George Adkins
George Dale Adkins, 81, of Pikeville, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 17, 1941, the son of the late Hi Polly and Maggie (Beverly) Adkins.
He was an Army veteran, a member of the Johns Creek chapter of the D.A.V., and Freemason of the Thomas C. Cecil #375 Lodge.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara Adkins; three children, Chris Adkins (Melinda), of Sevierville, Tenn., Anthony Adkins (Melva), of Pikeville, and Susie Adkins, of Pikeville; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Brett Miller and James Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Adkins Cemetery with Chris Adkins, Anthony Adkins, Terry Young, Mark Adkins, Joshua Smith and Will Thacker serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Virginia Johnson
Virginia Jo Meade Johnson went home to Jesus on May 21, 2023.
Jo was born to Bartee and Octavia Stewart Meade on Jan. 14, 1943, in Betsy Layne.
She married David Johnson at the age of 17 and had six children: Kay Johnson(deceased), Kathy Wagner(deceased), Melissa (Rob) Overbeck, Tammy (Tony) Meade, Renee Kidd, David (Lisa) Johnson. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Virginia Jo Meade Johnson were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, with Tim McCoy officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jo's name to either the Ken Anderson Alliance, 6940 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236, or, Hamilton County Special Olympics, 4808 Interstate Drive, Cincinnati,OH 45236, two organizations dear to her heart.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hattie Justice
Hattie Avonelle “Meade” Justice, 83, of Pikeville, passed from this life surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Hattie was born in Pike County, Oct. 15, 1939, to the late Rhodes Meade and Josephine “Salisbury” Meade.
Besides both parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B. Justice; sister, Eunice Damron; brothers, Preston Meade, Dodge Meade and Jimmy Meade; grandsons, Chad Allen Coleman and Joseph Grant Collins; and son-in-law, Glendall Curtis Hall.
Hattie is survived by her loving children: son, Joe B. Justice Jr. and his wife, Robin; daughters, Jackie Worley and her husband, Jim, Beverly Newsom, Joetta Newsom, Djauna VanDine and Rose Collins; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Hattie was a loving mother, treasured grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Hattie will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Will Justice Cemetery located at Elisha Fork Road, Hurricane Creek, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jesse Kendrick
Jesse James Kendrick, 76, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 12, 1947, the son of the late Monroe Kendrick and Rettie Thacker Kendrick.
He was the husband of Kathy Justice Kendrick, a retired truck driver for Reed and Damron Trucking and Bevins Trucking and a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Clifford Kendrick, Bobby Kendrick , Roger Kendrick, Paul Dean Kendrick, Johnny Kendrick and Jackie James; and one sister, Annette Kendrick.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Angela Henry (Doug), Jessica Shufelt and Madonna Kendrick; two stepdaughters, Tara Chaney (Ronald) and Stephanie Leathers (Shon); three sisters, Susie Coleman (Larry), Joyce Robinson and Ruby Perrine (Bob); five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jim Patton and Tommy England officiating. Burial followed at the Kendrick Family Cemetery, Upper Chloe. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ralph May
Ralph Edward May, 62, of Rockhouse Fork, Sidney, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Troy, Ohio, Sept. 23, 1960, the son of Roxie Mae (Leedy) May and the late Ralph Blake May.
He was a truck driver and a member of the Victory in Jesus Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Paul May.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Betty Chapman May, of Rockhouse, Sidney; two sons, Justin Edward May (Brittany), of Stone, and Jason Edward May (Christina), of Kimper; two daughters, Letitia Williams (Brandon), of Sidney, and Latasha Rowe (Bobby), of Shelbiana; eight grandchildren; two brothers, William Franklin May, of Kimper, and Blane May, of Kimper; two sisters, Carolyn Coleman, of Canada, and Edith Young, of Canada; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork, Sidney.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
"Debbe" Smithers
Deborah Kay “Debbe” Potter Smithers, 68, of Wellington, died Thursday morning, May 25, 2023, at her residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 22, 1954, to the late Percy and Alma Williams Potter.
It would be wrong to say that Debbe lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Debbe stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Debbe. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.
Debbe moved to Wellington from Pike County in 2009, she was a member of Charity Freewill Baptist in Morehead and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and United daughters of the Confederacy. She enjoyed crafts, painting, and genealogy.
She will be dearly missed by her family, church family and friends.
Debbe is survived by her husband, Jeff Smithers, of Wellington; one son, Bobby Coleman (Lisa), of Lexington; one stepson, Jeffery Rubin Smithers, of Salyersville; one stepdaughter, LaDena Smithers, of Salyersville; three grandchildren, Will Coleman (Rosa), Isabella Coleman and Lilly Coleman; five step-grandchildren, Cashdunn Arnett, Gage Shepherd, Grant Shepherd, Joseph Smithers and Samara Smithers; one great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Joseph Kimball Potter (Kalena), of Elkhorn City; and one sister, Judy Potter, of Lexington.
In addition to her parents Debbe was preceded in death by her brother, James Rodney Potter; and stepson, Joseph Brian Smithers.
Services are pending at this time.
Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.
“Ben-Dog” Thacker
Benny “Ben-Dog” Thacker, 59, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 3:47 p.m., at his home following a brief illness.
Benny was born Friday, April 17, 1964, the son of the late Hillard and Lue Epling Thacker, of Pikeville.
He was an accomplished construction worker in all fields of construction. He was a Christian who attended Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, Hillard and Lue Epling Thacker, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Thacker; and his sister, Margaret Johnson.
“Ben-Dog” is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Hamilton Thacker; two sons, Bennie and his wife, Selena Thacker, of Pikeville, and Cody Thacker and his husband, Jason Rose, of Pound, Va.; seven grandchildren, Brayden Thacker, Landon Thacker, Freya Rose, Leeana Rose, Mika Newsome, Bryson Newsome and Kyle Newsome; and one great-grandchild, Lyla Newsome. He also is survived by four brothers, Hillard and his wife, Sue Thacker, of Pikeville, Rubin and his wife, Lavonne Thacker, of Pikeville, Gary and his wife, Liz Thacker, of Elkhorn City, and Lonnie Dean and his wife, Dixie Thacker, of Pikeville; and two bonus brothers, Kevin Ratliff and Robert Justice; three sisters, Loreane and her husband, Danny Sturgill, of Virgie, Debbie Maynard, of Pikeville, and Margie Bartley, of Elkhorn City; one brother-in-law, Phillip Johnson; and a special niece, Michelle Damron.
“Ben-Dog” will truly be missed and forever loved by his family and many friends.
Visitation will continue Friday, May 26, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., at J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home. Services will begin at 7 p.m., with Ricky Wright officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the funeral home with Ricky Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery with Kevin Ratliff, Robert Justice, Ethan Ratliff, Brayden Thacker, Landon Thacker, Cody Thacker, Bennie Thacker, Jason Rose and Neal Thacker officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Darcus Thacker
Darcus Ova Thacker, 89, of Shelbiana, passed from this life, surrounded by her family, Friday, May 19, 2023.
Ova was born Jan. 9, 1934, to the late William Thomas and Darcus “Thacker” Coleman in Pike County.
In addition to her parents, Ova was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Elder Clifford Thacker; children, Terry Dwayne Thacker and Mary Lou Thacker; grandson, Brandon Maxwell Hunter; brothers, Clyde Coleman, Carl Coleman, Granville Coleman, Danville Coleman, Rexall Coleman, Russell Coleman, Steve Coleman, John Jesse Coleman, William A. "Bill" Coleman, Lundy Coleman, Paul Coleman, Perry Coleman, David Coleman Jr. and Fletcher Coleman; and sisters, Ledna Presley, Martha Litha Coleman, Evelyn Coleman, Lois Ann Slone, Melinda Thacker, Darcus Thacker, Avonelle Wardrup, Lucy Pearl Justice and Emalene Worrix Click.
Ova is survived by her devoted children, Dorothy Jean Belcher and her husband, Jeff, Donna Sue Crum and her husband, Gary, Novella Hunter, Tammy Lynn Thacker and her husband, Gary, Clifford Todd Thacker and his wife, Carol; grandchildren, Clifford Brian, Jonah Michael, Harold Gregory, Jeffery Shawn, Joshua Kyle Hunter, Mary Lou, Clifford Todd, Gary Keith II, Tabitha Darcus and Terry Dwayne; great-grandchildren: Ashley Breanne, Jacob Colwell, Tyler, Savannah, Isabella, Michael, Colton, Brooklyn, Kynlee, Pacey, Megan, Addison, Landon, Jay, Braxton, Baylee, Rachel, Tori, Jay Desmond, Sophie, Kaylee, Ellie, Preston and Ezekiel; Zay Den, Dilylah Rayne, Isaiah, Grayson and Phoenix; along with a large host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Ova was a woman who loved well and was well-loved. She was an inspiration to her family and all of her friends. She always showed grace, courage, and hope. Ova was a lifelong member of the Louisa Primitive Baptist Church. Ova will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 22, 2023, at the shelter at Annie E. Young Cemetery with burial following in the cemetery. Primitive Baptist Ministers officiated all services.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tracy Weddington
Tracy Eugene Weddington, 65, of Findlay, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
He was born Aug. 16, 1957, in Pikeville, to Bobby and Glynith Mae (Gilliam) Weddington.
Tracy was warmly greeted by his loving wife, Merretta Inez Weddington, who preceded him in February.
Tracy was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, Michigan. He went on to work in the steel mill industry until 2011. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and home renovations. Tracy loved spending time with his family, children and his two grandchildren.
Tracy is survived by his son, Tracy Robert Bret Weddington, of Findlay, Ohio; daughter, Desireah Mae Weddington, of Monroe, Mich.; two grandchildren, Leila Mae Hubbard and Luke Tracy Hubbard; one brother, Kern Weddington, of Pikeville; and three sisters, Sherron Goelz, of Grosse Ile, Mich., Katherine Weddington, of Taylor, Mich., and Jennifer Weddington, of Nicholasville.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gregory Weddington; and a niece, Katarina Karis Dahlman.
To honor Tracy’s wishes, a memorial gathering is being planned for a date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hufford Family Funeral Home of Findlay, Ohio.
Ruth Wells
Ruth Davis Wells, 95, of Rush, formerly of Pikeville, died Monday, May 22, 2023, in Ashland.
She was born in West Liberty, Sept. 9, 1927 in West Liberty, to Grace Elam and William Amos Davis.
She was the third eldest daughter of eleven children.
She worked for the Kentucky Tourism Board and appeared on a postcard promoting the Bluegrass state and in the publication Scenic South. She met and married William Blair Wells, former Kentucky State Representative, and they made their life together in Pikeville.
She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers in Pikeville and Paintsville and later for the Social Security Administration. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Pikeville. She was active in the Woman’s Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, American Cancer Society, and loved to entertain guests in her home for games of Bridge and Canasta. An exceptionally caring lady, she participated in Meals on Wheels. She was a proud member of the Democratic Party and volunteered her time with elections for many years.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda Wells Fowler; and granddaughter, Kristen Blair Hicks (Jason), both of Ashland, Kentucky; sisters, Billie Perkins (Atlanta, Georgia), Frances Dehart (Fort Mitchell, Kentucky), and Linda Paschal (Shelbyville, Kentucky) and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Watkins, Allene Davis and Estelle Caskey; and brothers, Chiles Davis, William Amos Davis Jr., Tommy Davis and Edwin Davis.
Ruth will be remembered for the determination with which she approached anything in life, the love she had for her family and friends, her love of every single dog and cat lucky to cross her doorstep, and especially the love for her family home in West Liberty.
A private memorial will be held at a later date in West Liberty. A private burial will also be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, 12365 Kevin Ave. Ashland, KY 41102.
