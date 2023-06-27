James Bentley
James Ervin Bentley, 84, of Pikeville, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 28, 1939, the son of the late Alvin Bentley and Virgie Adkins Bentley.
He retired from Ford Motor Company, Bizzack Road Construction work and reupholstered furniture. He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Good Ole Boys Car Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Easterling; one brother, Oliver Bentley; two brothers-in-law, Eli Thacker and T.J. Miller; and one great-grandchild, Skyler Jade Adkins.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Betty Sue Bentley; two sons, Robin Bentley and Kent Douglas Bentley; two daughters, Tammy M. Mullins (Richard) and Angela Tackett; one brother, Lester Gene Bentley (Patty); three sisters, Faye Thacker, Panza Miller and Patricia Bentley (Randy); seven grandchildren, Ashley, Derrick, Tyler, Andrea, Candace, James Cecil and Aurora Delilah; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton, Jackson, Arrabella, Ezra, Maxwell, Alice, Weston and Erin; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tim Coleman and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Alvin Bentley Cemetery, Bad Fork of Rockhouse.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 27, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Chaney
Patricia Ann Justice Chaney (better known as Grams), 84, of Wolfpit, departed from this world and into Heaven on June 21, 2023.
Grams was born June 9, 1939, to the late Fred Jackson Justice and Sarah Ann Mullins-Justice in Haymond. She was the baby out of eight children; two brothers, Preston and Bud; and five sisters, Trudy, Lucretia, Dixie Mae, Dottie and Jenny. She is survived by one of her siblings, Dottie.
On June 1, 1957, Grams married her high school sweetheart, Harold Dean Chaney; a marriage that would last 39 years, until death departed them on Oct. 15, 1996. There was never a dull moment between the two of them, he was often pulling pranks on her, and she would always scream back, "Stop it, Harold Dean!" he would simply giggle and say, "Oh, Patty Ann!" They raised four children together, Penny, Robin, Joanie and Ronnie.
After they had their kids, they enjoyed taking trips to Tennessee and spending way too much money on spoiling them. They enjoyed their time together alone as well, often drinking coffee and eating a whole box of peanut butter wafers.
They were blessed with nine grandchildren, TJ, John, Sarah, Nick, Michael, Tricia, Jenn, Jacob and Zachary. Then 13 great-grandchildren, Shannon, Aidan, Logan, Alexia, Xander, Cannon, Austin, Cameron, Bayleigh, Sunny, Zayden, Finley and Hadley. She loved being Mommy and Grams, until Bayleigh decided to call her DahDah, and then that was added to the list of her favorite titles.
She was a hard worker. She is most-known for working in the cafeteria at Millard Elementary School, where all the students and staff there also called her Grams. Even after her retirement at 68, she still talked about many of the people she had met there often.
Grams enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, playing card games, going to bingo, and going fishing. She especially loved it when she was doing these things with the people she loved. She was constantly surrounded by her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, all of her "babies" as she called them. The biggest smile would come across her face when any of her babies came in to see her. She loved when any of us would sit in her chair with her where she would just pat our leg and enjoy being so close. Often, you would be out with Grams and she would know so many people as they passed by, and every one of them loved her. She was so easy to love.
She had an amazing sense of humor; we often talk about her being "rotten." She loved cracking jokes and just being silly. She enjoyed watching game shows, court shows, and murder mysteries. She would often answer a question asked on a game show, get it wrong, and then laugh at herself.
While our hearts are shattered, we are thankful that she did not have to suffer. We praise God that she has gained her angel wings and has been reunited with so many that she has missed dearly. We do not have to say goodbye today though, we will simply say, "See you soon.”
Funeral services for Patty were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Chaney Family Cemetery, Rocky Road, Pikeville. Randy Bentley and Joey Lawson officiated all services for Patty.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alice Garrett
Alice Maye Garrett, 81, of Harold, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. Garrett was born in Pikeville, August 27, 1941, the daughter of the late James and Lucy Ratliff.
Alice spent 20 years in the Pikeville County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Ratliff, Palmer Ratliff, Benny Ratliff, John Ratliff, Pershing “Perk” Ratliff and Cecil Ratliff; and her sisters, LuCresa Hamilton, Faye Gilliam, Zenieth Hamilton, Lois Kennard, and Elizabeth Jordan.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Garrett, of Oakland Park, Fla., and James Garrett and his wife, Angie Garrett, of Ft. Campbell; her brother, Tommy Ratliff, of Southgate, Mich.; her sister, Mary Jo Jerzakowski, of Mishawaka, Ind.; and her two grandsons, Christopher Garrett and Jackson Garrett.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour at 12 p.m., at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home of Hopkinsville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.madduxfuquahinton.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kevin Marble
Kevin Hideki Marble, 54, of Yulee, Fla., lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 20, 2023. He passed from this earthly life at his home, surrounded by family.
Kevin was born in Honolulu, Hi., Tuesday, May 13, 1969. He was a son to the late David Marble and Linda (Katoda) Maynard, as well as his late stepfather, Clyde Maynard. Kevin was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and reached his 25th anniversary as a train dispatcher for CSX.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, David Marble; his stepfather, Clyde Maynard; and one brother, Robert “Bobby” Marble.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Jamie (Morris) Marble, of Florida; his two daughters, Gracie Mieko Marble and Olivia Kathryn Emiko Marble, both of Florida; his mother, Linda Maynard, of Texas; his brother, Verne Marble (Lori), of Kansas; and his sister, Debbie Huebler (Alfie), of Texas.
Kevin Hideki Marble leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn his passing. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him as a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the May/Morris Cemetery, Raccoon.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Donna Mayor
Donna Stewart Mayor, 82, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 25, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Estill Stewart and Lucy Phipps Stewart.
She was the wife of Emil Mayor. She retired from Pikeville Elementary School and was a member of the Vogel Day Methodist Church in Harold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Patty June Coleman, Aileen Hamilton and Evelyn Gray Stewart.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Matthew Mayor (Janet) and Michael Jordan (Alicia); four grandchildren, Sarah Jordan, Jonathan Jordan, Emilea Mayor and Greyson Mayor; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dennis Love officiating. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Declan McCoy
Declan McCoy, 7, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, June 8, 2016, the son of Josh McCoy and Mashala Huffman McCoy.
He was a student at Millard Elementary School and his favorite colors were green and purple.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Linda Fields and Octavi Huffman; and his paternal great-grandparents, Joella McCoy and Orville McCoy and James and Evelyn Ingersoll.
He is survived by his parents; his brothers and sisters, Kylie McCoy, Makinah McCoy, Jaxon McCoy and Rhylan McCoy; his maternal grandparents, Nichole and Mitchel Huffman; his paternal grandparents, Lora Epling (Don) and Charles McCoy; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Mike Dingus officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Terry” Savage III
Ulysses S. "Terry" Savage III, 75, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1948, the son of the late Ulysses S. Savage Jr. and Iris Davis Savage.
He was the husband of Shirley Kilburn Savage, owner/operator of Pioneer Cleaning Services and a member of the Pikeville congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Ulysses S. Savage IV (Jamie); one sister, Kimera Savage Copeland (Joel); one granddaughter, Alexis Joy Savage; one half-sister, Tracy Munter (Hal); a host of loving family and friends; and a holler of caring neighbors.
A memorial service for Ulysses will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 249 Thompson Road, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nevil Tackett
Nevil Joyce Tackett died Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Dutch Fork Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel.
To view the full obituary or share condolences, visit www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Danny Thacker
Danny Larry Thacker, 79, of Sidney, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Roger Williamson officiating. Burial followed at Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Military Rites were conducted by Belfry Chapter #141 of the D.A.V.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
