Callie Blankenship
Callie B. Blankenship, 89, of Phelps, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her son’s residence. She was born January 11, 1934, a daughter of the late Firel and Isabelle “Mullins” Bentley.
In addition to her parents, Callie was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Jr.; great-grandson, Asher Howerton; five brothers, Carl, Jimmy, MacArthur, Rollie and Orville Bentley; and three sisters, Ollie Blankenship, Ina Granke and Bernice Wright.
Those surviving to cherish her memory include her son, Michael Blankenship (Sherry), of Bean Station, Tennessee; brother, Jasper Bentley (Mildred), of Myra; sister, Patsy Kiser, of Pikeville; grandchildren, Kristin Howerton (Chris) and Jordan Blankenship (Amy); her great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
Callie was a member of Peter Creek Presbyterian Church in Phelps. She was a longtime teacher and principal of Majestic Grade School.
The family welcomed friends at 6 p.m., Saturday, July, 8, 2023, at Peter Creek Presbyterian Church in Phelps, with a special service held at 7 p.m., with Kelly Baldridge officiating. Private entombment followed at Johnson Memorial Park Mausoleum in Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ermal Hatfield
Ermal Hatfield, 71, of McCarr, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
Ermal was born March 17, 1952 in Matewan, W.Va., to the late Opa and Mary Coleman Hatfield.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Joey” Hatfield, and a brother, Woodrow Hatfield.
Ermal was a businessman having business ventures in the coal mining industry, gas and convenience stores, the natural gas industry, and the thoroughbred horse racing business.
Survivors include two sisters, Shirley Vickers and Bonnie Dempsey both of McCarr; four brothers, Glen Hatfield, O.J. Hatfield, and Terry (Brenda) Hatfield, all of McCarr, and Jerry Hatfield of Robinson Creek. Ermal is also survived by a host of family and friends.
Graveside services were held Monday, July 10, at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, with burial following beside his son Joey.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Jimmy Miller
Jimmy Jack Miller, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Flatwoods, passed away July 5, 2023, in the Cabell Huntington Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Lundale, WV on February 6, 1945, to the late Adam and Edith Johnson Miller.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jane Rowe; and two brothers-in-law, Bobby Rowe and Tom Merritt.
Jim was a remarkable individual who lived a life dedicated to faith and family. He was an active member of the Bridges Christian Church and, when his health prevented him from attending regularly, he began using another of his passions, amateur radio, to participate in daily Bible Studies with other ham operators, who became dear friends in his last years.
His professional life was dedicated to the education of others. He worked tirelessly alongside wonderful friends and colleagues in the University of Kentucky's Community College System at Ashland, as a professor of Speech and Communication. He served on the Board of Trustees for the University and retired as the interim President for Maysville Community College. In addition, some of Jim's greatest passions were his love for his family and his love for his Kentucky Wildcats. He truly had amazing friends — and was so thankful for his newest friends made at The Woodlands Retirement Community.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Deborah Damron Miller; two daughters, Greta (Mark) Casto and Kelli (Chris) Kitchen; one son, Andy (Andi Webb) Miller; grandchildren, Morgan (Nick) Bauer, Will (Ashby-Lee) Casto, Adam Miller, Lindsay Kitchen, Aden Miller, Emily Kitchen and J.C. Kitchen; great-grandchildren, Adeline Bauer, Jack Bauer and one on the way; as well as two sisters, Eva Merritt and Margaret Ann (Elmer) Mullins.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Woodlands Benevolent fund in honor of Jim at 1 Bradley Fosters Dr. Huntington, WV 25701 or Bridges Christian Church at, www.bridgeschristianchurch.org.
Graveside Service were held Saturday, July 8 at the Damron Cemetery at Shelby Valley.
A celebration of life was held Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Bridges Christian Church in “The Warehouse” for family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Walter Robinson
Walter Robinson, 93, of Booker Fork, Pikeville, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 20, 1930, to the late Hobert and Lina (Wright) Robinson.
He married Margarine "Margie” (Kiser), in 1953. They went on to have six children.
Walter was a Korean War Army Veteran, a retired Bethlehem Steel coal miner, and a member of the UMWA. After retirement, Walter spent his time fishing, hunting for ginseng, fox, coon and squirrel hunting, and with his family, which was his greatest joy in life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie; son, Ronnie; brothers, John Henry Robinson (the late Ruby), Swanson Robinson (Eunice), Shird Robinson (Carol) and Robie Robinson (the late Nancy); sisters, Alka Hamilton (the late Raymond), Pluma Hamilton (the late Clark), Janice Elkins (Johnny) and Mary Lou Manson (Don); and one grandson, Jonathan Mullins.
Walter is survived by his children, Verlin Robinson (Jeanne), of Virgie, Sterling Robinson (Glenna), of Lizze Fork, Brenda Hall (the late Palmer), of Indian Creek, Teresa Anderson, of Booker Fork, and Tommy Robinson, of Lizze Fork; brothers, Virgil Robinson (Thelma), of Columbus, Ohio, and Roland Robinson (Marilyn), of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Yvonne Damron (Larry), of Robinson Creek, Carol Tackett (Billy), of Booker Fork, Donna Denison (Johnny), of Booker Fork, Janet Newsome (the late Rick), of Little Robinson Creek, and Pamela Robinson, of Pikeville; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Booker Fork Cemetery, Caney.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Janice Smith
Janice Marie Smith, 87, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Janice was born in Pike County to the late Autie and Orgie Wright.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Smith; and her son, Royce Dwayne “Wayne” Kendrick. In addition to her late husband and son, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Wright, Wanda Scott, Christine Hylton, and Lena Pascarella.
She is survived by one son, Virgil Smith (Lorena), of Elkhorn; two daughters, Linda Brown and Patricia Shofner (Dean), of Pikeville and Prestonsburg, respectively. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Eric Kendrick, Michelle Adkins (Brandon), Isaiah Mullins, Brooke Mullins, Joshua Shofner (Gloria), Justin Shofner (Chelsy), Austin Collins, Cody Smith and Zack Smith; and six great-grandchildren, Nicholas Adkins, Kendall Shofner, Taylor Shofner, Julien Shofner, Colton Mullins and Grayson Mullins. Surviving siblings include two brothers, Merion Wright (Vicky) and Chester Wright; and two sisters, Betty King (Calvin) and Mabel Scalf. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews; extended family members; friends; a very special friend, Leisha Williamson; and her caregiver, Lois Hunter.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Daniel Stamper
Daniel H. Stamper Jr., M.D., passed from this earthly life Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the NCH Nursing Home in Franklin, Tenn.
He was born January 29, 1930, to Daniel H. Stamper Sr. and Exie Mullins Stamper at Mossy Bottom.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Reynolds Stamper; son, Daniel H. Stamper III; granddaughter, Nicole Sanders; brother, Harry R. Stamper; and sisters, Geneva Hamilton, Virginia Lowe, Betty Hobson and Carolyn Johnson.
He is survived by daughter, Danna Stamper, of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Robert (Nadiia) Stamper, of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jason Stamper, Daniel Sanders and Hannah, Amelia and Vivianne Stamper; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Zoey Sanders; brother-in-law, Clifford Reynolds; sister-in-law, Dorsie (Mike) Puckett; sisters, Shirley (Bill) justice and Nancy (Jerry) Barrowman; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, patients and friends.
From a small child, he wanted to be a doctor to help others. He graduated from Pikeville High School in 1945 at the age of 15, being double promoted twice. Dr. Stamper graduated from Pikeville College. He taught school and worked for Columbia Gas Company. During the Korean War, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Then, returning to college at Georgetown to get the classes he needed to attend medical school.
Dr. Stamper graduated from the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis in June 1961.
He did his internship at Cabell Huntington Hospital. After this, he returned to Pikeville. He worked at Williamson Memorial Hospital into he went into practice with Dr. William Clarke, eventually owning the practice when Dr. Clarke retired.
He practiced medicine for 60 years, retiring at the age of 92.
Dr. Stamper is the last of the old time doctors in Pikeville, those that used to have office hours six days a week, make home visits, take payments in goods instead of money and had to use what they had learned from their textbooks, their instinct and experiences to make diagnoses. There were no machines invented to detect problems, as today.
He dedicated his life to his patients and family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Larry Keene officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, Box 5496, North Mayo Trail, Pikeville KY 41501.
This is a paid obituary.
Katelyn Thomas
Katelyn Thomas, 27, of Virgie, died Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Mindy” Varney
Melinda Sue "Mindy" Varney, 37, of Parkersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mike Elswick officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Johns Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Viola Williams
Viola Susie (James) Williams, 65, passed from this earthly life on July 4, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. Viola was born in Pikeville on December 31, 1957, to her parents the late Rufus "Duze" James and Myrtie (Adams) James.
In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by two sisters, Cinda Lou James and Queenie James Hess; three brothers Kennie, Plennie. and Arvil James; and a beloved nephew, Shawn Hess.
Viola is survived by one brother, Klennie "Howard" James; two sisters, Kathleen Lucille "Lucy" James Jackson Combs; and her best friend, confidant, and devoted sister, Lola James Blankenship Hess; one niece, Klarisa Shae Blankenship; six nephews, Ronald, Darren "DJ", Keith, Christopher "Chris", and Richard James; James "Ross" Jackson; a favorite sister-in-law, Deloris James; and a host of very loving family and friends.
Viola was a devout Christian. She was the epitome of gracious ... such a kind and gentle soul who always had a smile and a positive word of encouragement ... purely beautiful inside and out! She lived her life in obedience to God, no matter how difficult earthly life became.. Fly High, Sissy! You were so loving and was/will always be loved immensely. Those who loved you so, will cherish your memory, always.
Funeral services are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 11 at Lucas and Son Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenhills Memorial Cemetery, Claypool Hill, Va.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Hubert Workman
Hubert Workman, 80, of Freeburn, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church, Phelps, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Honoring services for Hubert will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the church with Pastor Benny Freeman and Brothers Bernard Smith and Steve Asbury officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery in Freeburn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
