Reed Kiser; two children, Letha Damron Lindsey (Leo), of Church Hill, Tenn., and Rebecca Kiser Lewis (Brenda), of Dana; three sisters, Glema Cox, of Greer, S.Car., Pamela Osborne (Russell), of Melvin, and Malissa McCown, of Caney; one brother, Grover McCown (Ursula), of Rockhouse Road; seven grandkids, Tayler Murphy (Fred), Heather Roberts, Roger Roberts, Haley Lindsey, Logan McCown, Alyssa McCown and James Ellis Kiser-Lewis; two great- grandkids, Jaylyn Noel Roberts and Ryder James Jones; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, G.C. and Thelma McCown; one brother, Terry Lee McCown (Brenda); and two sisters, Sharon Grace McCown and Malinda Newsome.
Ethel worked for the Pike County Board of Education as a cook at Shelby Valley High School until 2001 when she took early retirement due to health issues. She was the type of mother that you could always talk to about anything. She was always there for you, never judging, but always loving. She was always by your side cheering you on and being your biggest fan and supporter. Not only was she the best mom and wife, but she was also the funniest, most outgoing and loving mamaw to all her grandbabies. She always made sure they all knew how much she truly loved them.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Kiser Family Cemetery, Kiser Lane.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Mullins
Roger Wayne Mullins, 67, of Jonancy, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 30, 1956, to the late Carlos and Mary Ann Mullins.
He was a member of the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kim Igo.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Tackett Mullins; three sons, Lincoln Bentley (Stephanie), of Jenkins, Brandon Shane Ison (Priscilla), of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., and B.J. Hall (Julie), of Lincoln County; three daughters, Rebecca Slone, of Jonancy, Lena Bevins, of Jonancy, and Danielle Slone, of Jonancy; two brothers, Tim Mullins (Sarah), of Dorton, and Shawn Mullins (Sabrina), of Wise, Va.; 12 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his church family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church with Free Will ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Booker Wright Cemetery, Virgie.
Visitation will continue, July 25, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Domanic Sanders
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Domanic Lee Sanders, 20, of Phelps.
He was born June 6, 2003, in Pikeville, the son of Josh and Nicki “Hurley” Sanders of Phelps.
Domanic was preceded by his paternal great-grandfather, Henry Justice; and maternal great-grandparents, Roger “Catman” and Shirley Blankenship.
In addition to his parents, Domanic is survived by his brother, Raiden Sanders, of Phelps; paternal great-grandmother, Helen Justice, of Phelps; paternal grandmother, Debbie (Millard) Tilley, of Pleasant View, Tenn.; maternal grandmother, Karen Bateman, of Phelps; maternal grandfather, Danny Hurley, of Phelps; aunts, CJ (Kevin) Dotson and Edna (Tippy) Potter, both of Phelps; uncle, Shannon Tilley (Amber Baker); his companion, Sydney Danielle Thacker; and special friends, Tyler Asbury, Bryson Locklear, Logan Layne and many more.
Domanic was a shining star that illuminated our lives with his vibrant personality and immense love. His curious nature and eagerness to learn constantly fueled his desire to explore the world around him; whether he was operating equipment or riding ATVs with his friends or diving into new hobbies. Domanic was a joy to be around. He loved picking on his mom. He was blessed with great friends, and love and loyalty were top priority.
Domanic’s empathetic nature set him apart, as he would effortlessly spread kindness and compassion wherever he went.
He was a 2021 graduate of Phelps High School. He attended Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Pikeville where he obtained his associate degree in industrial maintenance.
He was a loyal friend who kept loyal friends. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him.
Funeral services were held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church with Benny Freeman officiating. Interment followed the funeral at Justice Family Cemetery in Phelps.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
This is a paid obituary.
Verdie Sawyers
Verdie Marie Sawyers, 69, of Belcher, died Friday, July 21, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Marc Waikel
Marc Steven Waikel, 55, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Aug. 1, 1967, the son of Steven Paul Waikel and Greer Waikel, of Tennessee, and the late Janis Louise Mason, of Indiana.
He worked at Dana Corporation for 16 and a half years and also worked at Local 213 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was also formerly employed by AEP.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Jaxon Blankenship; and two sisters, Jana Irene Waikel and Jill Louise Waikel.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Waikel, of Pikeville; three sons, Kevin Blankenship, of Pikeville, Isaac Williams (Skye), of Pennsylvania, and Shannon Blankenship, of Pikeville; two granddaughters, Alaia Williams and Adalyn Williams, both of Pennsylvania; one grandson, Jonah Blankenship, of Pikeville; one brother, Eric Waikel (Jill), of Indiana; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Stacy, of Grundy, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Lana Stacy and Vickie Norris, both of Grundy, Va.; one brother-in-law, Anthony Stacy, of Grundy, Va.; nieces, Ashlee Campos, Raegan Campos, Jylana Custer (Kyle), Evelyn Dusseau, Remi Stiltner and Grayson; nephews, Noah Waikel (Karaghan), Tatum Pant, of Indiana, Joshua Johnson (Brittney), Jordan Stiltner, Cada Jackson Johnson, of Indiana; and caregiver and best friend, Ruby Goble.
He was loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
“He may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”
Arrangements were under the direction of Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation.
