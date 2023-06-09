Arlena Adkins
Arlena Hess Adkins, 83, of Fords Branch, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born March 7, 1940, the daughter of the late John and Maudie (Thacker) Hess, of Jonican.
She was the wife of the late Gobel Adkins, a retired nursing aid in the healthcare field and member of the Shelby Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dan, Albert, James and Johnny Hess; and her sisters, Elsie Hess, Lula Adkins, Macie Thacker and Bertha Branham.
She is survived by one son, Steve Boyd Adkins (Jacki); one daughter, Bernadean Dotson Stevens (Jonah); grandchildren, Miranda Hess (David) and Cody Dotson (Caitlin); bonus grandchildren, Mercy Thacker, Zack Stevens and Tucker Stevens; great-grandchildren, Piper Hess, Phoenix Hess, Charlie Hess and Reese Dotson; bonus great-grandchildren, Mason Spears, Harper Thacker and Alexis Thacker; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Buddy Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Dan Adkins Cemetery, Fords Branch.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
William Blankenship
William Jerald Blankenship, 52, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Memorial services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Elizabeth Goff
Elizabeth Grace Goff, stillborn daughter of Jeannie McLemore Goff and Jason Goff, entered into eternity Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She has a twin sister on the way; two brothers, Dylan Conley and Jackson Conley; her maternal grandmother, Alice Feltner; her paternal grandparents, Carolyn Mullins and James Goff; and a host of loving family and friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harvey McLemore.
Graveside services were held at 1 2p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the family cemetery in Seco, with Pastor Chuck Hall officiating and Nancy Hall and Jeannie singing.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Leta Loader
Leta Gail Loader, 86, of Pikeville, and formerly of Michigan, died Tuesday morning June 6, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Gail was born in Detroit, Mich., Dec. 6, 1936, the daughter of the late James and Esther Masters McGee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Eugene “Geno” Russell Loader; and her oldest son, Russell Loader.
Gail was a member of the Wick Road Baptist Church in Taylor, Mich., for over 60 years. She retired as a Telephone Pioneer with Michigan Bell Telephone which later became AT&T.
Leta Gail McGee Loader is survived by her younger son, Jeffery and his wife, Joy Loader, of Pikeville; and her two grandsons, Stephen and Bradley Loader, both of Pikeville.
She was loved by so many and will be missed greatly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at Molnar Funeral Home, Brownstone Chapel, 23700 West Road, Brownstown Charter Township, Mich., 48183, with Pastor Lanny Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Virgil Maynard
Virgil Maynard, 78, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 5, 1944, the son of the late Tennis Maynard and Eunice Hunt Maynard.
He was the husband of Patty Sue Bolden Maynard, a retired coal miner and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Maynard and James Maynard.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Terry Maynard (Tracy); one daughter, Patricia Blackburn (Terry); three sisters, Shirley Bolden, Linda Justice and Emma Lou Billiter; three grandchildren, Matthew Maynard (Brittany), Megan Tackett (Joshua) and Tyler Blackburn (Holly); seven great-grandchildren, Lexi, Khloe, Alyssa, Haleigh, Eli, Kairi and Isaiah; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Leon Bolden and others officiating. Burial followed at the Bolden Family Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Glenn Mullins
Mr. Glenn A. Mullins, 85, of Aiken, S.Car., husband of 36 years to Joan Collins Mullins, entered into rest on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Born in Pikeville and a resident of Aiken, S.Car., for most of his life, he was a son of the late Amos and Vina Mullins.
He retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglass after 46 years of service, where he was a furnace supervisor. Mr. Glenn was a very active member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served in various capacities, including deacon. He and Miss Joan had also volunteered at ACTS for several years.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Lisa Pate and her husband, Randy; and the late Donald Glenn Mullins and his wife, Vicki Lynn; Joan’s children, Deborah Junker, Janet Clonts, Ken Locklear and Glenn Locklear and his wife, Karen; siblings, Betty Francisco and Doris Kennedy; grandchildren, Ashley Zachmann, Devin Mullins, Melissa Williams, Christen Lowry and Reid Haslup; and two great-grandchildren, Will and Ruby Lowry.
Memorials may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, (www.ncpcaiken.org), or to the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at the New Covenant Presbyterian Church, Aiken, S. Car., with Pastor Larry Gilpin officiating. Interment followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, South Carolina.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hatcher Funeral Home of South Carolina.
“Billy” Smith
William J. “Billy” Smith, 48, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at UK Medical Center.
A private graveside service was held by the family.
Interment followed at the family cemetery, Smith Fork, Phelps.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
