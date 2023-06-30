Maria Arnett
Maria Lynn Arnett, 80, of Akron, Ind., and formerly of Eastern Kentucky, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 305 West Rochester Street, Akron, Ind., with Pastor Junior Arnett, Pastor Loren Bradley and Pastor Terry Bradford officiating.
Interment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery, Silver Lake, Ind., next to her husband.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartzler Funeral Home of Akron, Indiana.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com.
Larry Canada
Larry W. Canada, 71, of Mooresburg, Tenn., died Monday, June 26, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
James Daniels
James Arthur Daniels, 91, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his residence.
James was born in Pikeville, Sept. 3, 1931, a son of the late Benner and Stella Damron Daniels.
He was a retired machinist and coal mine electrician for Scott’s Branch Coal and a member of the Church of God. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine Justice Daniels; and his brothers and sisters, Harold, Noah, John “JD”, Ruby Meade and Norma
“Nannie” Hamilton.
He is survived by his son, Mark Daniels (Marietta), of Pikeville; and his daughter, Teresa Daniels Blackburn (Sterling), of Pikeville. He is also survived by a grandson, Dr. Brian Patrick Daniels (Lisa); two great-grandchildren, Lilly Daniels and Layla Daniels; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ray Sayers officiating. Burial will follow at the Matthew Justice Cemetery, Elisha Fork, Pikeville. Military Rites will be conducted by the Elkhorn City D.A.V.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Day
Larry Gene Day, 77, of Shelbiana, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Larry was born in Pike County, June 8, 1946, in Pike County, KY., to the late Theodore Day I and Edna Maxie “Tackett” Day.
Besides both parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Day.
Larry is survived by his devoted children, Sherry Little, Edna Orvella King, Theodore Day II and Larry Gene Day Jr.; grandchildren, Theodore Day III, Pete J. Goble, Jacob Wade Adkins and Joshua Day; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Goble, Isabella “Bella” Day, McKayla Day, McKenzie Day and Joe Reed Mitchell; sister, Charlotte Day; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Larry served his nation proudly in the United States Army. In addition to being an honored veteran, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. D.A.V. Rites observed by Johns Creek D.A.V. Chapter 166. Entombment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Donnie Hall will officiate all services for Larry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Walter Fletcher
Walter “Doc” Fletcher passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home in Pikeville.
He was the son of the late Robert “Bob” Fletcher and Myrtle Dye Fletcher.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Conway Fletcher. They celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on June 23. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Fletcher Klump (Edward); his daughters, Meredith Fletcher Owens and Melanie Fletcher Greene (Mark); and his six grandchildren, Katherine Greene, Sarah Greene, Rachel Greene, Caroline Owens, Fletcher Owens and Jake Greene. He was also blessed to have his special caregivers, Rella Jarrell and Lorna Jean Adkins.
He and Colleen attended First Baptist Church of Pikeville. He attended Pikeville College and was proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator on a B-29 during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Old Republic Insurance Company where he worked as a claims adjuster. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Police and Rotary Club and a proud supporter of Shop with a Cop. He served as chair on the Pikeville/Pike County Tourism Board and worked tirelessly to promote development and tourism in his beloved Pikeville and Pike County. He often said, “Pikeville is the most beautiful town on Earth.”
Flowers and nature were his passion and he could always be found caring for his beautiful flower gardens. He could grow even the rarest wildflowers and he guest lectured at UPIKE on this beloved subject. He was an avid member of the Pikeville Master Gardeners Club and enjoyed hosting them each year in his garden. He took care to plant so that he had flowers blooming from spring to fall so that there was always something beautiful to look at in his yard.
He taught his daughters the love of God and of animals; and caring for his family was his top priority. He created a fairy tale garden for his twin girls to grow up in and animals of all kinds were always a part of their lives. In later years, he was a faithful caregiver to his wife, Colleen.
He was known for his sense of humor and if you were around him for just a little while, he would have you laughing. He was an excellent cook and his grandchildren always looked forward to Papaw’s chicken and dumplings and green beans. He was a good man and a man of his word. He lived a life of service to his family, his community and his country. He will be sadly missed, but a part of him will live on here in the beautiful blooms that he loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Judi’s Place for Kids.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jody Goodson
Jody W. Goodson, 56, of Dorton, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his residence.
He was born June 10, 1967, to Patricia Ann Wright Goodson, of Dorton, and the late Gary Wayne Goodson.
He was a member of the Haymond Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Aidyn
Tackett.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Bentley Goodson; one son, Jesse Goodson (Alexis), of Dorton; two daughters, Allison Dishman (Chris), of Richmond, and Brittany Hurd (Robert), of Georgetown; his twin brother, Joey Blaine Goodson (Teena), of Dorton; six grandchildren, Alex, William, Lakyn, Scarlett, Asher and Malcolm; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Danny Mullins, Jimmy "Tweet" Johnson, Wendell Austin and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Harper Hughes
Harper Hughes, infant daughter of Rhoda Beverly Elam and Craig Hughes, gained her angel wings, June 23, 2023, in Pikeville.
Harper was born Feb. 6, 2023, in Lexington.
Harper is survived by her loving parents, Rhoda Beverly Elam and Craig Hughes; two sisters, Kassidy Hughes and Cailey Brown; one brother, Cameron Hughes; her maternal grandmother, Phyllis Elam; and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Brenda Hughes.
Harper touched so many lives in the four months and 17 days of her life. Her family was blessed.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy Johnson
Dorothy Elswick Johnson, 80, of Virgie, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Dorothy was born in Floyd County, May 21, 1943, to the late Martin and Zeala Hampton Johnson.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Elswick; one sister, Bessie “Boots” Hampton; and three brothers, Leander Johnson, Johnny Johnson and Gomer Johnson.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Tonya Ratliff and her husband, Goebel; two grandchildren, Josh (Holly) Ratliff and Adam (Sarah) Ratliff; six grandchildren, Ean Ratliff, Ashlyn Ratliff, Tori Ratliff, Natalee Ratliff, Paisley Ratliff and Corbyn Ratliff; one brother, Ora Johnson; and a host of other family and friends.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services for Dorothy were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Basil Hampton Cemetery, Long Fork of Virgie. Kevin Bowling officiated all services for Dorothy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Peggy Meade
Peggy Meade, 72, of Letcher County, died Wednesday June 28, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Betty Owens
Betty Sue Owens, 84, of Ferrells Creek, left Baptist Health-Lexington for her heavenly home on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
She was born on July 4, 1938, to Sarah Belva and Woodrow Clevinger, both of whom preceded her in death.
Betty Sue was a very caring and giving person. Her faith was evident in all she did for others. She was a member of Lick Creek Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Goebel Owens. She was also preceded in death by her great-nephew, Blake Stephen Russell.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Carol Owens, of Lexington; and her brother, Larry Blake (Sharon) Clevinger, of Lexington.
Over the past few years, while living in Lexington, she has enjoyed time with her niece, Elizabeth (Anthony) Russell; and nephew, J.W. (Nikki) Clevinger. Her most enjoyable entertainment and biggest smiles came from her great-niece and great-nephew, Ava and Hunter Clevinger.
Betty Sue had many friends who were more like family, especially Ronda Runyon and her caregiver, Charlotte Chumley.
The family would also like to thank the staffs of The Willows at Fritz Farm, Baptist Health Hospital, and Bluegrass Hospice Care for the excellent care she received.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Lick Creek Holiness Church, 604 Lick Creek Road, Lick Creek, Ky., 41540, or, to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Ky., 40504.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Good-Hackney-Clevinger Cemetery, Ferrells Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Cheryl Prater
Cheryl Ann Belcher Prater, 66, of Shelby Gap, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Highlands ARH.
She was born June 10, 1957, to the late “Buster” and Rosa Belle Cantrell Belcher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Prater; two brothers, Clinton Belcher and Levi Belcher; and three sisters, Colleen, Kansas and Wilma Kay.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas Reed Wright Jr. (Teressa), of Salyersville, and Christopher Neil Wright (Shelly), of Huntington, W.Va.; one special son, Jacob Wright, of Salyersville; the father of her children, Douglas Wright, of Caney; one sister, Arizona Clark, of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Belcher Family Cemetery, Shelby Gap.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Chloteel Woofter
Nona Chloteel Woofter (née Tatum), passed away at 3:03 p.m., June 17, 2023, at Jefferson Manor in Louisville.
Chloteel, or “Teel” and “Granny Teel” as she was known to her friends and family, was born Sept. 24, 1923, in Montgomery, Alabama. The second youngest of six children, Chloteel was carried as a baby in a basket to Morehead after her father, a lineman for the C&O Railroad, was transferred.
She spent her childhood in Morehead and moved to Shelbiana where she rode the train to Pikeville to attend Pikeville High School. After graduating in 1942, she worked at the Western Union office in the Anthony Hotel in Pikeville where she was introduced to Bill Woofter, a contract gas well driller from Weston, West Virginia. They married on Jan. 16, 1943, at the Pikeville Christian Church and lived in Pikeville for over 40 years.
While in Pikeville, Chloteel was active in the Pikeville Methodist Church and the Eastern Star and was one of the founders of the Pikeville City School’s PTA. She worked with the Chamber of Commerce where she prepared the final proposal for the Pikeville Cut-Through, one of the largest civil engineering projects in the US, and hand-delivered it to Washington, D.C., for Dr. William Hambley to propose to Congress. Chloteel also worked as the secretary of Pikeville High School and was administrative assistant to the Vice President at Pikeville College. After leaving Pikeville, Bill and Chloteel lived in Bradenton, Fla., and Lexington. Chloteel moved to Louisville to be closer to family in 2008.
Connecting with family was important to Chloteel. She and Bill would often throw their four sons in their station wagon for road trips to West Virginia and Ohio to visit siblings and cousins.
After retirement and when their sons were grown, Chloteel and Bill enjoyed touring in their motorhome near and far to visit family all over the country. They also took memorable trips to Nova Scotia, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Olympic Peninsula, and Hawaii. Chloteel imparted her love of travel and connection to family to her children and grandchildren who continue to stay close despite being miles apart.
Chloteel was preceded in death by her husband, William C. (Bill) Woofter; her brothers, Clinton Tatum, Arthur Tatum, and Charles Tatum; her sisters, Corrine Funk and Bobbie Ann Azbell; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Woofter.
She is survived by four sons and their wives: Bill and Rachel Woofter, Tom and Daryle Woofter, Andy and Wanda Woofter, and Richard and Jenny Woofter; eight grandchildren and their families; including sixteen great-grandchildren.
Donations can be mailed to Hosparus Health, c/o Development Department, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Highlands Funeral Home of Louisville.
This is a paid obituary.
