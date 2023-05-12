“Mikie” Bartley
Michael Joseph "Mikie" Bartley, 35, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joey Bentley
Joey Neil Bentley, 56, of Marrowbone, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence.
Joey was born Feb. 16, 1967, a son of Anna Lou Rowe Bentley and the late Foster Fayette Bentley.
He was a member of the Faith First Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, Joey was preceded in death by one brother, Jeffrey Ken Bentley; and one granddaughter, Ryhley Alina Gibson.
In addition to his mother, Joey is survived by two daughters, Lindsey Gibson and Ronna Brooke Bentley; two brothers, Randy Keith Bentley (Pat) and Ronnie Darrin Bentley; one grandson, Joseph Bryce Gibson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Wolfpit, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lorraine Blankenship
Lorraine Mounts Blankenship, 80, of Phelps, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Pastor Charles Meeks and Pastor Bernard Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mounts Cemetery, Long Fork of Kimper.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the funeral home chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Sally Conn
Sally Layne Conn died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Boone, N.Car., following an extended illness.
She was born in Betsy Layne, Nov. 7, 1935, to William “Bill” Layne and Pauline Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Layne and Pauline Coleman Layne; beloved sisters, Bonnie Bessie Layne, Dorothy Jewell Layne and Anna Ruth Layne Hayes; and brothers, Jack “Bee” Layne, Donald Howard Layne and Kenneth Ray Layne.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Darvene Conn, of Betsy Layne; daughters, Robin Franklin and Stacy Conn (Rob), both of Boone, N.Car.; son, Brett Conn, of Betsy Layne; grandsons, Rudy Franklin and Bo Franklin (Michelle), of Boone, N.Car.; step-grandchildren, Andrew Mackorell (Laura) and Ashely Bowen (Kyle); step-great-granddaughters, Kaelin Gaydon and Leah Gaydon; and great-granddaughter, Madison Layne Franklin, all of Boone, North Carolina. She is also survived by her brother, Albert Buford “Happy” Layne (Pat), of Betsy Layne; sister-in-law, Patricia Layne, of Betsy Layne; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Betsy Layne Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the church.
Sally loved little children and her church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Betsy Layne Church of Christ for the annual Bible School activities.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Funeral Services of Boone, North Carolina.
Roger Damron
Roger Neal Damron, 61, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 5, 1961, a son of the late Carvin Damron and Ruby Roberts Damron. He graduated from Morehead State University with a degree in journalism and graphic design. He was a graphic designer for Texaco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Marian Damron.
He is survived by one sister, Shirley Southway (John); three brothers, Bob Damron, Chuck Damron and Randy Damron (J.J.); and a host of nieces, nephews and family who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ernest Halstead
Ernest Clark Halstead, 88, of Indian Creek of Virgie, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 29, 1934, to the late Ernest and Maude Marie Hix Halstead.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA, member of the Church of Christ and a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dan Halstead; and two sisters, Willie Damron and Phyllis Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Owens Halstead, of Virgie; one daughter, Thelma Lee Vinson (John), of Dandridge, Tenn.; and one granddaughter, Tyler Lee Vinson.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ray Cemetery, Indian Creek. Burial followed at the cemetery. Johns Creek D.A.V. services were observed. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Thomas Hartley
Thomas Matthew Hartley, 70, died Dec. 10, 2022, in Petersburg, Virginia.
He was born in South Charleston, W.Va., Oct. 22, 1952, a son of the late Thomas Hartley and Dorothy Juanita Daugherty.
He was a 1970 graduate of Nitro High School. He furthered his education by obtaining his undergraduate degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of ZBT Fraternity, and his master’s degree from West Virginia University.
He retired from the United States Army National Guard in 1998, with the rank of lieutenant colonel. During his military career, he received numerous citations and meritorious achievement recognitions. After his retirement, he taught JROTC at Millard and Shelby Valley High Schools in Pikeville. He enjoyed coaching basketball in midget leagues and junior varsity.
Tom was United Methodist by faith and had been a member of Cross Lanes UMC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maretta; and his nephew, Mikey Coffey.
He is survived by his daughters, Kate Bickett and Jill Seamans (Shane); four grandchildren, Kaylie Bickett, Caden Bickett, Nolan Seamans and Nash Seamans; one sister, Nancy Coffey (Mike); three nephews, Matt Coffey, Justin Coffey and Josh Coffey; and a host of cousins.
Graveside services with full military honors conducted by the D.A.V. will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Pikeville City Cemetery, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Ukrainian Red Cross.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel of Pikeville.
Phyllis Justice
Phyllis Mathias Justice, 84, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hillcrest Healthcare Center in West Virginia.
Phyllis was born May 22, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles Arthur Mathias and Pearl McCarty Mathias.
She was the wife of the late Denver David Justice, retired office manager for Krogers, and a believer of the Church of God Faith. She was also a member of the U.F.C.W. (United Food and Commercial Workers.) Phyllis loved to travel to the beach and go to bowling tournaments when she was younger. Later in life, she enjoyed playing bingo and cards with family and friends. She was a caring person and mother that always put her family first.
In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by one son, Danny Allen; one son-in-law, Richard Adkins; and four brothers and three sisters.
Phyllis is survived by four children, Kim Adkins, David Justice (Kim), Tim Justice (Isaree) and Chris Justice (Tracy); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Graveside services only were held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Neil Coleman officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thomas Phillips
Thomas Marion Phillips, 89, of Caney Highway, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was the husband of the late Bobbie Carol Ray Phillips.
Thomas was born at Pikeville Medical Center, May 31, 1933.
He was a retired teacher, administrator and school bus driver for Pike County District. He was a believer of the Christian Faith. He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
Along with his wife and parents, Thomas was preceded in death by one sister, Freda Hobbs; two brothers, Lenvil Phillips and Blake Phillips; one grandson, Jered Andrew Phillips; and one daughter-in-law, Angela Phillips.
Thomas is survived by two sons, Tommy Phillips (Patricia) and Timothy Phillips; one daughter, Tammie Conaster (Sammy); one sister, Norma Hicks; four grandchildren, Josh Phillips (Lauren), Connor Phillips, Jane Phillips and Camron Conatser; one great-grandchild on the way; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with James Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery in Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Quinn
James Edward Quinn, 43, passed from this life surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
He was the husband of Charla Blackburn Quinn, an employee of the Ky. Highway Department, and a believer of the Christian Faith.
James was born Feb. 23, 1980, to his parents, Edward Quinn and the late Beulah Hamilton Quinn.
In addition to his mother, James was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, David, Larry and Dallas Blackburn; and sister-in-law, Shelby Thomas.
In addition to his wife and father, James is survived by his only son, Ethan Dakota Quinn; his sister, Heather Quinn; nieces, Jalah and Abby Jones (Justin); his great-nephew, Elijah Jones; his brothers-in-law, Ben, Samuel Blackburn (Katrina); his sisters-in-law, Katherine Blackburn, Margaret Hamilton (Timmy), Cordelia Chaney, Patches Atkinson (Martin) and Geraldine Hall; the best friends anyone could ask for and two he considered brothers, John Worrix and Travis Adkins; a host of loving nieces, nephews and greats of both whom he adored.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Burnin White, Dave Hammond and Darvy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Cornelius Sawyers
Cornelius Sawyers, 88, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, May 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Sawyers Family Cemetery, Elkhorn City.
Richard Stump
Richard Stump, 59, of Mouthcard, died Monday, May 8, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Jean’s Family Cemetery, Mouthcard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Johnny Swiney
Johnny Swiney, 94, husband of Fayetta Lee Swiney, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling.
He was born in Pike County to the union of the late James and Caroline Swiney.
He was a Korean War Veteran, coal miner and member of the Pentecostal Faith.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Fayetta Lee Swiney; a sister, Patricia Belcher (Ray); and a brother, Mack Swiney (Carol.)
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Swiney; one brother, Gabriel Swiney; and four sisters, Lola Clevinger (Chester), Grace Ward (Bobby), Ann Compton (Lance) and Ruth Schuman (Bob).
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Christian Assembly of God with Pastor Scott Barnes presiding. Burial followed at Machpelah Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals of Mt. Sterling.
Ralph Ward Jr.
Ralph Ward Jr., 59, of Prichard Fork, Kimper, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1964, a son of the late Ralph Ward and Bessie Jeanette (Reynolds) Daniels.
He is survived by his wife, Terrie Jo Ward; one son, Brandon Ward (Tosha), of Kimper; one daughter, Brandi Wilson, of Kimper; two bonus daughters, Amanda Ward (Codi), of Harold, and Brenda Jones, of Pikeville; one brother, Doug Ward (Dawn), of Kimper; six sisters, Annette Fletcher (Craig Graul), of Tennessee, Linda May (Dewayne), of Kimper, Misty Little (Kevin), of Raccoon, Pebble Turnmire, of Pikeville, Sheryl Casey, of Pikeville, and Amanda Wilks, of Pikeville; seven grandchildren, Brayden Wilson, Lakyn Wilson, Liem Ward, Karter Ward, Kason Ward, Madi Gillespie and Logan Reed; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Gary Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Ward Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
