Linda Anderson
Linda Gayle Anderson, 72, of Virgie, passed away in her newly adopted hometown of Bryant, Ark., June 8, 2023, surrounded by the love and company of family.
Her favorite activities were cooking, especially baking large quantities of “mimi cookies”, sleepovers with her grandchildren, and spending time with her dogs, Sky and Bear Bear, who she loved immensely. She would always have a fresh pot of coffee waiting for visitors.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Stella Alloway; sisters, Wilma Davis and Ruth Johnson; and brothers, Ronald Alloway, Dale Alloway and Lowell Alloway.
She is survived by two daughters, Stacey Burke (Jeremy Koller) and Heather Thompson (Brian), both of Benton, Ark.; two granddaughters, Emiley Burke and Kassidy Thompson; and three grandsons, Evan Burke (Lauren), Ethan Burke and Dillon Thompson.
There will be a graveside service at Frank Tackett Cemetery, located in Virgie, Oct. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Obituary courtesy of Cremation Services of Arkansas.
This is a paid obituary.
Bob Bowman
Bob Bowman, 78, of McAndrews, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Earl White officiating. Burial followed at the Phillips Cemetery, Kimper.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Sam Casebolt Jr.
Sam Casebolt Jr., 67, of Little Robinson, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 16, 1956, to the late Sam Casebolt and Rebecca Younce Casebolt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sam Casebolt III; five sisters, Francis Little, Phyllis Holt, Joyce Compton, Loretta Adkins and Fannie Newsome; and four brothers, Don Casebolt, Brack Casebolt, Danny Casebolt and Russell Casebolt.
He is survived by one daughter, Katie Bentley, of Winchester; one sister, Linda Kay Little Tackett, of Robinson Creek; and four grandchildren, Hallie Pollard, Will Bentley, Shelby Casebolt and Aubrey Casebolt.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Nathan Little and others officiating. Burial followed at the Sam Casebolt Cemetery in Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Pete Dillon
Pete Dillon, a lifelong Tug Valley resident and retired street commissioner for the City of Williamson, W.Va., passed away at home in East Williamson, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. He was 94.
Pete was born in Pike County in Sharondale, April 8, 1929, one of 16 children born to his parents, the late Hiram Dillon and Texas Smith Dillon.
A hard worker from the age of 13, Pete was a gifted and talented craftsman. He built his first house at the age of 13 and at the age of 15, he was asked to help clean up the city of Williamson following a flood because there were not enough employees to get the job done quickly. Pete agreed to help with the clean-up and thus began his decades-long years of service to the city he so dearly loved. His strong work ethic was rewarded throughout the years, he eventually rose to the rank of city street commissioner, a position he poured himself into, working tirelessly to improve the city.
After retiring from city employment, Pete continued his career as maintenance supervisor for the City of Williamson Housing Authority, overseeing the endless maintenance and expansion of city housing complexes.
In 2007, Pete was honored and delighted when the Harvey Street Bridge crossing the Tug Fork River in the center of town was renamed in his honor. Afterwards, he jokingly said, “It isn’t often that a man gets to see a bridge named in his honor. This is usually done in memoriam.” He was very proud of the honor bestowed on him.
Pete was also widely known as an outstanding mason and spent much of his time laying stone as a side job right up until he retired. There really wasn’t much that Pete could not do, and he just always seemed to know how to get a job done and done well.
Pete’s greatest passion in life was his family. He was an excellent husband, father, and granddad. The proof was in the loving care that his family gave him in the waning years of his life as his health declined and he required more care and medical attention. His family routinely gathered around him for holidays and special occasions where he was the center of attention.
Pete also loved nature and all its beauty. He was a bird watcher and gladly fed them daily. He also enjoyed watching playful chip monks and their comic antics.
It is said that there are two types of people in life, the givers, and the takers. Pete Dillon was by accounts a giver at his core. He gave tirelessly to his family, to his community and to those he called friends. His legacy is one of a life well lived, filled to overflowing with love and devotion to all that he valued and held dear. He will long be remembered for so many things, but nothing more than his genuine love of life, his generosity, and his desire to leave the world better than he found it.
He will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered always.
Pete was a son of God and attended the Fellowship Baptist Church at Lenore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lena Dillon; a loving daughter, Gloria Blair; two grandchildren and his siblings, Henry Dillon, Goldie Russell, Mattie Loudermilk, Hiram Dillon Jr., Joe Dillon, Elsie Lola Dillon, Gertrude Wright, Frank Dillon, Sharlene Brasiel, Emojean Brasiel, and Hogan Dillon.
Pete is survived by three children, a daughter, Wanda (Tom) Gannon; two sons, Douglas Pete (Janice) Dillon and Glen E. Dillon; one son-in-law, Clyde Blair; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Copen and Rita Wright; two brothers, Bob Dillon and Jimmy Dillon; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
The body will be moved to Fellowship Baptist Church in Lenore, W.Va., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with visitation from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the church at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, with Pastor Don Stroud and Pastor Gary Stewart officiating. Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
His grandsons, family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Pete’s memory be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 205, Lenore, WV, 25667.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Edward Epling
Edward Gene Epling, 65, of Pikeville, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Memorial services will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Myers Towers, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Thomas Hamilton
Thomas Richard Hamilton, 86, of Penny Road, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, May 16, 1937, to the late Freeman and Josephine Stepp Hamilton.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Sue Newsome Hamilton; four brothers, Arthur Hamilton, Edgar Hamilton, Robert Hamilton (Ella) and Jay Hamilton (Victoria); two sisters, Loraine Lester and Edna Hamilton (Willie.)
Thomas is survived by two daughters, Patricia Sue Patterson (Ron) and Ginger Case (Kalip); two granddaughters, Sharon Gibson (John) and Kayla Sue Johnson (Dave); six great-grandchildren, Jondra Blake Gibson, Jakeb Case, Lucas Holiway, Gabriella Kelley (Chad), Miles Johnson and Bella Johnson; and one great-great-granddaughter, Eleanor Yvonne Kelley.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Paul Lawson
Paul William Lawson, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., died suddenly Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, W.Va., with Father Biju Parampil officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Shirley May
Shirley Ann Clay May, 86, of McAndrews, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Unit.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home. Services will be conducted by Pastor Roger Williamson and the Canada Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfhcom.
Ansel McKinney
Ansel McKinney, 79, of Pikeville, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Howell Family Cemetery in Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Arizona Rhodes
Arizona P. Rhodes, 78, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
She was born in Pike County, Friday, April 13, 1945, a daughter of the late Wade Pinion and Minnie (Leedy) Pinion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed Pinion, Dover Pinion and Elmer Pinion; and one sister, Louise Boyd.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill Rhodes; two daughters, Shelia Jervis (Ty), of Kimper, and Anneta Collins (Jason), of Betsy Layne; three brothers, Johnny Pinion, of Kimper, Donnie Pinion, of Kimper, and Randy Rhodes, of Kimper; four sisters, Melinda Layne (Timmy), of Kimper, Lorraine Layne (Donnie), of Kimper, Edna Turnmire, of Kimper, and Stella Anderson-Boyd, of Kimper; two grandsons, Tristan Jervis and Samuel Jervis; and one special grandson, Peyton Bentley.
She leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Gary Thacker officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Cemetery, Kimper.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Tackett
Barbara Sue Tackett, 85, of Pikeville, peacefully passed from this life to her eternal home Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. After almost 34 years, she was finally reunited in the presence of Jesus with her beloved husband and soulmate, Lonnie Tackett, whom she was married to just shy of 32 years.
Barbara was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she was baptized and professed her faith in Jesus. She worked throughout her life as a beautician, homemaker and also with the family business before retiring. She loved to make memories traveling, dining and sharing new experiences with loved ones, but her home was always her anchor and sanctuary. She was a compassionate and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who loved her family infinitely. She had a servant’s heart with a steadfast desire to care and work to help others, especially her family. She was a great blessing to her loved ones and will be missed beyond words.
Barbara was born Feb. 28, 1938, to the late Joseph and Mary Ocie Spears in Pikeville.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia Spears, Hubert Spears, Genevieve Collins and Carol Tomlinson; as well as her nephew-in-law, Thomas Scott Stanley III.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Gregory Tackett (Tammy), Michael Tackett (Kim) and Alisa Ritz (Charles.) She is survived by her seven grandchildren, Britney Moughamian (David), Sara McKay (Cody), Josh Tackett (Sydney), Jared Tackett (Jesse), Madison Reed (Steven), Julia Ritz and Lindsay Ritz. Barbara also leaves a surviving legacy with her 11 great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Wyatt, and Beckham Moughamian, Emma, Hudson and upcoming baby Reed, Caroline and Anniston McKay, Addison and Kennedy Tackett and Elena Tackett; and many other cherished extended family members.
Family visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., followed by public visitation from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home in Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the funeral home with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Ritz, Chris Tomlinson, Matt Tomlinson, Dalton Stanley, David Moughamian, Steven Reed, Craig Adams, and Cody Estep. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Moughamian, Beckham Moughamian, Hudson Reed, Grant Tomlinson, Cash Tomlinson and Kaiden Tomlinson.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jacob Walls
Jacob Walls, 35, of Belfry, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Charles McCoy officiating. Burial followed at the Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Nona Woofter
Nona Chloteel Woofter (née Tatum), passed away at 3:03 p.m., June 17, 2023, at Jefferson Manor in Louisville.
Chloteel, or “Teel” and “Granny Teel” as she was known to her friends and family, was born Sept. 24, 1923, in Montgomery, Alabama. The second youngest of six children, Chloteel was carried as a baby in a basket to Morehead after her father, a lineman for the C&O Railroad, was transferred.
She spent her childhood in Morehead and moved to Shelbiana where she rode the train to Pikeville to attend Pikeville High School. After graduating in 1942, she worked at the Western Union office in the Anthony Hotel in Pikeville where she was introduced to Bill Woofter, a contract gas well driller from Weston, West Virginia. They married on Jan. 16, 1943, at the Pikeville Christian Church and lived in Pikeville for over 40 years.
While in Pikeville, Chloteel was active in the Pikeville Methodist Church and the Eastern Star and was one of the founders of the Pikeville City School’s PTA. She worked with the Chamber of Commerce where she prepared the final proposal for the Pikeville Cut-Through, one of the largest civil engineering projects in the US, and hand-delivered it to Washington, D.C., for Dr. William Hambley to propose to Congress. Chloteel also worked as the secretary of Pikeville High School and was administrative assistant to the Vice President at Pikeville College. After leaving Pikeville, Bill and Chloteel lived in Bradenton, Fla., and Lexington. Chloteel moved to Louisville to be closer to family in 2008.
Connecting with family was important to Chloteel. She and Bill would often throw their four sons in their station wagon for road trips to West Virginia and Ohio to visit siblings and cousins.
After retirement and when their sons were grown, Chloteel and Bill enjoyed touring in their motorhome near and far to visit family all over the country. They also took memorable trips to Nova Scotia, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Olympic Peninsula, and Hawaii. Chloteel imparted her love of travel and connection to family to her children and grandchildren who continue to stay close despite being miles apart.
Chloteel was preceded in death by her husband, William C. (Bill) Woofter; her brothers, Clinton Tatum, Arthur Tatum, and Charles Tatum; her sisters, Corrine Funk and Bobbie Ann Azbell; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Woofter.
She is survived by four sons and their wives: Bill and Rachel Woofter, Tom and Daryle Woofter, Andy and Wanda Woofter, and Richard and Jenny Woofter; eight grandchildren and their families; including sixteen great-grandchildren.
Donations can be mailed to Hosparus Health, c/o Development Department, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Highlands Funeral Home of Louisville.
This is a paid obituary.
