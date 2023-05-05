Jaxon Blankenship
Jaxon Ricky Blankenship, age 5 months, of Weeksbury, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at McDowell ARH, McDowell.
He was born in Pikeville, Nov. 28, 2022, to Shannon Blankenship and Tara Bryant. Brother: Jonah Blankenship, of Weeksbury; Uncle: Kevin (Dakota) Blankenship, of Pikeville; Aunts: Mandy “Blue Eyes” Bryant, of Wheelwright, Ashley Bryant, of Weeksbury, and Courtney (Corey) Thornsberry, of Alabama; Paternal Grandparents: the late Bobby Blankenship and Debbie (Adam) Waikel; Maternal Grandmother: Doris Bryant; Grandson of Nannie Gracie; A host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Family and Friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ricky Bryant; and paternal grandfather, Bobby Blankenship.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Weeksbury Community House of God, Weeksbury, with Vernon Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Family Cemetery, Weeksbury. Arrangements were under the direction of the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marcia Elswick
Marcia R. Elswick, 71, of Bent Branch Road, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., Sept. 18, 1951, the daughter of the late Wade and Clara Marie Blackburn Ratliff.
She was a legal secretary and a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Ronnie Wayne Justice; one brother, Richard Wade Ratliff; and two sisters, Karen Sue Ratliff and Denise Burchett.
She is survived by her husband, Fonso Steve Elswick, of Bent Branch Road; two sons, Jason Stephen Elswick (Wendy) and Joshua Saul Elswick (Jen), both of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Logan Elswick, Sarah Elswick, Emma Elswick, Sadie Elswick, Salem Elswick and Sienna Elswick, all of Pikeville; and one sister, Shelia R. Roberts, of Belfry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Meta Baptist Church with Bill Staggs officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will continue on Friday, May 5, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Adam Estep
Adam Estep, 86, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his residence.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Garden in Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Robert Hite
Robert Joseph Hite, 73, of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A memorial service is planned for later this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Ruby Holland
Ruby Jean Holland, 70, of Poor Bottom, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Sept. 3, 2023, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Mary Alice Curtis Holland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Garnett Stewart; and one brother, Joe Holland.
She is survived by four sisters, Rosemary Justice, of Virgie, Joyce Moore, of Nashville, Tenn., Lonetta Adkins and Peggy Street (Clifton), both of Rockhouse; three brothers, Mike Holland (Danielle), of Lookout, Paul Holland (Carol) and Mack Holland, both of Poor Bottom; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Gibson, Richie Gibson and Oscar Damron officiating. Burial followed at the Harve Ratliff Cemetery, Poor Bottom.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ron Looney
Ron Keith Looney, 81, of Raccoon, died Friday, April 28, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Donnie” Steele
Donald “Donnie” Phillip Steele, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Monday, May 1, 2023.
He was born in Monaville, W.Va., Oct. 3, 1941. He was the son of the late Alus “Buck” Steele and Irene Borders Steele.
Donnie was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Carolyn Smith.
He is survived by the love of his life, Malinda Curtis “Kay” Steele, of Barboursville, W.Va.; his dear sister, Matilda “Tillie” Jane Shell, of The Villages, Fla.; his loving children: son, Donald Bryan Steele, of Barboursville, W.Va.; daughter, Malinda Dawn Steele, of Barboursville, W.Va.; and grandchildren, Donald Joseph “Joey” Steele, of Barboursville, W.Va., Natalie Brooke Leese, of Barboursville, W.Va., and Charlee Elexus Chaffin, of Lesage, West Virginia. He is also survived by his nephews, Robby Shell (Kim), of Hudson, Ohio, Todd Shell (Shelley), of Huntington, W.Va., Erik Smith (Jocelyn), Scot Smith and Brit Smith (Andrea), all of Gainesville, Fla.; and his niece, Lisa Straehle, of Zug, Switzerland.
He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Robert L. Shell Jr. (Lena), of Barboursville, W.Va., and W. Martin Smith, of Gainesville, Florida.
Donnie was a proud member of the Aracoma Lodge #99 of Logan County becoming a 32nd degree Mason. Guided by the principles of Integrity, Devotion to country, Justice, Tolerance, and Service to Humanity, he exemplified these values in his personal, professional, and volunteering endeavors.
He was a member of the Logan County Board of Education for 12 years, including time as its President. His belief that education was the key to the success of children, drove him to adopt change in the public school system.
Professionally, he was the founder and owner of M&S Hydraulics. He worked tirelessly to grow a small business into a regional powerhouse serving his customers in the coalfields of Southern, West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
But above all else, his devotion to his family and friends was the most important thing in his life. He loved his children and grandchildren and supported them with every ounce of love and support.
He will be missed, but his impact on the lives of so many will be felt for generations to come.
Visitation will be at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia.
Sandra Wallace
Sandra Lyn Wallace, 63, of Ashcamp, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born in Pikeville, April 16, 1960, the daughter of the late James and Emogene Meade Adams.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony Adams and Dougie Adams; and two sisters, Ivalene Bentley and Ruth Ann Bentley.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wallace, of Ashcamp; one son, Brandon Wallace (Sheena), of Ashcamp; one daughter, Stephanie Slone, of Elkhorn City; five grandchildren, Ryan Slone, Alexia Slone, Brody Wallace, Loren Wallace and Savannah Wallace; two great-grandchildren, Greyson Slone and Korbyn Little; one sister, Ruby Bentley, of Virgie; and one brother, Kenneth “Duke” Adams, of Shelbiana.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church with Edgar Sanders and Kevin Stewart officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
