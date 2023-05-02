Arnold Belcher
Arnold Belcher, 87, died Friday, April 28, 2023.
Arnold was born in Pike County, Nov. 8, 1935, to his parents, the late Victor Belcher and Cordelia Osborne Belcher.
Arnold was a member of the Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church in Myra. He was the husband of Martha Lois Belcher.
Arnold was retired from both the Ford Motor Company in Ohio and as a foreman with the C&O Railroad.
Arnold proudly served his country in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserves from Feb. 11, 1954 to July 26, 1962.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Belcher; a sister, Doris Porter; and a great-grandchild, Dakota Tackett.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Martha Lois Belcher; a son, Michael Shane Belcher; three daughters, Sharon Johnson (Michael), Lynn Belcher and Rona Stanley (Robbie.)
He is survived by two sisters, Stella Cook and Lorraine Potter. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Arnold's greatest love in life was his relationship with his God and Jesus Christ. He gave his life to the Lord in February of 1981.
He was a preacher at the Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church and loved his church brothers and sisters. There was nothing that gave him more pleasure than attending church and serving God.
Arnold's other great love in his life was his family. He was married to Lois Belcher for over 65 years. They went through life together and their love for each other never faded.
He loved his children dearly and they loved him just as much. The memories of our time together will linger in our hearts forever.
We will mourn the loss of our father until the day we die. He stood by us our entire life. We will be reunited again one day on God's Golden Shore. God couldn't have given us a better father.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Jerry Damron, Teddy Honaker, Jimmy Dye, Barry Lucas and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Belcher Family Cemetery located at Blaze Branch. D.A.V. Rites will be observed at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Emogene Black
Emogene Black, 90, of Hilton Head Island, S.Car., formerly of Pikeville, passed on March 20, 2023. Emogene was the wife of the late H. Thomas Black to whom she was married for over 40 years prior to his death in 1999.
The daughter of Berlin and Lula Fletcher Hunt, Emogene was raised in Kimper, and attended Eastern Kentucky University and Pikeville College where she earned her teaching certificate. She taught in a one room school in Kimper before moving to Pikeville where she took a position at the Kentucky Power Company. After raising her children, she was employed by Big Sandy Electric & Supply and Pikeville Medical Center. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Pikeville.
Emogene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers, Harold and Herman Hunt.
She leaves behind three children, Lisa Black (Mike) and Amy Cross (John), both of Hilton Head Island, and Allen Black (DeLisa), of Staffordsville. Her legacy includes seven grandchildren, Austin Black (Amanda), of Lexington; Whitney Hawkins Rogier (Adam), of Cincinnati, Ohio; Ethan Van Dine (Christina), of Spring City, Penn.; Jacob Hawkins (Rebecca), of Hilton Head Island; Dalton Black (Alyssa), of Morehead; Page Cross, of Greenville, S.Car., and John Carter Cross, of Bluffton, South Carolina She is also survived by great-granddaughter, Molly Black, of Lexington; brother-in-law, Joe Black (Kaye), of Hilton Head Island; and sister-in-law, Ernestine “Boots” Hunt, of Kimper.
A Celebration of Life church service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the First Christian Church of Pikeville sanctuary at 11 a.m., with Rev. Mike Harrison officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the First Christian Church, 313 Chloe Road, Pikeville, KY 41501. Arrangements are under the direction of the Island Funeral Home & Crematory of Hilton Head, South Carolina.
The guestbook may be signed at www.Islandfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Coleman
David Coleman, 62, of Lake Alfred, Fla., died Friday, April 21, 2023, in Florida.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 6, 1960, the son of Donetta Ward Coleman Shell, of Phyllis, and the late Wayne Coleman.
He was a school teacher in the Florida school system for 35 years.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Ray Shell.
He is survived by two daughters, Anna Coleman (Casey Brown), of Lake Alfred, Fla., and Allison West (Dalton), of Raceland; one grandson, Silas West, of Raceland; one brother, Greg Coleman (Angela), of Phyllis; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Dewayne Abshire and Jim Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Bevins Cemetery, Phyllis.
Visitation will continue all day Tuesday, May 2, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced later for his Florida friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Glenda Fields
Glenda Thompson Fields, 48, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
Glenda was born in Williamson, W.Va., Monday, June 17, 1974, a daughter of Claudie "Gibson" Thompson and the late Clyde Thompson.
Glenda was a homemaker.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Fields.
Other than her mother, she is survived by her son, John Wesley Fields, of Winchester; one sister, Alvoretta Agee, of Winchester; and one brother, George Thompson (Jessica), of Varney.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Gibson Family Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tony Hall
Tony Reed Hall, 68, of Pikeville, died May 11, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Tony was born in Detroit, Mich., July 26, 1952, a son of the late Bobby Reed Hall and Lillian Hoskins Jackson, of Detroit, Michigan. Tony was also preceded in death by his grandmother, who raised him, Bessie Anderson.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Beckie Ratliff Hall, of Pikeville; one stepson, J. Kent Ratliff Branham (Trey), also of Pikeville; three brothers, Lonnie Irvin, of London, Bobby Reed Hall Jr., of Detroit, Mich., and Patrick Hall, of Robinson Creek; and two sisters, Carole Mormon, of S. Lyon, Mich., and Patty Caron, of Chandler, Arizona.
Tony was a retired heavy equipment operator and was of the Christian faith.
He will be forever loved and missed.
A memorial service for Tony will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Hinton Memorial Mausoleum located at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tony Hall Granite Fund at P.O. Box 1526, Pikeville, Ky., 41502.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Johnson
Joyce Johnson, 87, of Virgie, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Cedar Creek Assisted Living in Pikeville.
Joyce was born in Pike County, Jan. 22, 1936, to her parents, the late Hassel Mullins and Lizzie Belcher Mullins.
Joyce was the wife of the late Mickey Johnson. Joyce was a homemaker and a member of the Liberty United Baptist Church in Robinson Creek.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Orville Mullins; a sister, Ruby Hollifield; a son-in-law, Charles H. Bowling; and a brother-in-law, Tom Potter.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen Bowling, Kathy Belhasen and Angie Sword (Johnny); two sisters, Anna Lois Buckay and Mildred Potter; four grandchildren, Kevin Bowling (Tonya), David Bowling (Angie), Trey Belhasen (Samantha) and Samantha Sword; and five great-grandchildren, Kennedi Charles (Drew), Karli Bowling and her fiance', Braydon Anderson, Emma Bowling, Eric Bowling and Hadley Belhasen.
Joyce loved the Lord Jesus Christ and attended church faithfully for almost 45 years of her life. She was a member of the Liberty United Baptist Church and enjoyed fellowship with all her dear Christian friends. She was known for her beautiful smile, encouraging words, and referred to affectionately as, "Mammy." She deeply loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her sweet smile, honest heart and loving kindness will be surely missed.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Kevin Bowling officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rose Justice
Rose Mary Francis Justice, 69, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Morristown Hamblen Hospital in Morristown, Tennessee.
Rose Mary was born Aug. 15, 1953, to her parents, the late Cecil Francis and Cinda Fletcher Francis.
She was the wife of Stallard "Buzz" Justice Jr. for over 53 years, owner/operator of Synergy Realty Pros., and a member of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Tennessee. She attended Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church for many years, as well.
Along with her parents, Rose was preceded in death by one son, Buzz Justice Jr.; three brothers, Curtis "Bo" Francis, Conard Francis and Kenneth Francis; and three sisters, Geneva "Junebug" Hunter, Bessie Brewer and Ella Mae Mann.
Along with her husband, Rose Mary is survived by two daughters, Cindy Justice and Kitty Bentley (Greg); one son, David Hardin; one brother, Robert Lee Francis; two sisters, Margaret Preece and Brenda Sue Wolf; three grandchildren, Danny Justice, Dakota Justice and Camille Justice; four great-grandchildren, Melody, Rayna, Rosie and Demiah; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Karen May
Karen Necole May, 43, of McCarr, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in South Williamson, Feb. 23, 1980, a daughter of William Everett May, of McCarr, and Wanda Kay Curry Branham, of South Carolina.
Karen was a homemaker and loved being with her grandchildren. She was very kind to everyone, whether she knew them or not.
She will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her fiancé, Billy Holsinger, of McCarr; daughters, Keisha Hatfield (Josh), of McCarr, Kyerstin Church (Timmy), of Turkey Creek, and Keonia Charles (Robert Blankenship), of Turkey Creek; and same as a daughter, Sabrina Baisden, of McCarr; brothers, William Daniel May, of McCarr, Chad Everett May (Jayme), of Grayson, and Derrick Keith May, of South Carolina; sister, Monica Varney (Kenny), of Varney; mother- in-law, Clara Charles, of McCarr; sisters-in-law, Pamela Hurley, of Belfry, Rita Whitt, of Belfry, Debbie Caldwell (Arthur), of Richmond, and Teena Riddell (David), of Berea; grandchildren, Braxton, T.J., Kaleb, Brionna and Kaelyn; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Old Rugged Cross Church in Rutherford Hollow, Matewan, West Virginia. At 1 p.m., everyone will proceed to Hatfield Cemetery, McCarr, with family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas McCoy
Thomas Junior McCoy, 76, of Pikeville, passed from this life Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Thomas was born to the late Sherlin and Lucy Blackburn McCoy, Aug. 20, 1946, in Martin County.
Besides both parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings, Money McCoy, Van Avory McCoy, Virgil T. McCoy, Almond Wesley McCoy, William Raymond McCoy, James Clarence McCoy, Mosey Mack McCoy, Lora Goble and Ruth Howard.
Thomas is survived by his devoted children, David McCoy and his wife, Faith, Rebecca McGuire and her husband, Brian, Robin Webb and her husband, Chad, Gina Maynard and her fiancé, Earl Gibson, Crystal Gibson and her husband, John; sister, Mildred Blackburn; grandchildren, McKenzie, Caiden, Cason, Kade, Nevaeh, Izaiah, Ian, Antonio, Elenna, Noah, Jack, Nylah, Naleah, Lauren, Caleb, Cameron, and Trevez, who was like a son; and Opal Irene McCoy, the Mother of his children and loving friend.
Thomas was a retired coal miner. He worked for Wolf Creek Collieries in Lovely for 27 years. Thomas had many hobbies and enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed his family and loved sharing knowledge, stories, and memories of the past. Thomas and his son, David, were inseparable and had an unbreakable bond that stood the test of time. Thomas was saved and baptized in 2023. He has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior. His love and memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Funeral services for Thomas were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Chapel, with Nathan Lafferty officiating. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.1namethacker.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gertrude Mullins
Gertrude Chaney Mullins, 89, died Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the Bowling Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
The family will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Obituary courtesy of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sherry Pinson
Sherry Lynn Pinson, 67, of Burnett Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 24, 1955, the daughter of the late Junior And Helen Hall Compton.
She was a homemaker and a member of the House of Prayer and Worship.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Compton and Robert Lee Compton.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Pinson, of Burnett Road; one daughter, Pam Newsome (Kent), of Raccoon; two brothers, Billy Compton, of Pikeville, and Gary Compton, of Georgia; two sisters, Barbara Sue Estep, of Pikeville, and Judith Cook, of Sparta; and two grandchildren, Kolby Newsome and McKenzie Newsome.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Burnett Cemetery, Zebulon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Prater
Phyllis Prater, 81, of Shelbiana, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Phyllis was born in Pike County, June 29,1941, to her parents, the late Lester Keene and Ida Robinson Keene.
Phyllis was a homemaker and a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold Dean Blackburn and V. Neal Keen; and a sister, June Bartley.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Jimmy Prater; two daughters, Leila Dean (Tim) and Pamela Palmer (Bryan.) She is also survived by two sisters, Alline Thacker (Morris) and Brenda Vance (Jimmy); three grandchildren, Westley Robinson, Paxton Palmer and Presley Palmer; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery located in Shelby. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Ratliff
Linda Sue Ratliff, 41, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, April 24, 2023.
She was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., Sept. 30, 1981, the daughter of the late Jerry Edward Ratliff and Sherry Matthews Ratliff.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by one son, Bryer H. Robinson, of Star, N.Car.; one daughter, Lillian V. Robinson, of Star, N.Car.; one sister, Kimberly Letner, of Eubank; one half-brother, Joseph Ratliff, of Elkhorn City; and one half-sister, Karen Ratliff, of Somerset.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Upper Room Praise and Worship Center with Eric Bartley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.