Judge Reed Anderson
Judge Reed Delano Anderson, 88, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 12, 1935, to the late Herb and Sadie Little Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Phillip Wood; three sisters, Ruth Shannon, Lois Deskins and Iris Havens; and three brothers, Edgar Anderson, Herb Anderson Jr. and Orin Anderson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Anderson; one daughter, Debra Gilliam; two sons, Jeff Anderson (his wife, Ann) and Nathan Anderson (his fiancé, Kim); his adoring grandchildren; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and treasured him.
Judge Reed Anderson was a graduate of Pikeville High School. He obtained his law degree through his studies at Pikeville College Academy, UK, Centre College and Cumberland School of Law. Throughout his distinguished career, he proudly served with honor and integrity as a District Judge and Circuit Judge. He was a
former Assistant Pike County Attorney and a law partner with Harris and Anderson Law Office.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Chloe Road, Pikeville, with Mike Harrison officiating. Burial followed at Annie Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Brian” Belcher
Clifford Brian Belcher, 47, passed from this life and into the hands of our God, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Brian was born in Tucson, Ariz., to his devoted parents, Jeff and Dorothy Jean Belcher, Jan. 19, 1976.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Ova Thacker, Harold “Gene” “Red” and Irma Jean Belcher; uncle, Terry Thacker; aunt, Teresa Bartley; and cousin, Brandon Hunter.
Brian is survived by his cherished wife, Trish Ramey Belcher; treasured children, Ashley Breanne Belcher and her boyfriend, Isaiah, and Tyler Dale Belcher, and his girlfriend, Rachael; his parents, Jeff and Dorothy Belcher; brothers, Jonah Michael Belcher and his wife, Tonya, Harold Gregory Belcher and his wife, Renee, and Jeffery Shawn Belcher and his wife, Joni; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Savannah, Bella, Michael, Colton, Brooklyn and Kynlee; aunts and uncles, Donna Crum(Gary), Tammy Thacker (Gary), Todd Thacker (Carol), Novella Hunter and Elster Bartley; and his brothers and sisters of the Marrowbone Fire Department.
Brian was a lifelong member of the Coal Country Charity Riders, as well as a volunteer firefighter with the Marrowbone Fire Department. Brian would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Marrowbone Fire Department with Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jerry Coleman
Jerry Neal Coleman, 64, of Pikeville, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 1, 1958, the son of the late Harold Coleman and Linda Lou Lawhorn Coleman.
He was the grandson of the late Tom and Gusta Lawhorn and Joe and Hazel Coleman. He was a graduate of Millard High School Class of 1977.
He was a brakeman for CSX Railroad Company and retired several years ago. He was a member of the Jubilee Church of Pikeville. He was a member of The Grand Lodge of Kentucky and of The El Hasa Shriners.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Wayne Coleman.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Justice Coleman; one son, Chris Coleman (Megan); one daughter, Leigha Keene (Bryan); two bonus daughters, Keisha Dotson (Billy) and Becky Weimert (Daniel); eight grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the funeral home with Masonic Rites beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Sissy” Damron
Billie L. "Sissy" Damron, 73, of Long Fork, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 14, 1949, to the late William "Bill" Lewis and Viola Tackett Lewis.
She was of the Christian Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Damron.
She is survived by her husband, Bennie Damron; one son, Buddy Damron (Josh), of Jonancy; two brothers; Wendle Lewis (Karen), of Virgie, and Jessie Lewis (Janice), of Virgie; two sisters, Brenda Mitchell (Mitch), of Macon, Ga., and Cynthia Tackett (Reggie), of Long Fork; two grandchildren, Andrea Ratliff (Christian) and Amanda Nicole Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Benjamin Liam Ratliff.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 14, 2023, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Damron-Fleming Cemetery, Jonancy.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jackson Hamilton
Jackson Crewe Hamilton, 29 day old infant son of Justin Corey Hamilton and Barbara Thomas Hamilton, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 12, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Paul Thomas; and maternal great-grandmother, Helen Thomas.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his twin sister, Melanie Pauline Hamilton; two sisters, Courtney Faye Hamilton and Quinlyn Marie Neiland; two brothers, Emmett Valor Thomas and Jacob Paul Hamilton; paternal great-grandparents, Claudie and JoAnn Little, of Bowling Fork; paternal grandparents, Phyllis Newsome (Terry Michael), of Long Fork, and Jimmy Hamilton, of Shelbiana; maternal great-grandparent, Lowell Thomas, of Beattyville; and maternal grandparent, Wanda Faye Thomas, of Berea.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Beattyville First Church of God with Garrett Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at the Thomas Family Cemetery in Beattyville. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., Wednesday at the church.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, at the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Chris Bartley officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Frankie Hatfield
Frankie Dewayne Hatfield, 58, of Upper Blackberry, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in South Williamson, April 19, 1965, a son of the late Albert “Bud” Hatfield and the late Emma Lou “Nessie” Moon Hatfield.
Frankie was a disabled coal miner. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and riding his ATV.
Frankie especially loved spending time with his friends who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by one son, Brandon Frank Hatfield, of Harold; as well as a host of family and friends including Kyra Salmons, of Harold, Regina Bolen (Kenny) and Dennis Scott, all of Blackberry.
The family will be receiving visitors from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
A procession will thereafter be leaving the funeral home chapel to the Family Cemetery in Blackberry where Frankie will be laid to rest.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Jeffrey Johnson
Jeffrey Johnson, 53, of Virgie, died Friday, June 9,2023, at UK Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 22, 1969, to Willis Johnson, of Virgie, and Donna Sue Tackett Doughton, of Virgie.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Alicia Johnson, of Virgie, and Chasity Lawson (Jewell), of Lexington; his wife, Tina Anderson, of Bowling Green; one brother, Jody Johnson (Amanda), of Virgie; one sister, Katie Justice (Junior), of Shelbiana; eight grandchildren, Aliyah, Kaylee, Brooklynn, Auriana, Justice, Terronica, Tralainna and Terry; three nephews, Braxton, Bryson and Trenton; one niece, Kailee; and two great-nieces, Emmy and Everleigh.
Memorial services were held at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Eric Fleming officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Vincent Johnson
Vincent Roland Johnson, 73, of Cedar Bluff, Va., formerly of Dorton, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1949, the son of the late James Melvin and Regeana Addington Johnson.
Roland proudly served his country with the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer. Before moving to Cedar Bluff, he was a member of the Dorton General Baptist Church.
Before his retirement, he was an electrician for Gerdau Ameristeel.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Christopher Doug Johnson; one brother, Gary Johnson; and two sisters, Adell Compton and Anita Osborne.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Milam Johnson; one son, Brian Johnson (Lisa); one daughter, Jessica Ellis (Brian); one daughter-in-law, Angie Johnson; seven grandchildren, Hillary Zabrieszack (Andrew), Brooke Blair (JR), Alex Johnson (Lauren), Kailey Johnson, Kelsie Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Bryson Ellis, Chelsey Kidwell (Brandon) and Zana Harman; five great-grandchildren, Karalyn, Claire, Kendall, Quentin and Kylea; and several brothers and sisters, Gail Johnson, Larry Johnson (Birdie), Freddie Johnson (Yvonne), Mike Johnson (Sharon), John Paul Johnson (Linda), Lyndon Johnson (Kim), Clinton Johnson (Tammy) and Valerie Johnson Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with James Johnson officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dr. Gangadhar Maddiwar
Gangadhar Laxman Maddiwar, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and community servant, was born on January 21, 1936, and passed away with family by his side on May 24, 2023, at the age of 87.
Dr. Gan Maddiwar was born and educated in Maharashtra, India, where he attended medical school.
He initially moved to the United States in early 1963, and completed his surgical residency at Wyckoff Heights Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, in 1968. During this time, in late 1966, he went back to India to get married, winning Surekha Ainapure over with his charm and wonderful singing voice. The couple spent the next ten years in Queens where they welcomed three children while Gan continued to practice in New York. Then, in 1977, he moved the family to Eastern Kentucky to provide much needed care as the sole surgeon at Our Lady of the Way Hospital where he served until his retirement in 1998.
Even while practicing surgery, Gan always sought additional ways to provide for others. He helped family and friends financially, sponsored multiple family members to resettle in the U.S., and founded Chandrabhaga L. Maddiwar Primary School, an elementary school in his hometown of Aheri, Maharashtra, India, named for his birth mother, whom he lost as an infant.
Gan felt such great love and gratitude for his adopted country that he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1987. During the Gulf War, in 1991, he was called to serve in Operation Desert Storm with the 47th Field Hospital. He remained in the Reserves until 1997, and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Following retirement from his surgical practice and the U.S. Army Reserves, Gan had more time to play the roles of husband and father in addition to becoming a grandfather. He and Surekha cared for their first three grandchildren weekly for years while still finding time for adventure. Together, they saw well over 30 countries, including an epic year in 2018, when they traveled to both Poles. While on the ship to Antarctica, Gan took a polar plunge with fellow travelers to experience the frigid waters at the ripe young age of 82.
At home, Gan delighted in spending one-on-one time with his two grown sons while enjoying a burger and a beer over stories of his youth and his experiences in Greenwich Village in the early ‘60s. Gan was definitely a smooth, cool cat even if his sons didn’t want to admit it. But make no mistake! It was a poorly-kept secret that the sparkle in his eye was for his daughter, his eldest child who not only followed his footsteps into the medical profession, but also stayed close to home for college, medical school, residency, and her professional career. To top that off, she also was the first to provide him with highly sought-after grandchildren.
Free time and travel with his wife were not enough for Gan; he was insistent on continuing to find ways to serve humanity. He taught classes at the University of Pikeville Medical School, and he wrote an English language memoir entitled, Eternal Happiness in 2011, after having published two books in his native language of Marathi: Kashyasathi-Kunasathi (translates to “For What? For Whom?”), a memoir of his experiences during the Gulf War, and Swant-Sukay (translates to “For One’s Own Happiness”), a collection of stories about being a volunteer surgeon. He was especially proud of being able to utilize his specialized skills by performing pro bono surgery and providing other medical services in well over 20 countries around the world through a variety of non-profit organizations, including Remote Area Medical, Doctors Without Borders, Rotary International, and Vivekananda Kendra, over the course of nearly 20 years. Surekha accompanied Gan on many of these medical mission trips where she often served as a triage team member to determine how best to route patients.
Gan’s medical prowess even extended to our four-legged friends when, in the absence of any veterinarians, he was asked to help several animals at a remote animal shelter in India during one of his medical trips. He performed a stomach procedure on a dog and ankle surgery on a leopard. In 2021, Gan and Surekha became aware of the growing need in Eastern Kentucky to care for people experiencing homelessness. Upon learning that the Floyd County Homeless Shelter was at risk of closing, they stepped in to purchase and donate the building outright to ensure that the future of the shelter would never be in jeopardy. The facility was subsequently re-named Maddiwar House of Hope.
Even beyond 80 years of age, Gan was in remarkable health thanks to a regular regimen of swimming and yoga throughout his life. However, in late 2018, he learned that he had Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a lung disease which causes a progressive loss of the body’s ability to extract oxygen from the air that is breathed in. V.A. doctors explained his IPF was potentially a result of waste-burning fumes he inhaled during his service in the Gulf War. For a few years, the IPF didn’t appear to have much impact or to slow him down. However, in 2021, the disease became symptomatic, and his pulmonary function started to decline.
When Gan eventually succumbed to his disease, he left behind his wife of 56 years, Surekha; three children: Leenata (Chris), Neeraj (Rupa), and Paraag (Julia); five grandchildren; one brother in the United States, two sisters in India; and an extended community of family and friends.
A small funeral ceremony with close family was performed soon after Gan passed. In an effort to honor how much his love and impact were felt all over the world, his family will be hosting a memorial gathering to remember Gan and to celebrate his life in the near future.
We will all cherish his infectious smile, the twinkle in his eyes, the sound of his song, his appetite for adventure, and his giving spirit.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Floyd County Homeless Shelter (dba, Maddiwar House of Hope; P.O. Box 1746; Prestonsburg, KY 41653 – EIN 81-1936272). Donations from those in India may be sent to Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu and to the Chandrabhaga L Maddiwar Primary School in Aheri, Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra.
Glen Salyer
Glen Salyer, 49, of Pikeville, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Effie Smith
Effie Carol “Justice” Smith 74, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
A private memorial service will be announced later by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Phyllis Syck
Phyllis Jean Syck, 76, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 18, 1947, the daughter of the late Benjamin Paul David Hall and Mazie Caudill Hall.
She was the wife of Donnie R. Syck, a homemaker and a member of the Sookeys Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Shane Thacker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Timothy Damron and Germi D. Damron; two daughters, Nina Faith Long (Clinton) and Cathy Hope Thacker; four grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Syck Family Cemetery, Poor Bottom.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lonnie Tackett
Lonnie Tackett, 74, of Dorton, died Wednesday June 7, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1949, to the late Toy and Frona Vanover Tackett.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the UMWA, D.A.V. and the V.F.W.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Randall, Raymond, Russell, Walter, Jimmy, Obie and Marlow; and four sisters, Sadie Rose, Doris Mullins, Patty Johnson and Lora Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Anderson Tackett; two sons, Lonnie Duran Tackett (Cheryl), of Dorton, and Jamey Tackett, of Dorton; one sister, Audrey Nunemaker, of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Paige, Logan, Lance and Serenity; and three great-grandchildren, Paislee, Kipling and Dutch.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ray Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Lonnie Tackett Family Cemetery, Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Helen Thomas (Lynn)
Helen Rita Thomas (Lynn), of Ferndale, Mich., died peacefully Monday, May 29, 2023.
Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Generations Funeral and Cremation Services of Michigan.
Heather Thornsbury
Heather Alicia Thornsbury, 44, of Lexington, formerly of Huddy, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at her home in Lexington.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Rutherford Cemetery, Huddy, with Elder David May officiating. Burial followed with her family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mark White
Mark Evans White, 68, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia.
He was born March 18, 1955, to the late Sylvan and Stella Bates White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, James Wesley White, Thomas Joseph White, Jessie Luke White, Timothy Paul White and Wally Len White; and one sister, Mary Virginia Bala.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Johnson White, of Virgie; one daughter, Melissa Bell (Jeremy), of Dorton; three grandchildren, Evan Clay Bell, Kourtlyn Paige Bell and Kennedy Morgan Bell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lloyd Williamson
Lloyd Williamson, 90, of Belcher, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church. Entombment followed at JU Thacker Mausoleum, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
