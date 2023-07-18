Michael Blackburn
Michael Blackburn, 57, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 21, 1966, the son of Berna Thacker Blackburn and the late Elmer Blackburn.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Sara Elizabeth Blackburn; two brothers, Elmer Timothy Blackburn (Vicky) and Steven Todd Blackburn (Christie); three nephews, Jeremy Blackburn (Amanda), Peyton Blackburn and Tyler Smith (Katie); one niece, Hanna Blackburn; one great-nephew, Logan Blackburn; one great-niece, Haleigh Blackburn; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home where A.B. Thacker and Robert Prater opened services, then Eddie Overstreet and other Freewill Baptist ministers conducted the services.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Geraldine Blankenship
Geraldine Blankenship, 69, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Stopover, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Phelps. Interment followed at the Blankenship Cemetery in Woodman.
Local arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Jordan Clevenger
Jordan Ray Clevenger, 32, of Mouthcard, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Margaret Damron
Margaret Damron, 86, of Caney Creek, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 28, 1936, to the late Sam and Anzie Newsome Damron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jo Tackett and Etta Fay Yates; and two brothers, Andrew Jackson Damron and Jake
Damron.
She is survived by two sons, Samuel O. Belcher and Rodney Gene Belcher; three daughters, Louellen Simon, Cherrie Justice and Gail Belcher; three brothers, Wendall Damron, Curt Damron and Leslie Damron; one sister, Lola Bryant; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Farley
James David Farley, 74, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Monday, July 10, 2023, at CMAC Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia. His wife and family members were with him. David was born in Huntington, W.Va., June 11, 1949, to the late James Robert Farley and Carmen Chafin Farley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lahoma Schuller.
David's life was full of adventures. He attended school at Burch and received a Bachelor of Arts from Marshall. His law enforcement life was full of training, having attended the WV Basic Police School and the Norfolk Southern Police Academy. He was a sergeant in the WV Army National Guard, a deputy sheriff and chief jailer for the Mingo County Sheriff Department. He spent almost 34 years as a special agent for the Norfolk Southern Railway Police Department and served as an interim chief of police for the town of Delbarton. He spent several years as a member of the Mingo County Board of Education.
David loved his God. He affirmed his faith on Dec. 6, 1959, at the Connolly Memorial Baptist Church in Delbarton. He also attended the Highland Presbyterian Church in Canada, Kentucky. He believed in God and in service to his fellow man.
David also loved his community. He spent years as a scout leader, practiced with the Mingo County Academic Team, was active with the Band Boosters having been an outstanding clarinet player himself. In more recent years, he was a member of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce. He spent several years as the President of the Mingo County Library Board. He was still serving on the Williamson Appalachian Regional Hospital Advisory Council, most recently as president. Dave was a longtime member of Delbarton Kiwanis Club where he served as secretary-treasurer for the last several years.
He loved fishing and hunting and was a marksman when shooting. His recent love was woodworking and he had completed several nice pieces of furniture. He could figure out how to fix most things, from plumbing problems to electrical repairs. Most of all, he took pride in his family and loved them unconditionally. He loved to tell people how he met his wife and to tell all who would listen about his son's accomplishments.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beth Baldwin Farley; his son, James Robert Farley II, of Fairmont. He is survived by one sister, Rebecca Farley O' Dell (David), of Columbus, Ohio, her children, Michael O'Dell, Ryan O'Dell (Melissa) and Megan O'Dell; his niece, Tammy Ziegler; his nephew, Bretton Schuller; a host of in-laws, great-nieces and nephews and friends who loved him. He also leaves behind his dog, Dingo, who adored him.
Services were held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Connolly Memorial Church in Delbarton, W.Va., with Dr. Dale Carey officiating with Zeke Stepp and Britt Moore assisting with the service. David was buried beside his parents at the family cemetery in Elk Creek with family and friends serving pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Paul Johnson
Paul Johnson, 77, of 3 Mile Road, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 12, 1946, to the late Russell and Madgie Childers Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Peter Johnson, Phillip Johnson and Dwight Johnson; two sisters, Pina Flinchum and Pollyanne Johnson; and one grandchild, Brittany Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Vina Mae Johnson; one daughter, Deborah Smallwood (Rodney), of Dorton; one son, Basil “Ed” Johnson (Kathy), of Knoxville, Tenn.; one brother, Randall Johnson; three sisters, Phyllisteen Reed, Patricia Cornette and Stella Sue Parsons; three grandchildren, Elijah “Jake” Smallwood, Samantha Smallwood and Katie Johnson; and a host of family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Old Elkhorn Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery in Elkhorn.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
June Kinder
June Kinder, 92, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 30, 1931, the daughter of the late James "Jim" Bevins and Mary Justice Bevins.
She was the wife of the late Homer Kinder, a homemaker and a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Bevins and Robert Bevins.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Crawford and Teresa Kinder; three sisters, Kathy Novak (Bob), Ann Lafferty and Geneva Lowe; one grandson, Eric Kinder; one great-grandson, Zaden Kinder; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Josh Howell officiating. Entombment will follow in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tamara Mullins
Tamara Burke Mullins, 63, of McRoberts, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjonesfh.com.
Timothy Mullins
Timothy Mullins, 45, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, March 3, 2023.
Memorial services were held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the First Church of God, Elkhorn City.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Frank Scott
Frank Scott, 64, of Weeksbury, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjonesfh.com.
Perry Shortridge
Perry Imal Shortridge, 85, of Mouthcard, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Perry was a retired coal miner, a member of the Mt. View Church of Christ and he had a love of family, hunting, and fishing.
Perry was born July 29, 1937, in Mouthcard, to the late Perry Beckham Shortridge and Clementine Ramey Shortridge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Foster Shortridge; brothers, William Delmond Shortridge and Robie Lee Shortridge; and sister, Sadie Lou Shortridge.
Perry is survived by two sons, Perry Franklin Shortridge (Bev), of Steele, and Richard Shortridge (Melinda), of Mouthcard; six daughters, Debbie Shortridge, of Elgin, Ill., Sadie Justice, of Huntington, W.Va., Brenda Williams (Terry), Vivian Fields (Keith) and Susan Smith, all of Mouthcard, and Becky Griffith (William), of Pikeville; 15 grandchildren, Melissa Adkins, Jeremy Justice (Ashley), Perry Franklin Shortridge Jr., Seth Shortridge (Kari), Curtis Williams (Lindsey), Cody Williams (Robyn), Kendra Shortridge, Eva Shortridge, Emily Shortridge, Kristina Fields, Michael Fields (Mia), Mason Griffith, Maria Griffith, Dustin Smith and Dylan Smith; 14 great-grandchildren, Morgan Maynard (Garrett), Hannah Justice, Dakoda Adkins, Skilar Adkins, Brennan Justice, Brailee Justice, Daycha Shortridge, Mason Hamilton, Kolton Shortridge, Lainey Williams, Walker Williams, Cade Williams, Graham Williams and Elliot Fields; and three great-great-grandchildren, Kolton Maynard, Kyler Maynard, and Waylon Newsome. He is also survived by one brother, Charles Shortridge, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the Shortridge Cemetery, Mouthcard.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jesse Stewart
Jesse Charles Stewart, 72, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born April 25, 1951, the son of the late Bill Stewart and Grey Cooper Coleman.
He was the husband of Janie Marrs Stewart.
He was a retired locomotive engineer for CSX Railroad Company and a member of the Pathways Church in Sevierville, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant son, Joseph Kimble Stewart.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Danny Charles Stewart (Angelica) and David Caysey Stewart (Beca); one sister, Elizabeth Stewart Hudson; one grandson, Paxson Cooper Stewart; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Keith Thornton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Viola Williams
Viola Susie (James) Williams, 65, passed from this earthly life Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio.
Viola was born Pikeville, Dec. 31, 1957, the daughter of the late Rufus "Duze" James and Myrtie (Adams) James.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Cinda Lou James and Queenie James Hess; three brothers, Kennie, Plennie and Arvil James; and a beloved nephew, Shawn Hess.
She is survived by one brother, Klennie "Howard" James; two sisters, Kathleen Lucille "Lucy" James Jackson Combs; and her best friend, confidant and devoted sister, Lola James Blankenship Hess; one niece, Klarisa Shae Blankenship; six nephews, Ronald, Darren "DJ", Keith, Christopher "Chris", Richard James and James "Ross" Jackson; a favorite sister-in-law, Deloris James; and a host of very loving family and friends.
Viola was a devout Christian. She was the epitome of gracious–such a kind and gentle soul who always had a smile and a positive word of encouragement; purely beautiful inside and out! She lived her life in obedience to God, no matter how difficult earthly life became. Fly High, Sissy! You were so loving and was/will always be loved immensely. Those who loved you so, will cherish your memory, always.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Earl Wolford
Earl Wolford, 63, of Phelps, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Brother Benny Freeman officiating. Cremation followed services.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
