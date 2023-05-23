Charles Berger
Charles Guy Berger, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 23, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Dwayne Burchett
Dwayne Burchett, 64, of Hager Hill, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 28, at the East Point Free Pentecostal Church, East Point.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Steve Caudill
Steve Edward Caudill, 58, of Hi Hat, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Hester Johnson
Hester Levaunn Johnson, 68, of Allen, died Friday, May 19, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Virginia Johnson
Virginia Jo Meade Johnson, went home to Jesus on May 21, 2023.
Jo was born to Bartee and Octavia Stewart Meade on January 14, 1943 in Betsy Layne, KY. She married David Johnson at the age of 17 and had six children: Kay Johnson(deceased), Kathy Wagner(deceased), Melissa (Rob) Overbeck, Tammy(Tony) Meade, Renee Kidd, David (Lisa) Johnson. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Funeral services for Virginia Jo Meade Johnson will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 25, at the church, with Tim McCoy officiating.
Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jo's name to either the
Ken Anderson Alliance or Hamilton County Special Olympics, two organizations dear to her heart. Ken Anderson Alliance 6940 Plainfield Road Cincinnati, OH 45236 Hamilton County Special Olympics 4808 Interstate Drive Cincinnati, OH 45236
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Randolph Keathley
Randolph Keathley, 71, fiancé of Nancy Resinger, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Clark Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, on May 20, 1951, to the late Delmer and Olive Hall Keathley.
In addition to his loving fiancé, he is survived by five siblings: Nadine (Randy) Blankenship, Quentin (Vivian) Keathley, Phyllis Stevens, James W. (Libby) Keathley, and Joanna Adams; several extended family members and friends.
He was preceded by siblings: Donald Keathley, Wilma Jean Saunders, and Lavonne Baldauf.
Randolph’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.ScobeeFuneralHome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Beverly Moore
Beverly Moore, 55, of Long Fork died Saturday May 20, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born September 7, 1967, to the late Ernie Fleming and Joyce Ann Little Fleming of Long Fork. Besides her mother she is survived by her husband, Alton Moore; one son, Shane Moore; one sister, Stephanie (Keith) Johnson of Virgie; three nephews: Blake (Kalee) Adkins, Andrew Daniels, Brandon Bray. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ronnie Mullins
Ronnie Joe Mullins, 54, of Dorton, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at his residence.
He was born October 02, 1968, to Carlos and Blanche Davis Mullins. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lee Davis and George and Derotha Bentley and his paternal grandparents, Patton and Mountie Mullins.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his children: Ronald Joseph (Chanel) Mullins of Wellington, Florida, Dusty Goff of Ashville, North Carolina, Lincoln Mullins of Robinson Creek; three brothers: Roger (Frankie) Mullins, Mike (Rhonda) Mullins, Freddie (Alisa) Mullins all of Dorton; five grandchildren: Caleigh Grace, Ryleigh Shay, Hunter Carson, Olivionna Brielle and Makena Haley, along with a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 23, at the Pilgrim's Prayer Church with Daryl Newsom and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Clarence Mullins Cemetery at Dorton Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Storm Roop
Storm Roop, 31, of East Point, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Storm Hollow Family Cemetery, East Point.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Darvin Thompson
Darvin J. Thompson, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Thompson Cemetery, Corn Fork, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
