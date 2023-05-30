Edith Baker
Edith Gail Baker, 75, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 25, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 20, 1947, to the late Garfield and Gracie Bevins Coleman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Coleman; and one sister, Phyllis Ann Kowalski.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Baker; three sons, William Brown II (LaDawn), of Pikeville, Linton Taylor Jr. (Jeannie Nunley), of Petersburg, Tenn., and James Ralph Taylor, of Milton, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Mitchell Linton Taylor (Kayla), Jordan Lee Taylor (Rachel), William Brown III and Kaitlynn Brown; and six grandchildren, Noah, Gage, Titan, Lexie, Abby and Hartley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jason Beverly and others officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Loretta Estep
Loretta Estep, 77, of Phelps, died Friday, May 19, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va., at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
To honor Loretta’s wishes, cremation is set to take place.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Randy Greer
Randy Greer, 87, of Pekin, Ill., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Myra, Jan. 19, 1936, to Charlie and Kathleen (Atkins) Greer.
He married Duretta Newsome on June 24, 1961, at Duretta’s family home in Virgie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Duretta Greer, of Pekin, Ill.; his daughter, Suzi Greer, of Pekin, Ill.; son, Charlie Greer (Holly), of Brimfield, Ill.; five grandchildren, Mickey Greer (Kayla), of Arizona, Maranda McLarty, of Utah, Taylor Greer, of Peoria, Adam Greer, of Morton, Ill., and Carter Greer, of Brimfield, Ill.; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Johnson, of Florida, Frances Bartley, of Kentucky, and Henrietta Cable (Bob), of Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy came to Pekin, Ill., in 1969 and made his home. He worked in parking management for 63 years in Peoria, Ill., Pekin, Ill., Champaign, Ill., and Normal, Ill., before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed his work, and the relationships he built. He also believed strongly in his faith, family, friends, and community. He attended First Baptist Church in Pekin and was a staple at every family ballgame, play, cheerleading competition, dance recital, and many others.
His commitment to the community started early as a member of Empire Lodge 126 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Pekin; Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Peoria; Mohammed Temple, Shrine; Past President of Pekin Lions Club; Peoria Lions Club; Past President of the Pekin Boys & Girls Club; JFL coach and booster member; Quarterback Club booster member; Shade Park booster member and several other organizations. He ran the scoreboard time clock for Pekin Community High School Football, received the “Volunteer of the Year” award from the Boys and Girls Club of Pekin and was the recipient of the 1988 Barney Maticka Memorial Award from the Pekin Rotary Club for service to youth. He treasured working with youth; however, he may have treasured his beloved Kentucky Wildcats Basketball the most.
He was a Wildcat through and through, but still enjoyed watching all sports and cheering on his Alabama Football Team, NASCAR racing & local racing. He spent his time growing lush tomatoes, and creating art through his woodworking skills for family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, Illinois. Masonic rites will be conducted by his lodge at 6:45 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Preston-Hanley and his final resting place will be in the Masonic Garden at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pekin Boys & Girls Club of Pekin, 1101 Veerman, Pekin, IL 61554, or, to First Baptist Church, 700 S. Capitol St., Pekin, IL 61554.
Arrangements are under the direction of Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory of Pekin, Illinois.
The guestbook may be signed at www.preston-hanley.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Hamilton
Danny “Doodle” Hamilton, 65, of Island Creek, died at 7:07 a.m., Friday May 26, 2023, at his residence, following an extended illness.
Danny was born in Pikeville, the son of Alpha Gibson Hamilton and the late Emery Lucian Hamilton.
“Doodle” worked in the construction business as a carpenter and was a Christian belonging to the Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emery Lucian Hamilton; and one brother, James Andrew Hamilton.
Danny is survived by his companion, Debbie Thomas Rogers; two sons, Ricky and his wife, Cassie Rogers, of Harold, and Joe and his wife, Brianna Rogers, of Pikeville; one daughter, Amanda Hall, of Harold; two brothers, Clinton and his wife, Charlotte Hamilton, of Warrenton, Va., and Donald Edward and his wife, Anita Hamilton, of Regina; two sisters, Sharon Kaye and her husband, Roger Skeens, of Pikeville, and Vivian Lynn and her husband, Jerry May, of Pikeville; one sister-in-law, Chandra Hamilton Gibson, of Locust Grove, Va.; five grandchildren, Mikki Lowe and husband, Mark, Kayla Hall, Easton Rogers, Emmy Rogers and Caseton Rogers; one great-grandchild, Aspen Hunt; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Danny will be forever loved and missed by his family and many friends.
Visitation on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m at the J.W. Call Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the funeral home with Adam Akers, Otis Gibson and the ministers of Owsley Free Will Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Whipple May Cemetery in Hoopwood, with Jerry May, Jordan May, Tyler May, Jerry Prater, Joe Rogers, Grant Reed, Benjamin Reed, Steven Hamilton, Bo Alley, Tracy Dye and Ricky Rogers serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gene Johnson
Gene Bow Johnson, 82, of Big Branch of Virgie, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 19, 1941, to the late Ben and Della Myrtle Fouts Johnson.
He was a member of the Church of Christ since 1966.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Johnson; and four sisters, Vonda Johnson, Annette Johnson, Croma Johnson Tackett and Violet Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Carol Adkins Johnson; one son, Jimmy Johnson (Teresa), of Robinson Creek; two daughters, Anna Melisia Stanley (Chris), of Virgie, and Aroma Lynn Johnson Bates (David), of Lexington; one sister, Inez Bentley, of Virgie; seven grandchildren, Shawn Stanley, Ashleigh Stanley, Madison Boyd, Katie Jones, Mikee Bates, Antonia Lynn Johnson and Haley Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Ryder Stanley, Alivia Meek, Baleigh Meek, MaKenzie Stanley, Jase West, Aiden Michael Johnson and Alaina Lynn Johnson; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg Johnson and George Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Gene Johnson Cemetery in Virgie.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Lee
Larry Dean Lee, 71, of Turkey Creek, died Friday, May 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with G. W. Mounts officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Barbara Morton
Barbara Sue Morton, 85, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Barbara was born at Fedscreek, Sept. 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Lawson and Marie Justice Miller.
She was a retired clerk at the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the St. David’s Episcopal Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny R. Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Morton Whitt (Tom), of Pikeville; two granddaughters, Margaret Whitt Houston (Crawford), of Pewee Valley, and Virginia Whitt Holloway (Tim), of Crestwood; also five great-grandchildren, Sylvia Scott Houston, Samuel Porter Houston, Whitt Hartman Houston, Lawson Marie Holloway and Hatcher Scott Holloway.
She is also survived by one sister, Peggy Everett, of Shelby Township, Mich.; and nieces and nephews, Bill Adkins (Genie), of Bowling Green, Mike Adkins (Kathy), of Tyler, Tex., Rick Adkins (Diane), of Shelby Township, Mich., Bart Miller (Stacy), of Lexington, Marci Miller, of New Albany, Ind., and Will Miller, of Richmond.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Pikeville United Methodist Church with Guy Moyer officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Barbara’s memory to the Pikeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 311, Pikeville, KY 41502.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Staton
Linda Lou Staton, 83, of Morristown, Tenn., died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Randy Lester officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Debbie Wooten
Debbie Lynn Wooten, 67, of Bowling Fork, died Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Bowling Fork Cemetery, Elkhorn City.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Delores Wright
Delores Wright, 76, of Dorton, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.