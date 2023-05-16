Roger Akers
Roger Dale Akers, 75, of Richmond, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 25, 1947, to the late Fred and Zetta Akers, moved to Winchester in 1980, and finally to Richmond five years ago to be close to his grandchildren.
Roger graduated from Pikeville College, twice from Morehead State University, and was a certified Master Gardener. He was a high school teacher, but spent most of his career in insurance and financial planning for Prudential Insurance and Mutual of New York. He counted many as friends including former students, neighbors, colleagues, clients, and the very special coffee bunch at Jerry’s Restaurant. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, eating, laughing, gardening, animals and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Survivors include his partner and best friend of more than 60 years and wife of 52 years, Diane Luster Akers. He also leaves behind one daughter, Abra Akers Endsley; and two grandchildren, Mia Endsley and Brody Endsley, of Richmond.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur Bill and James Robert; and his parents.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Clark County Animal Shelter at 5000 Ironworks Road, Winchester, KY 40391, or, www.clarkshelter.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scobee Funeral Home of Winchester.
The guestbook may be signed at www.ScobeeFuneralHome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Mikie” Bartley
Michael Joseph "Mikie" Bartley, 35, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 5, 1988, the son of Gilbert Bartley and the late Kimberly Bartley.
He was a general laborer.
He is survived by his father, Gilbert Bartley; stepmother, Tommie Jo Bartley; two brothers, Benny Younce and Wesley Younce; one sister, Ashley Damron; and a host of loving cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Eric Bartley officiating. Burial followed at the Damron Cemetery located at 611 Highway. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Terry Blackburn
Terry Lee Blackburn, 64, of Brushy Road, Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Saturday, May 13, 2023.
He was born in Henderson, Sept. 27, 1958, the son of the late Thomas Douglas and Evelyn Thornsbury Blackburn.
Terry was a coal miner and a member of the Big Branch Old Regular Baptist Church
In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by his wife, Virginia Grace Lorrain Cornette Blackburn.
Terry is survived by his son and his wife, Mitchell Douglas Blackburn (Melissa), of Brushy Road; his daughter and her husband, Angela Kay Bentley (Carl), of Brushy Road; five grandchildren, Madison Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Hannah Blackburn, Maddie Blackburn and Connor Blackburn; one brother, Kenny Blackburn, of Pikeville; and one sister, Pamela Noble, of Lexington.
Visitation will be held at the Big Branch Old Regular Baptist Church after 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the church with Richard Staton and Andrew Walters officiating. Burial will follow at the Big Branch Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Blankenship
Brenda Gail Blankenship, 38, of Phelps, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at her residence.
Private visitation and funeral services were held at Jones & West Funeral Home with Odis Blankenship officiating. Interment concluded at Whispering Hills Cemetery in Stopover.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Jimmy Cable
Jimmy Cable, 84, of Tennessee, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 16, 1938, to the late Hassel and Cora Jane Mullins Cable.
He was a member of the Dorton Freewill Baptist Church, but attended New Haven Church in Tennessee. He was also a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Elmer Ray Cable; and one sister, Lillie Mae McGuire.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice Wright Cable; two sons,Timothy Darrell Cable (Dana), of Owls Branch, and Tony Gerald Cable (Jorja-Carole), of Limestone, Tenn.; two brothers, Bobby Joe Cable, of Little Rock, Ark., and Delmer Doyle Cable, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; two grandchildren, Jeremy D. Cable and Michael Shawn Cable; and three great-grandchildren, John Luke Cable, Allie Brooke Cable and Rylan Cable.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Keith Williams, Jay Davidson and Tim Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Gerald Wright Memorial Cemetery, Owls Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
William Charles
William Stanley Charles, 78, of Phelps, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
James Daugherty
James Austin Daughtery, 20, of Dry Fork, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 27, 2003, to James Donald Daughtery and Darryl Shannon Gillespie.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his dad, Mike Gillespie, of Greasy Creek; one brother, Addison Gillespie, of Greasy Creek; three sisters, Brenda Louise Taylor, Kiara Bailey, of Greasy Creek, and Aliyah Daughtery; and one son, Waylon James Daughtery.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Gillespie Family Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Libby” Elkins
Paula Elizabeth "Libby" Elkins, 72, of Pinsonfork, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at her residence.
In honoring Libby's wishes all services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Buffalo” Hillerman Jr.
William Curtis "Buffalo" Hillerman Jr., 83, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
William was born in Churchs Ferry, North Dakota, April 14, 1940, the son of the late William Carson "Buff" Hillerman Sr. and Mae Gallinger Hillerman.
He was the husband of Phyllis Ann Blackburn Hillerman. Bill and Phyllis were happily married for over 57 years.
He also served his country honorably in the United States Navy.
He owned an auto body shop and B&B Trucking Company. He was employed at Coal Transport until retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Ione Hillerman Waller (Harold) and Ramona Jeanne Sletten (Robert "Tub.")
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; a son, Mark Hillerman (Audra); two daughters, Tammy Mills (Freddie) and Amber (Barry) Wright, all of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Nathan Mills (Savannah), Nicholas Hillerman (Brooke), Lakin Marr (Eric), Autumn May (Tyler), Logan Hillerman (Izabella) and Scarlett Wright; five great-grandchildren, Blakely Mills, Jillian Mills, Amelia Hillerman, Payson May and Noa Grey Hillerman (baby girl on the way); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Blackburn Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Julie Johnson
Julie Sturgill Johnson, 75, of Harold, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Floyd County, July 18, 1947, the daughter of the late Ballard Sturgill and Gladys Conn Sturgill.
She was the wife of Roger Johnson and was over sales and marketing at David Appalachian Craft. When Julie moved to Lincoln Park, Mich., she met her husband, Roger. They had one son, Shawn Kent Johnson, born in 1967. The three then returned to Eastern Kentucky when Roger was offered a position with American Standard Corporation in Paintsville in 1972.
Julie was a loving and devoted housewife and mother, spending much of her time sewing and working with arts and crafts. She would eventually use these skills when she was hired to help manage David Appalachian Craft in David, an outreach program that helped promote the heritage of Eastern Kentucky and create income for the benefit of local craftspeople. She often traveled around the county to craft shows while she was with David Appalachian Craft. She greatly enjoyed this time of her life. She would also go on to work locally within the area as an insurance saleswoman and as a senior technical support advisor for Sykes Brothers servicing Microsoft customers.
After her retirement, she and Roger enjoyed traveling to see family in different parts of the United States, especially their son residing in the Boston, Mass., area. This allowed Julie and Roger extensive time to explore the coasts and mountains of New England with their son Shawn, which she greatly enjoyed.
Julie was also a member of the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Douglas Sturgill; and two brothers-in-law, Elster Tibbs and Erschel Michaels.
Along with her husband, Roger, she is survived by their son, Shawn K. Johnson; three brothers, Herman Sturgill (Lois), Kenley Sturgill and John Sturgill; seven sisters, Jetti Tibbs, Rachel Hamilton (Carmel), Betsy Burnette (Larry), Teen Porter (Tom), Edna Michaels, Joanne Marsilette (James) and Debbie Bentley (Ricky); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tony Thacker and Belmont Johnson officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Kunz
Roger C. Kunz, 78, of Trinity, Fla., died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at residence.
He was born to Phillip W. Kunz and Eunice Elizabeth (Bobbitt) Kunz in Washington D.C.
He was in the United States Navy and retired from Verizon Telephone Company in Fairfax, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta (Kunz) Tolson.
Roger is survived by his wife, Glema Sue (Justice) Kunz; his two children, Darren M. Kunz (Lori) and Michelle Leininger; one granddaughter, Alyssa (Leininger) Metzger (Andrew); one sister, Phyllis (Kunz) Cox; and his nephews and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at the funeral home with Pastor Donald Ray Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alex Stiltner
Alex Carson Stiltner, 89, of Stopover, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his residence.
Cremation is set to take place. Burial will be at the Hurley Cemetery in Stopover.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Kaylee Sword
Kaylee Renee Sword, 32, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Pikeville.
She was born in Pikeville, June 22, 1990, a daughter of Lloyd Wesley Webb and the late Hazel Renee Darnell Justice.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joshua Pugh.
In addition to her father, Lloyd Wesley Webb, of Mocksville, N.Car., she is survived by her husband, Daniel Sword; son, Andrew Avery Pugh, of Pikeville; and stepfather, Paul David Justice, of Millard. She is also survived by three brothers, Christopher Ryan Webb and Wesley Tyler Webb, both of Georgetown, and Seth Johnson, of Millard.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Voice of Victory Revival Church, 886 Collins Highway, Shelbiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m., with Donnie Hall and Claude Hopkins officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Tackett
Nancy Mullins Tackett, 48, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Vanover Moore Cemetery, Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Rambo” Thomas
Randy Lee Ralph “Rambo” Thomas, 56, of Ransom, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Ransom.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., Nov. 30, 1966, the son of Ralph Thomas, of Blackberry, and the late Sadie Marie “Dotson” Thomas.
Randy was an auto mechanic and loved being outside working on cars and trucks. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in his spare time. He loved being around his family and spending time with his grandbabies, who meant the world to him.
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Stevie Thomas; and stepmother, Beula Thomas.
He is survived by his father, Ralph Thomas; daughters, Alexus Thomas and Skyler Baker, of Ransom, and Tara Mayhorn (Richard), of Williamson, W.Va.; brothers, Bobby Thomas (Barb), of Phelps, and Clifford Thomas (Veronica), of Ransom; sisters, Rose Dotson, of Williamson, W.Va., and Tammy (Thomas) Cantrell, of Williamson, W.Va.; stepsisters, Isabella Thomas , Travie Morgan (Chris) and Lashawna Thomas, all of Gilbert, W.Va.; stepbrothers, Claude Hammond (Nikki Hatfield), of Taylorsville, W.Va., Jimmy Thomas (Lisa), of Florida, and Tippy Potter (Edna), of Phelps; stepdad, Travis Thomas, of Gilbert, W.Va.; special nephew, Ralph Ray Thomas, of Phelps; grandchildren, Easton Lee Kash Baker (Big Man), Oaklynn Marie Baker, Mikah Destefano, Bella Kimbrell, Tristan Destefano and Winston Mayhorn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church in Burnwell. Interment followed at the family cemetery located at Middle Fork in Blackberry with Odis Blankenship officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.