“Peanut” Adams
Alannah Sage “Peanut” Adams, of Means, was born on Feb. 10, 2023, in Lexington, infant daughter of Richard Alan “Ricky” Adams and Kayce Ryann Lester, departed this life Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandfather, Stanley Charles; great-grandmother, Linda Gaye Adams; and maternal great-grandparents, Grant and Earlene Blankenship.
“But Jesus called them unto them, and said, “suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God. Verily I say unto you, whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall no wise enter therein,” Luke 18:16-17. Each new life, no matter how brief, forever changes the world and Alannah did just that; she changed the world for the better. How very quietly she tiptoed into the world, only for a moment so it seems she stayed, but what an imprint her tiny footprints have left on the hearts of all who loved her.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Axton Jace Adams, of Means; twin sister, Aleah Kohl Adams, of Means; paternal grandparents, Caroline Jessie, of Forest Hills, and Rick Adams, of Owensville; maternal grandparents, Randall and Leah Lester, of Sprigg, W.Va.; maternal great-grandmother, Estelean Lester, of Sprigg, W.Va.; paternal great-grandmother, Patty Charles, of Edgarton, W.Va.; paternal great-grandfather, Tilford Adams, of Frenchburg; aunt, Kaitlyn Adams, of Forest Hills; uncle, Adam Lester, of Sprigg, W.Va.; cousin, DeLani Blankenship; and several great-aunts and great-uncles.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday June 2, 2023, at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Roger Adkins
Roger Dale Adkins, 76, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at U.K. Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
Roger was born Dec. 2, 1946, the son of the late Morgan Adkins and Otta Coleman Adkins.
Roger was a retired mechanic for American Electric Power/Kentucky Power Company and a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church at Rockhouse. He was the husband of Debra Jean Bartley Adkins.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Melisa Kay Hackney, Melinda Damron (Craig) and Caressa Dawahare (Matthew); two sons, Jeremy Roger Adkins and Jonathan Roger Adkins; four sisters, Kathleen Owens, Joyce Tackett, Judy Potter and Janet Adkins; six grandchildren, Tristan Dawahare, Ashton Dawahare, Emmalie Dawahare, Elijah Adkins, Jonah Adkins and Zoe Hackney; one great-grandchild, Mahayleigh; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Mike Coleman and Unity Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
George Bevins Jr.
George Manford Bevins Jr., 79, of Phyllis, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in South Williamson, July 6, 1943, the son of the late George Manford and Lizzie Frances Sanders Bevins.
He was an asphalt paver for Kimberly Paving and a member of the Feds Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Bevins.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Hall Bevins, of Phyllis; one son, Earl Casey (Rebecca), of Phyllis; one daughter, Kimberly Read (Jerry), of Phyllis; five grandchildren, Abrial Read, Sophie Read, Brittany Taylor (Derek), Eddie Rowe (Ashley) and Ethan Casey (Brittany); and four great-grandchildren, Hayleigh Rowe, Hayden Taylor, Easton Casey and Daisy Rowe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Roger Rowlett officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, June 2, in the funeral home chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Marie Clark
Marie Hamilton Clark, 93, of North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
She was born March 31, 1930, to her parents, Della and Evan Hamilton, in Teaberry, in Floyd County.
She eloped and married the love of her life, Carmel Gordon Clark, on Oct. 16, 1950. Her beloved Carmel preceded her in death in 2007.
She was also preceded in death by one sister, Lillie Hammond; and five brothers, Bill, Rudy, John, Butler and Carl Hamilton.
Marie attended Betsy Layne High School and later Pikeville College.
She was a wife, mother, school teacher, and children’s Sunday school teacher for over 30 years at Island Creek Mission (a former mission of First Baptist Church of Pikeville and now established as Creekside Church.)
For the past several years, she was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, near her home.
Marie had a servant’s heart and her life epitomized the verse in Matthew 23:11, “The greatest among you shall be your servant.”
Marie was an avid gardener, a savvy businesswoman, and a world traveler; visiting 55 countries and all of the 50 states with her husband, Carmel.
She is survived by her three children, Randy Gordon Clark (Kendrick), Fran Allison Reasor (Roy) and Ricky Brian Clark (Stella); her six grandchildren, Amanda Erin Wright (Brock), Katherine Marie Johnson (Jimmy), Margaret Allison Reasor, Tanner Gordon Clark (Emily), Logan Hamilton Clark and Brian Weston Clark; and four great-grandchildren, Ava and Anderson Wright and Audrey and Owen Johnson.
She is also survived by her special friend and sister-in-law, Mary Sue Hamilton (Rudy); and her loving caregiver, Karen Mitchell, who has become a part of the family.
The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, with a funeral service afterward at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Johnson Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or Creekside Church.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Mavis Coleman
Mavis Jean Coleman, 84, of Raccoon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mavis was born in Pike County, Jan. 1, 1939, the daughter of the late Rufus and Jettie Goff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jenis Coleman; a daughter, Judith Robinson; a granddaughter, Rebekah Robinson; sisters, Lois Davis and Joyce Coleman; and brothers, Burton and Calvin Goff.
Left to mourn her passing are her devoted children, Reta (Walter) Robinson, Joe (Bonnie) Coleman, Don Coleman, Freda Janie (Phil) Bartley, Jettie ReRe (Ronnie) Coleman, Carol (Jackie) Fields and Chris (Kortney) Coleman; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Karen Thacker and Gay May; one brother, George Thomas Goff; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mavis was of the Primitive Baptist Faith.
She was loved and treasured by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with David Thacker, Tim Slone, Robbie Worrix and Ricky Worrix officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
Tracy Colley
Tracy Colley, 66, of Morristown, Tenn., died Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Graveyard Hollow Cemetery, Hellier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Mary Cure
Mary Elizabeth Cure, 53, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 29, 1969, to Judy and the late Thomas Pennington. She departed from her earthly home into her heavenly home on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Louisville.
Mary was the best mother to her three daughters, Brittany McCoy, of Elkhorn City, Danielle (Thomas) Gooslin, of Elkhorn City, and Olivia (Trey) Lawson, of Elkhorn City. She was an extraordinary nana to her seven grandchildren: Braiden, Kenzie, Logan, Graeson, Everly, Lee and Turner. Mary was a loving sister to Debbie, Michelle and Tom Allen. Mary leaves behind a host of loving family and friends.
Mary left a special place in so many hearts. She will forever be missed by all those who were blessed enough to share a piece of her life.
Obituary courtesy of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Eleanor Hensley
Eleanor Anne Gross Hensley, 94, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died peacefully Friday, May 26, 2023.
Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services will immediately follow visitation. Reverend Dale Carey will officiate. Interment will be in the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary, Inc., of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Lisa Kerr
Lisa Darlene Kerr, 53, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Danny Lowe
Danny Ray Lowe, 70, of Phelps, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
The family will have a memorial service for Danny, announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
Amy Rowe
Amy Stapleton Rowe, 67, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dr. “Rod” Valera
Dr. Rodolfo General “Rod” Valera, 88, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Bulacan, Philippines, March 11, 1935, a son of the late Hermogenes Valera and Trinidad General Valera.
A 1963 graduate of Manila Central University in the Philippines, Valera completed his surgical residency and training at Veteran’s Memorial Hospital, also in the Philippines, in 1965. He helped those in his country by providing a year of mission work before he moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he completed an internship and residency in general medicine at Jewish Hospital and Medical Center from 1966-1969.
Upon completing his training, Valera worked as an emergency room physician in Norton, Virginia, for two years after which he moved to Elkhorn City where he went into practice with Dr. Paul L. Odom. Later, Valera worked for a time in conjunction with Drs. Page, Cox and Stamper. He was board certified in family practice and operated the Marrowbone Clinic at Regina along with Dr. Arrel Olono for many years.
Dr. Valera is a member of the American Medical Association, the Kentucky Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Pike County Medical Society. In addition, he was on the medical staff at Pikeville Methodist Hospital since 1974 before his retirement.
“I always knew I wanted to be a doctor from the time I was a little boy,” he once reflected. “I love helping people.” His late brother, Dr. E.G. Valera, once confirmed his older brother’s passion for healing. “My brother had his sights set on becoming a doctor. Even if he was not my brother, I would still say that he is a good person, a dedicated doctor, and a wonderful family man.”
When Dr. Valera had the opportunity for a little free time, he enjoyed golf and fishing with family and friends.
Along with his father and mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Erlindo General Valera and Ricardo General Valera.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda Jose’ Valera; one son, Rody-John Jose’ Valera (Trish), of Yukon, Okla.; and three daughters, Josephine Jose’ Valera, of Louisville, Jocelyn Jose’ Hewitt, of Anacortes, Wash., and Joanmarie Valera Holland (Jody), of Pikeville; brothers and sisters, Annabella Villanueva, of Queens, N.Y., Aurora Angeles, of Pinas, Philippines, Manuela Castle, of Destin, Fla., and Caridad Dantes, of Nanuet, New York.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Billy G. Ratliff Jr. (Kristy), Katana Marie Ratliff, Chelsea Lynn Hewitt (Hal), Jackson Scott Holland, Grant Stone Holland, Makena Rose Holland, Nathan Petts (Elizabeth) and Alex Petts (Lara); and six great-grandchildren, Madalyne Kinnett, Lana Claire Owens, Anabella Marie Pratt, Jaxson Petts, Donna Petts and Oliver Petts.
Funeral services for Dr. Rodolfo G. Valera will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
“Chuck” Wilson Jr.
Charles F. Wilson Jr.
It is with great sadness the Wilson and Varney families announce the death of Charles F. Wilson Jr., 74, on May 27, 2023, at his home in Pikeville, with his devoted wife, Wanda, at his side, following a long battle with cancer.
Chuck was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to his parents, Dr. Charles F. Wilson and Pett Lemon Wilson.
His Homecoming was celebrated on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home in Pikeville with hours of visitation from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m, with services starting at 7 p.m., with Tommy England, Jim Patton, Kenny Hamilton and Morgan Chapman officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles F. Wilson and Pett Wilson Doherty; along with his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Ruby Varney.
Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Wanda Varney Wilson; a special son- in-love, Thomas Miller, of Robinson Creek, and his children, Tommy (Erin) Wilson, of Lexington, and Katie Wilson Miller, of Pikeville; along with his grandchildren, Sagan Wolff Wilson and Madeline Ann Miller; a sister, Sharon Proctor (John), of Louisville; and two brothers, Kim Wilson (Lynn), of Louisville, and Steve Wilson (Rosemary), of Richmond; and his brothers-in -love, Larry Varney (Patty), of Pikeville, and Allen Varney (LoJeanne), of Lexington; along with a host of friends who are too many to mention.
He did not let his battle with cancer slow him down and he maintained a positive attitude throughout his illness and showed more concern for others than for himself. He was an inspiration and shining light to so many and for that he will be remembered every day by his friends and family. He attended Pikeville High School and Greenbrier Military School, was a graduate of UPike and attended University of Arkansas School of Law and returned to Pikeville to practice law upon graduation, until 2003 when the battle for his life began.
The family is asking for thoughts and prayers as they grieve.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Helen Workman
Helen Workman, 70, of Lenore, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Bluegrass Health and Rehab Center in Lexington.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Delores Yates
Delores Gaye Yates, 61, of Huddy, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her residence.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
