William Charles
William Stanley Charles, 78, of Phelps, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1945, the son of the late Claude Charles and Bertha Maynard Charles.
He was a retired coal miner from McCoy Elkhorn Coal Company for over 27 and a half years. He loved having cattle and he enjoyed farming so much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Daugherty; and two sisters, Helen "Polly" Trent and Monica Jackson.
He is survived by one son, Claude David Charles (Emily); one daughter, Caroline Jessie (Chris); two brothers, Danny Charles and Sammy Charles; two sisters, Bonetta McClanahan and Claudette Pyszkowski; eight grandchildren, Chelsea Smith (Taylor), Megan Francis (Zack), Gracee Charles, Gunnar "Pistol" Charles, Ricky Adams (Kayce), Kaitlyn Adams (Josh), Tanner Daugherty (Taylore) and Colby Daugherty (Hannah); eight great-grandchildren, Kye, Koa, Axton, DeLani, Aleah, Alahna, Rylee and Addilyi; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jeff Trent officiating. Burial followed at the Walter Charles Cemetery in Phelps.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sally Conn
Sally Layne Conn died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Boone, N.Car., following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Betsy Layne Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Betsy Layne Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Funeral Services of Boone, North Carolina.
Dr. William Gaunt
Dr. William Trevor “Bucky” Gaunt, 56, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Gaunt was born in Louisville, March 28, 1967, a son of the late William Walter Gaunt III and Joyce Ann Ray Gaunt.
He was a surgeon at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center. He was an avid Cardinal fan.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Tina Gail Cox Gaunt; a son, William Michael Gaunt (Alarah), of Louisville; and a daughter, Cami Elizabeth Gaunt, of Pikeville.
He is also survived by two brothers, Rick Gaunt and Rob Gaunt (Kim), all of Phoenix, Ariz.; and his mother-in-law, Janet O’Brien, of Pikeville.
Visitation was held Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
A private service will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 9616 Westport Road, Louisville, 40241. Burial will follow in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church Meditation Garden.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Luther McCoy
Luther U. McCoy, of Lutz, Fla., died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. Interment followed at McCoy Cemetery in Burnwell. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bill Mosley
Bill Mosley, 63, of Kimper, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville to the late Arnold and Naomi Ruth “Mitchell” Mosley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanesha Mae Mosley; and his dog, Boy.
Bill enjoyed cars; drawing them, as well as painting actual ones. He was an artist. He loved keeping a daily journal of his life and enjoyed watching Nascar.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Mosley; daughter, Alisha Maelynn Mosley, of Kimper; brothers, Arnold Jr. Mosley (Billie Lou), of Auxier, and Phillip Moore (Rosalina), of Killeen, Texas; sisters, Brenda Mosley, of Ohio, Tena Mosley, of Auxier, Theresa Mosley, of Ohio, and Tammy Moore (Pam), of Ohio; a host of half brothers and sisters; and his dog, Mack, whom he adored. Bill loved his grandma, the late Maxie Mitchell. He lived with her for several years.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, in the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at the Mosley Family Cemetery in Kimper.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Edi Mullins
Edi Edmonds Mullins, 73, of Pikeville, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Edi was born in Pikeville, Dec. 20, 1949, a daughter of the late Walter C. and Sophie Gilliam Edmonds.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Energyville Freewill Baptist Church of 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Roy Edmonds, Bobby Edmonds, Walter Edmonds and Johnny Edmonds; and one sister, Margaret Auxier.
She is survived by her husband, James Mullins; and daughter, Saphrona Monita Potter (Scot), of Robinson Creek.
She is also survived by five sisters, Nancy Akers, of Pikeville, Linda Mullins (Jackson), of Pikeville, Lucy Bertrand (Charles), of Abbott Creek, Juanita Prater, of Pikeville, and Lillie M. Salisbury (Bill), of South Gate, Mich.; two grandchildren, Jamie C. Mullins, of Pikeville, and Emily Kaitlyn Mullins (fiancé, Cody Justice), of Pikeville; pet dog, Oli; pet cat, Lil Bit; and her first great-grandchild due in a few weeks, Ella James Justice.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Ernest Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Doll Bartley Cemetery at Caney Highway.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Dick” Prater Jr.
Ernest Lowell “Dick” Prater Jr., 92, of Wilkesboro, N.Car., died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Prater was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Floyd County, to Ernest Lowell Prater Sr. and Effie Gayhart Prater.
Dickie was one of the best set shot shooters of our time. He played his high school basketball for the Pikeville Panthers where he was an All-State Honorable Mention player in 1948. In 1949, he was selected to the All State first team as Pikeville had won the 15th Region and a game in the Sweet 16 before falling to St. X 58-48, where he was selected to the All Tourney team. In 1950, Mr. Prater again was an All State 1st team selection, winning in the finals of the district tournament and on the way again to the Regional tournament and heading back to the Sweet 16. Pikeville drew Paducah Tilghman in the first round, but lost to them in a close game. In his high school career, Dickie scored over 1800 points. He was awarded a scholarship to play at UK where he led the freshman team with a 19 ppg average. Shortly after, he joined the Air Force where he played for four years. In 1956, he averaged 29 ppg.
After returning from four years in the service, he went back to school, but this time it was to South Carolina. He played regularly as a junior. As a senior in January 1959, he was dropped from the team as he had a very hard time coming back from an ankle injury. Eventually, he rejoined the team and completed his eligibility there, averaging 9.8 ppg. Dickie Prater was a 2015 inductee to the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame and #1 draft pick for the New York Knicks.
He enjoyed gardening, cats, dogs and loved rescuing animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Patty Adkins.
Mr. Prater is survived by his spouse, Madra Prater, of Wilkesboro, N.Car.; daughters, Wanda Lynn Prater, of South Point, Ohio, and Patricia Wells, of Leesburg, Fla.; son, Richard Alan Prater, of Los Angeles, Calif.; stepsons, David Simpson and spouse, Kim, of Big Canoe, Ga., Michael Simpson and spouse, Susan, of Roland, Okla.; and sister, Billie Hodges, of Kentucky.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Miller Funeral Chapel with Pastor Justin Nash officiating. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Humane Society of Wilkes, P.O. Box 306, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Service of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Ernie Slone
Ernie Lee Slone, 71, of Caney, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at his residence.
He was born June 24, 1951, to the late Harve and Della Johnson Slone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Chester Slone, Bill Slone, Foster Slone and Gardner Slone; and three sisters, Tina Roark, Lucy Branham and Nellie Akers.
He is survived by his wife, Kemella Case Slone, of Caney; one brother, Landis Slone, of Morgan County; and one sister, Stella Rose Mitchell, of Red Creek.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Logan Kiser and others officiating. Burial followed at the Case Family Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Emily Ward
Emily Bailey Ward, 58, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Memorial services will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
William Working
William Working, 35, of Phelps, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 4, 1988, the son of John Working and Joyce Justice.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Working, Dewey T. Justice and Bessie Justice.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tiffiney Working, of Phelps; grandparent, Edna Working; one sister, April Asbury, of Freeburn; two that he loved as sisters, Layla and Athena; a host of nieces and nephews; as well as two fur babies that he loved like children.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Cornerstone Apostolic Church in Phelps with Richard McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Working Family Cemetery in Stopover.
Visitation will continue Friday, May 19, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Jim” Wright
James Lowell “Jim” Wright, 93, of Pikeville, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in West Liberty, July 19, 1929, a son of the late WB and Nora Mae Webb Wright.
He was a produce and farm equipment sales owner, a member of the Tabernacle of God, a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the V.F.W., a member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the American Legion and a member of the Independent Showmen of the World.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Cole Wright; one stepson, Lowell Cole Jr. ; three brothers, Mitchell Wright, Charles Wright and Lonius Elwood Wright; and three sisters, Lillian Hildred, Flema Jean Wright and Nova Carol Wright.
He is survived by a son, Robbie Wright, of West Liberty; stepson, Freddie Cole, of Pikeville; a daughter, Connie Sue Wright, of Whitesburg; and three stepdaughters, Linda Cole, Juanita Cole Bartley and Betty Cole Thacker (Quicker), all of Pikeville.
He is also survived by one brother, Harold Kenneth Wright; one sister, Wilma Wright, of Pikeville; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Billy Compton and Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Military Rites will be conducted by the Johns Creek D.A.V. Chapter 166.
Arrangements are under the care of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Vera Wright
Vera Mae Wright, 93, was born March 1, 1930, in Alabama, to Wallace and Magnolia Johnson.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at Christ Temple Church.
Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Friday with District Elder Thomas Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
