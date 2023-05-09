Tammy Adkins
Tammy Adkins, 58, of Greasy Creek, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 12, 1964, to the late Thomas Edgar and Lenora "Dorie” Adkins Robinson.
She was a member of the Greasy Creek Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Joe Slone and Bobby Ray Robinson; and one sister, Judy Gail Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky "Red" Adkins, of Greasy Creek; four daughters, Shenoa (Tommy) Austin Adkins, of Greasy Creek, Jenny Justice, of Hopkins Fork, Tosha (Larry) Little, of Penny Road, and April Hill, of Greasy Creek; two sons, Joseph Robinson, of Greasy Creek, and Ricky Lee Adkins, of New Lexington, Ohio; three brothers, Miles (Polly) Robinson, of Greasy Creek, Jimmy (Sheila) Robinson, of Michigan, and Allen Robinson, of Greasy Creek; three sisters, Kathy (Doug) Kendrick, of Greasy Creek, Debbie (Wayne) Slone, of Pond, and Belinda (Stacy) Fouts, of Virgie; two sisters- in-law, Judy Carol Robinson, of Greasy Creek, and Shirley Slone, of Greasy Creek; nine grandchildren, Analynea Austin, Gabby Adkins, Gracie Adkins, Cameron Adkins, Houston "Houie" Tackett, Jayden Robinson, Michael Stewart, Haylee Stewart and Jackson Adkins; one great-grandson, Dennis "Bubba" Helton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Greasy Creek Church of God with Doug Kendrick, Doug Marshall and others officiating. Burial followed at the Adkins Family Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Jim” Cantrell
James “Jim” Cantrell, 83, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Cantrell Cemetery, 3-C Road, Sycamore. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ruby Holland
Ruby Jean Holland, 70, of Poor Bottom, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Sept. 3, 1952, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Mary Alice Curtis Holland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Garnett Stewart; and one brother, Joe Holland.
She is survived by four sisters, Rosemary Justice, of Virgie, Joyce Moore, of Nashville, Tenn., Lonetta Adkins and Peggy Street (Clifton), both of Rockhouse; three brothers, Mike Holland (Danielle), of Lookout, Paul Holland (Carol) and Mack Holland, both of Poor Bottom; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Gibson, Richie Gibson and Oscar Damron officiating. Burial followed at the Harve Ratliff Cemetery, Poor Bottom.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Hazel Justice
Hazel Avonelle Justice, 89, of Long Fork, formerly of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Landmark Nursing Home of Elkhorn City.
She was born Nov. 6, 1933. She was raised by her late grandparents, George and Carrie France.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Justice; one sister, Anita Sue Justice; and one daughter-in-law, Alice Justice.
She is survived by three sons, James Justice (Charlotte), of Pikeville, Don Justice, of Virgie, and William Justice, of Virgie; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Main Street Church of Christ with Josh Allen and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Billy Branch Cemetery, Island Creek.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, May 8, 2023, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jeanette Martin
Jeanette Martin, 80, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at UKMC in Lexington.
She was born Aug. 27, 1942, the daughter of the late Dudley Newton and Margurite Brust Cross.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Victor Martin.
She is survived by one son, James Victor Martin Jr., of Liberty; two daughters, Deborah Martin Kinder, of Winchester, and Karen Sue Sanders, of Pikeville; and two grandchildren, Tyler Johnson and Dallas Sanders.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville with Mike Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Paul Shell
Paul Douglas Shell, 59, of Regina, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 10, 1963, the son of the late George Lee Shell and Artheda Tackett Chaney.
He was employed by Justice Supply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Lee Shell and DeWayne Shell.
He is survived by five sisters, Sarah Slone, of Red Creek, Brenda Griggs, of Lookout, Treda Boettcher, of Hellier, Terrie Rose, of Pikeville, and Tonya Newsome, of Pikeville.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Alleghany Freewill Baptist Church with Ray Tackett officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dorothy Wells
Dorothy Charles Wells, 81, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
