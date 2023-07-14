Loretta Adkins
Loretta Riley Adkins, 60, of Pikeville, died Monday, July 10, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, July 14, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the Blackburn Cemetery, Harless Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.
James Blankenship
James Wesley Blankenship, 48, was born in Pikeville, Ky on March 31,1975. He is preceded in death by his parents Wille and Alice (Lowe) Blankenship of Pikeville. His nephew Kyle Slone and great nephew Kobe Parris.
Jamie is survived by his daughters Autumn Blankenship and Lili Blankenship both from Jackson, Michigan. And his Skyler Blankenship of Killeen, TX., Four sisters Patricia Blankenship, Teresa (Clayton) Collins, Brenda Blankenship, Tonya (Svein) Hunt all of Pikeville and a brother Willie (Laura) Blankenship of Killeen, TX. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews as well as great nieces, great nephews and many friends that were close to his heart.
Jamie loved adventures, he was a thrill seeker and loved to make people laugh. He spent his time making unforgettable memories with his friends and family. To know him was to love him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Aug. 13, at the Lower Johns Creek Community and burial will take place at the Lowe Family Cemetary.
To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die.
This is a paid obituary.
Frankie Sincell
Frankie Sincell, 69, of Phelps, died July 8, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring the wishes of Frankie, cremation will take place and burial will occur at Sincell Cemetery in Bones Branch beside his dad.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
The guestbook may be viewed at, www.joneswestfh.com.
Ellen Smith
Ellen A. Smith, 77, of Sidney, died July 9, 2023.
Visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at the Scott Cemetery, Sidney.
Arrangements are under the direction of R.E. Rogers Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at, rerogersfh.com.
Jimmy Thompson
Jimmy Thompson, 62, of Lick Creek, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Mountain View Church of Christ.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.
