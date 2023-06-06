Ann Blevins
Ann Faye Blevins, 78, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Nolan Church of God Acts 20:28, with Carol Church officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Earl Charles
Earl David Charles, 63, of Mooresburg, Tenn., died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 10, 1960, the daughter of Lola Molnar, of Mooresburg, Tenn., and the Late Robert Charles.
He was a coal miner for 30 plus years.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence “Coonie’’ and Truly Charles; one daughter, Bicey Adkins; and one sister, Vickie Lynn Hughes.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Charles; three daughters, Amanda Johnson (Jody), of Virgie, Vicey Adams, of Mooresburg, Tenn., and Jessica Adams, of Pikeville; two sons, David Lee Charles, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ermel Wolford, of Pikeville; two brothers, Phillip Charles (Cookie), of Mooresburg, Tenn., and Robbie Charles (Michelle), of Shelbiana; stepmother, Jeanette Tucker Charles, of Pikeville; 10 grandchildren, Braxton Johnson, Bryson Johnson, Franceska Charles, Tabitha, Kayden, Jaxton, Xavier, Arabella Doyle, Timmy Adkins and Harley Coleman; and a host of family, friends and loved ones who will miss him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jim Hubbard officiating. Burial followed at the Charles Cemetery, Frozen Creek of Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Crick” Hurley
Christine “Crick” Hurley, 82, of Phelps, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Church of God in Jesus Name in Phelps with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Honoring services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2023, at the Church of God in Jesus Name, 38605 KY ST HWY 194, Phelps, Ky., 41553, with Pastor Opie Harris, Pastor Bobby Dale Wolford and Bro. David Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the Community Cemetery in Abe’s Branch, Phelps.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Ralph Justice
Ralph Alan Justice, 63, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 10, 1959, the son of Ralph Justice and Joyce Good Justice.
He was a retired coal miner and of the Church of Christ Faith.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Justice.
He is survived by his companion, Rita Keene; his parents; three daughters, Rebecca Justice, Amanda Justice and Lori Beth Justice; one brother, Randy Justice (Carol); one sister, Tammie (Stewart) Sullivan; three grandchildren, Laikyn Mullins, Rylee Casey and Nolan Casey; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Phyllis Church of Christ with Jeff Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at the Reynolds Family Cemetery behind the Grapevine School.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Florine May
Florine T. May, 84, of Lower Pompey, Shelbiana, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at her residence.
Florine was born in Pike County, April 19, 1939, to the late Green and Gracie Hopkins Thacker.
Besides her parents, Florine was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Jones; two sisters, Marie Gillette and Emile Keithly; one brother, Orville Thacker; and one special niece, Faye Birchfield.
Florine is survived by her loving husband, George May; one grandson, Justin Jones; her son-in-law, Ricky Jones; a special niece, Leah Henderson; a special great-niece, Rhonda King; and a host of other family and friends.
Florine will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Morgan Chapman and other Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating all services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Willard Muncy
Willard Lee Muncy, 65, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 5, 2023, at Huntleyville Gospel Revelation Church with Harrison Baisden officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Helen Norman
Helen Ovelene Chapman Norman, 80, of Freeburn, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church with Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Lulu Stump
Lulu Belle Stump, 78, of Lick Creek, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church. Burial followed at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Barbara Thacker
Barbara Lou Thacker, 90, of Scott Fork, Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Saturday June 3, 2023, at her residence.
Barbara was born in Pike County, Tuesday, May 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Fred and Fannie (Adkins) Bevins.
Barbara was a homemaker and a member of the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Thacker; one son, Rick Thacker; two brothers, Drexel and Freddie Bevins; one sister, Virginia Garrett; one granddaughter, Jennifer Thacker; and one great-grandson Waylon Coots.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Roger Thacker, of Richmond, Arnold Thacker Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Pikeville, and Timothy Thacker, of Lexington; daughters, Carolyn Stotridge and her husband, James, of Pikeville, and Sandra Mitchell and her husband, Paul, of Meta; daughter-in-law, Ambre Robbinette, of Raccoon; one brother, Johnny Bevins; four sisters, Gloretta McGuire, Darlene Lowe, Joan Carol Ashcraft and Omeki Becknell; 14 grandchildren, Jeremy Thacker, Tabitha Thacker, Josh Thacker, Jacob Thacker, Shelly Slone, Kenneth Stotridge, Sheena Dixon, Jennifer Cerdeira, Nneka Coots, Dustin Mitchell, Ryan Thacker, Gabrielle Thacker, Luke Thacker and Hannah Thacker; 15 great-grandchildren, Taylor Thacker, Austin Howard, Allison Howard, Abby Adams, Lily Thacker, Chris Hall, Kinley Slone, Sydney Slone, Khloe Slone, Maisie Dixon, Alexander Dixon, Amelia Dixon, Gabriel Burnette and Ethan Burnette; four great-great-grandchildren, Jordyn Moland, Evalee Moland, Trent Adams and Theo Howard.
Barbara leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Barbara Lou Thacker will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church, 87 East Helena Avenue, Pikeville , Ky., 41501. Her final resting place will be in Bent Ridge, Meta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Justin Wolford
Justin James Wolford, 33, of Phelps, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his residence.
He was born March 30, 1990, to Ronnie Coleman and Retha Marie Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Gail Estep.
Other than his parents, he is survived by one son, Kadin James Wolford, of Hurley, Va.; one sister, Chelsea Norman (Brian), of Hardy; his special aunts and uncles, James Wolford (Connie), Mark Wolford (Robin), Angie Stiltner (Anthony) and Tonya Lester (Jason); his grandfather, James Earnest Wolford; one niece, Laikyn Norman; and two nephews, Raylin Norman and Grayson Norman.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Kelsa Freewill Baptist Church with Ronnie Hurley and Brother Paul officiating. Burial followed at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Paw Paw.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Helen Workman
Helen Deloris Davis Workman, 70, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Bluegrass Health and Rehab Center in Lexington.
She was born April 13, 1953, the daughter of the late Marion K. Davis and America (Merkie) New Davis.
She was the wife of the late Dennis Workman, a homemaker and a member of the Cornerstone Church.
Along with her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by siblings, Geraldine Bluhm, Willard Davis, Andrew Davis (Mary Lou), Marion Jr. Davis Sally, and Bonnie Davis Evans (Amos); infant brother, Harold Davis; one great-grandchild, Sophia Grace.
She is survived by two sons, Chris Workman (Renee) and Brian Workman (Michelle); grandchildren, Paige, Eric, Cacee, Josh and Lexi; two great-grandsons, Derek and Lance; siblings, Sylvia Davis Damron (Malcolm) and Maxine Davis Newman (Don); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and a host of loving friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2023, at Victory Christian Center with Terry Joe Blankenship officiating. Burial followed in the Winco Bottom Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
