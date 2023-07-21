Glema Adkins
Glema Sue Adkins, 74, of Justice Hill, Phyllis, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Friday, April 11, 1947, a daughter of Wallace Hunt and Lena (Noland) Hunt.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Hunt and Lena (Noland) Hunt; her husband, Taylor Adkins; one brother, Jeff Hunt; and one sister, Birchie Hunt.
She is survived by one son, Brian Keith Hunt, of Island Creek, Pikeville; two daughters, Melinda Scott (Todd), of Raccoon, and Selena Steffey (Steven), of Floyd County; four brothers, Teddy Hunt, of Grapevine, James Hunt, of Grapevine, Clarence Hunt, of Belfry, and Wallace "Bimbo" Hunt, of Phyllis; two sisters, Mary Adkins, of Cave Run, and Wilma Lee; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Glema leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Danis Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Dotson Family Cemetery, Long Fork Road, Kimper.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Brenda Blackburn
Brenda Thomas Blackburn, 71, of Richmond, formerly of Turkey Creek, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in the R.E Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Hobart Hamilton and other Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jettan Burnette
Jettan Weddington Burnette, 76, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
Jettan was born March 12, 1947, in Pikeville, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Suzie Bunch Weddington. She was also preceded in death by one brother, John Stanley Weddington; and one sister, Dorothy Gross.
She was a Bell South Telephone operator and had been a cosmetologist for 15 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Stanley Weddington; and one sister, Dorothy Gross.
Jettan’s survivors include her husband, James Wesley Burnette; her son, James Brian Burnette (Holly), of Lexington; and her daughter, Michelle Hunter, of Stone Coal.
She is also survived by one grandchild, Kenneth Brody Hunter, of Stone Coal; and four sisters, Mae Dell Cochran (Herbert), Ava Mitchell, Rita Carter (Dave) and Sandy Sloan (Steve), all of Stone Coal.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny Casey
Danny Casey, 63, of Phyllis, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 28, 1959, the son of the late Frank and Molly Casey.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlida Casey; brothers, Daris, James Edward, Ricky Lee, Frank Jr., Jackie Darrell and Terry Lee Casey; and sisters, Leatta Casey and Shelby Jean Robinson.
Danny enjoyed hunting when his health allowed. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his children, Josh Casey (Donetta), of Phelps, Danny Dewayne Casey, of Freeburn, and Michael Casey (Jennifer), of Virginia; daughters, Amie Skeens (Bo), of Virginia, and Mikah Nicole Casey; sisters, Irene Stell, of Freeburn, Teresa Daniels (Hassel), of Freeburn, and Becky Smith (Luther), of Phelps; grandchildren, Skylar Dwayne Skeens, Autum Misha Skeens, Jasper Elisah Skeens, Michael Casey Jr., Jennifer Casey, Kiara Casey, Dakota Casey, Chloe Casey, Jaxton Casey and Gage Casey.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Cornerstone Apostolic Church in Phelps. Burial will conclude at the Casey Family Cemetery in Smith Fork of Phelps. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“John Doby” Collins
Lester "John Doby" Collins, 77, of Raccoon Road, Raccoon, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
John Doby was born Thursday, Oct. 18, 1945, a son of the late Reford Collins and Elgie (McCoy) Collins.
John Doby was a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375 F&AM, El Hasa Shrine and the Retired Teachers Association.
John Doby was preceded in death by his parents, Reford Collins and Elgie (McCoy) Collins; one son, Jason Heath Collins; and one sister, Esther Cumbers.
John Doby is survived by his wife, Brenda (Thompson) Collins; one brother-in-law, Jerry Cumbers; two sisters-in-law, Anna Lee Thompson and Audra Thompson Young; and a host of family, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lester "John Doby" Collins will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed at the J.U. Thacker Memorial Mausoleum at the Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Buna Hunt
Buna Murphy Hunt, 92, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Hospital, Frankfort.
Services will be held in Pikeville.
Ms. Hunt was born in Pike County, Oct. 7, 1930.
She retired from the Appalachian Beauty School in South Williamson, Kentucky.
She is survived by a son, Roger Hunt, of Pikeville; a daughter, Wilma May (Allen), of Frankfort; a granddaughter, Rebecca May; a grandson, Brandon May (Elizabeth); six great-grandchildren, Haley Hatfield, Hunter May, Adam Powell, Shaun May, Jackson May and Emmett May; and four sisters, Eunice Trout (Lonzo), Geraldine Thomas, Maxie Syck (Leroy) and Barbara Reuter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett Hunt; parents, Phillip and Nettie Murphy; two brothers, Okie Murphy and Dewey Murphy; and two sisters, Euna Anderson and Christine Neisel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Josh Howell officiating. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wanda Justice
Wanda Jo “Hopkins” Justice, 75, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A private entombment was held for Wanda, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville, with prayer held by Donnie R. Hall at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ruth Lucas
Ruth Anne Lucas, 80, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Vernon McCoy
Vernon Richard McCoy, 62, of Belfry, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
A celebration of his life was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Tammy” Mullins
Tamara “Tammy” Mullins, 63, of McRoberts, formerly of Churchill, Tennessee, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH, following a lengthy illness.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Family Cemetery, Birchfield, Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nina Peppi
Nina Kaye Kelly Peppi, 76, of Elkhorn Creek Road, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 29, 1946, the daughter of the late James H. Kelly and Lela Johnson Kelly.
She was the wife of Ronald D. Peppi, a retired postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ferne McGowan; and one brother, Jimmy Kelly.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Ronald D. Peppi II; one daughter, Priscilla Peppi Rains (Robert A.); one sister, Gayle Sanders; five grandchildren, Brittany, Lela, Ronni, Chelsea Adkins and Justin Adkins; one great-grandchild, Mia Adkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at the Kelly Cemetery, Shelby Gap, with Dolph Kelly officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Frank Robinett
Frank Jr. Robinett, 85, of Stopover, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Frank was born in Stopover, June 6, 1938, the son of the late Ira and Florence “Ferrell” Robinett.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria “Hall” Robinett; brothers, Charlie Robinett, infant brother, Lincoln; and sisters, Mary Alice Allen and Nellie Trent.
Frank was a lifetime resident of Stopover. He was a member of Majestic Church of Christ.
Frank was 32nd degree Mason, having been a member of Thomas DeVinney Masonic Lodge of Freeburn. He was also a shriner. He enjoyed riding horses in his spare time. Frank took care of a lot of people throughout his life.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children, a special adopted son, Franklin “Bug” Wolford, of Stopover; adopted son, Stewart Wolford; adopted daughter, Angela Wolford; stepdaughters, Teresa Bevins, of Lexington, and Leshia Newsome (Greg), of Pikeville; stepson, Darrell Hall (Missy), of Ohio; sister, Betty Mae “Robinett” Pascute, of Warren, Ohio; adopted grandchildren, Chasity Wolford, Kashenna Wolford and Jessica Fletcher (Travis); step-grandchildren, Katie Diana, of Long Island, N.Y., Tyler Newsome, of Pikeville, Joshua Hall, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Chelsea Dawn Wolford, of Thornhill, Tennessee; special friends, Rick Lester and Hilda Francis, of Stopover; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will continue Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with special services beginning at 7 p.m. with Marshall Daniels officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the funeral home with Marshall Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Robinett Cemetery in Stopover. Pallbearers include Judge Keith Hall, Judge Robbie Wright, Judge Tommy May, Franklin “Bug” Wolford, Stewart Wolford, Rick Lester, Melvin Ferrell, Greg Newsome, Tyler Newsome, Tony Dotson and Jordan Dotson.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Jody” Todd
Leslie Everett "Jody" Todd, of Turkey Creek, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
A celebration of Jody's life was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, July 19, 2023, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mary Warner
Mary Louise Warner, 72, of McCarr, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Faith Mission Church, McCarr, with Brother Jimmy Fields officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
